2020 has been an economic train-wreck and has caused many a plan to go off track. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO), which had set out its action plan to propel growth and expand profitability in 2019, has faced unexpected pressure on demand and costs in the year, deferring the company's target-achievement on growth. There are multiple strands of changes, both operational and financial, that HBIO has undertaken. However, it is still hard to predict their sustained success, especially given the protracted COVID-19 impact and the emergence of the new virus strain. It is also hard to recommend taking a chance with the stock at the current price levels, after it has seen a rally of ~35% in the last twelve months.

With its global presence and sales to established academic institutions and clinical research organisations [CROS], HBIO's business sits on a solid, although modest sized, platform, buoyed by its long history of operating in the specialised pharmaceutical products space. Its plan to spark growth to a consistent, high single digit annual rate would have boosted the company's scale, potentially providing some cost optimisation on the back of increased revenue, leading to an improved earnings profile. The company's operating expenses bucket has traditionally been bloated, reflected in the negligible or negative operating level profits over the last few years, despite gross margin levels at ~50%.

The management's plan, shared in September 2019, projected expansion of adjusted operating margin by ~4-8 percentage points in 2-3 years. The expansion was to be backed by rationalisation of operating costs, and would have been a challenge even in good times. It is tougher now, on the back of a pandemic razed 2020, to foresee how profitability will emerge in the next few quarters, even as HBIO's demand side pressures continue to plague the business.

HBIO's performance in FY20 is a function of the challenges faced across industries in the year, the company has managed to improve profitability, even if not to previously predicted levels (of ~17% adjusted operating margin in H2 FY20). The last two quarters show a YOY improvement in operating margin over the previous years, indicating some success in its cost rationalisation efforts, which included downsizing some of its manufacturing plants and optimising its supply chain. The company's sales, however, fell on a YOY basis across the last three quarters, indicating the revenue pressures, arising because of the lab and academic centre closures that characterised much of 2020.

Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Sales (US$ million) 24.0 23.3 23.8 31.0 27.4 29.6 Adj. Op margin (%) 14.8% 17.7% 2.0% 18.1% 12.1% 11.5%

HBIO has also launched its new inhalation product in H1 2020, designed to measure aerosol inhalation and deposition in lungs on a real-time basis. The product could have significant application in the CRO space, particularly given the impact of COVID-19 on lung functions, but as indicated by the company's sales in the current FY, sales have not yet received as much of a fillip from the new product. While the market for the product might still emerge when the pandemic recedes, this does not seem a likely catalyst for sustained long-term growth. The company's future growth will more likely depend on deepening its sales coverage and expanding its share of recurring orders from categories like consumables; and HBIO's ability to focus on these aspects is still to be demonstrated.

HBIO has had major changes in its management composition around the last 12- 18 months, with nearly all its senior leaders joining the business after June 2019. While this opens up the potential for breakout strategies leading to expansion, it also limits the confidence around the future plans. Nearly everything that the company has charted out as strategy is reasonable, including deleveraging its balance sheet, realigning its sales teams to distribution channels, rationalising its product portfolio and pricing; but coupled with the unexpected punches of 2020, there is just a tad too little of history here to go by. It will likely take a few quarters of HBIO's performance meeting its management's guidance to accept the promised financial improvements with some assurance.

It is to be noted that the company has successfully refinanced its debt in December 2020, which ticks one of the key action points on its future strategy. The refinancing is expected to result in annual cost saving of ~$2 million from 2021, and the cost saving alone could imply an improvement in HBIO's interest cover (adjusted EBITDA / interest expense) from about 2.2 times as of September 2020 to over 3.5 times. While the reduction in interest cost is a significant improvement, whether the company will be able to rein its cost heads like severance and restructuring, which continued to impact its operating profitability in FY20, remains to be seen.

It is quite possible that HBIO's business revamp will translate into sustainable earnings, and the possibility alone would have made it easier call the stock a 'Buy' around March 2020, when the stock slipped to under $2. But it has rallied strongly since, reaching a new 52-week high late in December, and currently hovering around the 52-week high of $4.5. Given HBIO's earnings profile, investors are not likely to have a dividend income from the stock in the medium term and will have to rely on stock price increase to get a return on investment. And even after noting that HBIO's management has begun to implement its long-term strategy, it is still difficult to be assured of a clear trigger for the stock price to re-rate from the current levels.

HBIO's business, essentially, seems to be on a cusp of change currently. Its management has indicated, both through plans and through initial steps, its intent to re-calibrate the operations and financials, the success of which will determine the returns on HBIO's stock. The green shoots of these plans succeeding could provide confidence for the long-term investor, who might find it a better time to buy into the stock a few months from now, instead of today.