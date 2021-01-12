About Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC), I want to quote one of the best sentences I ever read on Seeking Alpha, by fellow contributor “Out of Ignorance,” which said

Back in 2017, Otonomy had a great fall, not like September in Maine, but like Humpty Dumpty.

In August 2017, Otonomy’s Otividex failed the first of two phase 3 trials in Ménière’s disease (‘MD), taking the stock down from $20 to $3. In November of the same year, Otividex was successful with the second of the two trials, however, the damage was done and Otonomy has never recovered. Even today, it trades in the $6 range.

Otonomy’s pipeline looks like this:

Source

Lead candidate Otividex is a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone that is targeting MD, which is a chronic condition characterized by episodic vertigo attacks, fluctuating hearing loss that becomes permanent over time, tinnitus, and a feeling of ear fullness. The drug has completed one phase 3 trial successfully, after having failed one miserably, and is now running a registrational phase 3 trial based on which the company plans to submit an NDA in 3Q21.

Trial data

The drug failed the AVERTS-1 trial in the USA because of a high placebo response according to the company. The study failed to achieve its primary endpoint of a statistically significant reduction in the number of vertigo days from baseline compared to placebo (58% vs. 55%; p=0.62). The study also failed to achieve any of the key secondary vertigo endpoints.

At that time, CEO David Weber, Ph.D., said, “We are greatly disappointed by these results, and surprised by both the higher placebo response and lower OTIVIDEX improvement than observed in our previous trials. I would like to thank the many patients and investigators who participated in our Ménière’s clinical program. Based on these results, we are immediately suspending all development activities for OTIVIDEX including the ongoing AVERTS-2 trial. In addition, the company is undertaking a review of its product pipeline and commercial efforts to identify opportunities to extend its cash runway and build shareholder value."

The company then followed through with layoffs and other cost cutting measures. It also dropped support for its one approved drug, OTIPRIO, a minor product to begin with. The company recently got into a deal with an European company to co-promote the drug in the US. "We are excited for this collaboration with Otonomy, the company that pioneered drug delivery technology to provide sustained exposure to the ear," said Jorge Alderete, President, ALK, Inc., the partner company, "OTIPRIO is already commercially available with an established J code to support buy-and-bill reimbursement. It also complements our existing allergy portfolio and supports our ongoing expansion into ENT and pediatrics, which uniquely positions us to effectively educate healthcare providers that seek to provide a single-dose treatment option to their patients."

Then in November it announced results from a second phase 3 trial that was successful. Specifically, patients in the treatment group experienced an average reduction of 6.2 vertigo days from baseline to month 3 compared to an average reduction of 3.7 days for placebo (p=0.029).

Source

The difference, although significant, isn’t much, so the FDA ordered a tiebreaker trial for registration.

The company has blamed the patient population for the high placebo response seen in the first trial that failed. One question raised by analysts at the time was about the company’s claim of suspending all development work for the drug and then declaring trial data from a second phase 3. John Carroll of Endpoints said at the time - “What’s odd, though, is after the first Phase III flop, the company announced and later confirmed that it was suspending all work on the drug, including the AVERTS-2 trial reported on today.”

He further said:

Some of the analysts, though, raised an eyebrow over the data, noting that it was at least partially based on the 105 patients who had completed their diary work on results, out of 174 in the trial. Researchers said that there was a 68% reduction in vertigo frequency from baseline to Month 3 in the Otividex group compared to 40% for placebo, so there was clearly a placebo response to reckon with.

So some questions about what they found in a trial they had said was suspended are lingering.

The stock jumped 150% on the news of the positive trial data, but never recovered the $20 levels it was trading on before the failed phase 3.

The current phase 3 trial, according to Otonomy, has the same basic trial design as all other trials. However, given the high placebo response in AVERTS-1, they are taking a few measures like refined site selection criteria (no commercial CRO sites), recruit well-characterized Ménière’s patients (no advertising), and careful management of clinical site communication with study subjects (placebo response training). These measures, Otonomy hopes, will lead to a normal placebo response like they had in phase 2b and the second phase 3 trials. However, given the p-value, it seems placebo response is either still quite high, or patients are not responding as strongly as one would like. The company is also using a different kind of statistical analysis for the trial, which they think will yield better results.

Source

The company has completed enrollment of 149 patients, i.e. it now has 90+% power, and 85% of these patients are now from Europe, where the successful phase 3 was conducted.

Its second asset OTO-313 has completed a phase 1 trial and is currently in phase 2 planning phase.

Market and competition

Ménière’s disease affects people in the 40-50 age group, and it causes severe vertigo along with other symptoms. There are no FDA approved drugs, and current standard of care is that patients are treated with a low salt diet and diuretics (no data), off-label use of oral and repeat IT steroids. According to research cited by the company, the market potential for this condition is $500mn, with 850K patients in U.S. with Ménière’s Disease, out of which ~ 280K patients see a Physician every year, and 50% of whom are treated with steroids.

There are no approved drugs for the condition.

Financials

OTIC has a market cap of $284mn, a cash balance of $94mn and a cash burn of around $45mn, so current cash reserves will last them for 2 years. These figures include the July 2020 secondary that netted them $69mn; expect another dilution if the phase 3 trial data is strong, because they will need that cash for post-approval stage. However, if the stock goes up on strong data, investors will not mind that secondary offering.

The company has IP covering Otividex until 2030. Per their 10-K:

For OTIVIDEX, we co-own a patent family with UC directed to the composition and therapeutic use of OTIVIDEX. Through an exclusive license agreement, we have acquired UC’s rights in this patent family. This family includes seven issued U.S. patents and one pending U.S. application. The latest expiry date of the U.S. patents, without extensions, is September 2029, and these patents and any future U.S. patent issuing from the related applications are expected to be OB listable. This family also includes issued patents or allowed applications in Australia, Canada, Chile, China, Europe, Hong Kong, India, Israel, Japan, Korea, Mexico, Philippines, Russia, Singapore, South Africa, Taiwan, and the United Kingdom (UK); and pending applications in Brazil and Thailand. Divisional patent applications have been filed in select countries for this family. In addition, we solely own a patent family directed to additional therapeutic uses of OTIVIDEX, including prevention of chemotherapeutic drug-induced ototoxicity. Finally, we solely own an issued U.S. patent directed to manufacturing methods of OTIVIDEX. The expiry date of this U.S. patent, without extensions, is April 2030.

Their ownership structure is here:

Source

Bottomline

OTIC has failed one crucial trial and had a doubtful phase 2 before that, which took their stock down from $20 to below $5. The second trial that succeeded took it up quite a bit, but it never did get to those earlier levels. If the currently ongoing trial is successful, there may be a spike, based on which there’s opportunity for a high risk investment in the company right now. However, I cannot repeat enough times, if this trial fails, which is unlikely but plausible, this stock will have no value.