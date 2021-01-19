In our previous article, published just a few weeks ago, we made the case for Blue Biofuels (OTCPK:ALLM); a micro-cap company in the process of commercializing an innovative and disruptive new technology for converting cellulosic material into ethanol.

We are long the common stock of ALLM, and have a strong convictions about the future of this company. In short, we are very bullish on both the short-term and long-term prospects for ALLM.

What we did not cover in our original article was an area that is starting get more and more attention from industry watchers.

The development of a hydrogen-based fuel cell technology has been making steady progress over the years, with companies like Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) and FuelCell Energy, Inc. (FCEL) leading the way.

What has gone virtually unnoticed, is the development of what is called a direct ethanol fuel cell or DEFCs.

These DEFCs have some significant advantages over traditional hydrogen fuel cells, and could carve out a nice little niche in this alternative energy sector which has garnered the attention of Wall Street lately.

The Ethanol Industry Comes Of Age

The ethanol industry was spawned in the 1970s, during a growing energy crisis. Later, as reducing carbon monoxide emissions became both front and center, the use of ethanol in gasoline blending became of extreme environmental importance.

Today the industry has grown to become one of the prominent forces in reducing fossil fuel dependence, and the accompanying harmful carbon footprint it leaves on the planet.

There are quite a few big name players in the ethanol industry, with many of them coming from both the oil and gas as well as agriculture and chemical sectors.

According to the Renewable Fuels Association, the United States is producing nearly 15.2 billion gallons a year of ethanol a year at 214 plants, with a current capacity of 15.6 billion gallons a year, according to data posted as of Oct. 6, 2016.

Just five companies produced 45% of that total.

They are Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM) based in Decatur, Illinois, POET located in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) headquartered in San Antonia, Texas, Green Plains Renewable Energy (GPRE) located in Omaha, Nebraska, and Flint Hills Resources, L.P. from Witchita, Kansas.

Source: Farm Progress

Here is a complete listing of all 201 ethanol plants in operation as of February 24, 2020.

Notice that of these 201 ethanol plants, only 3 are cellulosic material based and receive The Environmental Protections Agency's D3 RIN credits.

Most of the ethanol plants on the list use corn as their primary feedstock, and are therefore eligible for both the EPA's D6 & D5 RIN credits.

Looking at the number of corn-based ethanol factories (201), versus those that are cellulosic-based (3), we would say that there doesn't appear to be very much competition for Alliance Bioenergy's cellulose-to-sugar technology.

Another issue with using corn for ethanol production is the fact that there is a high transportation cost for getting the corn to the plant that will then process that corn into ethanol. For example, in the same NECSI article referenced above, it was determined that a bushel of field corn produces approximately 2.77 gallons of ethanol and weighs roughly 56 pounds. The cost to transport thousands of pounds of field corn can become exorbitant and impact the overall costs of production.

Source: Blue Biofuels

There are also issues and costs surrounding storage of the feedstock material, until it is ready for use in the ethanol production process.

Conversely, cellulosic materials such as yard waste, paper, cardboard, wood chips, grass clippings, leaves, etc. can be found in abundance in most nearby municipal dumps and recycling centers.

Being nearby, they do not necessarily have the dual cost burdens of being transported and stored.

In fact, at one point when Blue Biofuels, (then known as Alliance Bioenergy Plus), was getting ready to purchase a shuttered Vero Beach, Florida plant, once used by INEOS Bioenergy, they were able to negotiate an agreement with the Indian River County Solid Waste Disposal District to procure all of the RCSWDD's vegetative waste at no cost to the company provided that the company were able to close on the purchase of the plant within 180 days.

Under the agreement, the county will deliver vegetative waste, including yard and agricultural waste, to the plant without a fee, making the disposal service free of charge to the country while providing the company with a no-cost feedstock.

Source: Ethanol Producer Magazine

Source: University of Illinois

Feedstock advantages and disadvantages seems can be summarized as follows:

Cellulosic feedstocks offer several advantages over starch- and sugar-based feedstocks. They are abundant and can be used to produce cellulosic biofuels required by the RFS. They are either waste products or purposefully grown energy crops harvested from marginal lands not suitable for other crops. Less fossil fuel energy is required to grow, collect, and convert them to ethanol, and they are not used for human food. There are challenges with harvesting, collecting, and delivering cellulosic feedstocks. Researchers are studying these challenges to determine effective and affordable solutions to handling cellulosic feedstocks.

Source: U.S. Department of Energy

Wouldn't it be much more economical and cost effective if an inexpensive, high capacity feedstock could be used as an alternative to corn?

Source: Blue Biofuels

The Future Of Green Energy And Battery Technology

Before exploring this particular section of the article, we would like to make one thing very clear - we believe that competing green energy technologies can co-exist and complement one another. They are not mutually exclusive.

Despite the growing number of EVs (Electric Vehicles) being manufactured today, we believe that it will take decades before they truly become part of mainstream transportation and replace the traditional combustion engine.

The biggest obstacle that we envision to a full transition over to electric powered vehicles, will be building the massive infrastructure that will be necessary to allow for the rapid re-charging of millions of vehicles.

Source: Auto Blog

Even if and when that takes place in the future, there will be other means of transportation like airlines, trains and cruise ships that will still rely on something other than an electric battery to power their movement.

The other issue which seems to plague the EV market relates to Lithium-ion battery fires. There have been numerous instances where these high capacity batteries have failed causing damage to cars and, in some cases, passengers.

Car fires are not uncommon. Most of them are reported to, and ultimately handled by, local fire departments.

Each year, from 2014 to 2016, an estimated 171,500 highway vehicle fires occurred in the United States, resulting in an annual average of 345 deaths; 1,300 injuries; and $1.1 billion in property loss.

Source: U.S. Fire Administration and FEMA

However, the real issue confronting fire departments, that respond to these accidents, surrounds the issue of how to deal with an EV Lithium-ion battery fire.

An October 2020 article in Car & Driver magazine pointed out that, according to the NTSB, many fire departments across the country are unprepared to deal with these types of vehicle fires.

Source: The Drive.com

Then there is the issue of recycling lithium-ion batteries after their usefulness has worn out, which could present a potential environmental issue.

Battery-powered electric vehicles are primed to be a significant presence on the road in the next decade. Estimates for exactly how many EVs will sell vary by millions, depending on the source. (Yoshino, for one, predicts that by 2025, about 15% of new cars sold will be EVs.) The truth is that no one really knows at what rate EV adoption will occur. What is clear is that EVs are coming soon, and en masse. Whenever that happens, the fate of the many millions of used lithium-ion batteries that power these vehicles will become an urgent environmental issue.

Source: Fortune

Some big names in the auto industry are cautioning investors to take a more measured approach to EV development and the future of Electric automobiles.

Japanese auto maker, Toyota Motor President Akio Toyoda speaking at a recent conference for the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 took the opportunity to basically say that Electric Vehicles are overhyped, indicating that there is still much more progress that will have to take place, on a number of fronts, before Electric vehicles could become ubiquitous.

During the past 5 years, Nissan Motor Co. (OTCPK:NSANY) engineers have been working on the development of a fuel cell delivery system using ethanol.

Nissan Motor Co. has developed a new kind of fuel cell drivetrain for cars that taps an onboard tank of ethanol instead of pressurized hydrogen, delivering a cheaper and safer ride that it says is more user friendly. The new technology, dubbed an e-bio fuel cell, aims to combat a common hurdle to deploying traditional hydrogen fuel cell vehicles: the lack of a hydrogen fueling infrastructure. Nissan’s system uses bio-ethanol, derived from renewable crops such as corn or sugarcane, and that refueling infrastructure already largely exists. E-bio fuel cells should also be less costly than traditional hydrogen systems because they don’t require the expensive carbon-fiber storage tanks for pressurized hydrogen or costly precious metals such as platinum as catalysts for electricity generation.

Source: Automotive News

The Advantage of Ethanol-Based Fuel Cells

It seems that Wall Street has suddenly rekindled its romance with companies in the fuel cell industry like Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) and FuelCell Energy, Inc. (FCEL).

Source: Stock Scores

Source: Stock Charts

Fuel Cell technology offers many advantages over Lithium-ion batteries, not the least of which is that hydrogen used in fuel cells has the energy to weight ratio ten times greater than lithium-ion batteries.

That said, the volumetric energy density of ethanol is over five times greater than hydrogen.

Ethanol has five times higher volumetric energy density (6.7 kWh/L) than hydrogen (1.3 kWh/L) and can be used safely in fuel cells for power generation.

Source: Phys.org

What most investors probably don't know is that direct ethanol fuel cells are quickly becoming an extremely attractive energy source.

Ethanol seems to be the ideal fuel of the future, because, compared to methanol or hydrogen, it has significantly lower toxicity, poses no problems or threats in storage and transport, and can also be obtained from biomass. However, the catalysts used in direct ethanol fuel cells (DEFCs) are not sufficiently effective and mainly produce by-products instead of the expected ethanol final product, such as carbon dioxide. These substances strongly adsorb on the surface of platinum, which is the most commonly used catalyst. As a result, they block the catalytically active sites preventing a further reaction, thus causing so-called catalyst poisoning and lowering the overall efficiency of the device. Therefore, the key challenge is to develop the appropriate type of catalysts.

Source: EurekAlert

In Poland, scientists working at the Department for Functional Nanomaterials at the Institute of Nuclear Physics of the Polish Academy of Sciences designed and synthesized a functional ternary Pt/Re/SnO2/C catalyst as an anode material in a direct ethanol fuel cell. It was possible by synthesizing platinum, rhenium and tin oxide nanoparticles of a spherical shape and ensuring physical contact between them. This finding will lead to the production of more efficient, greener and cheaper fuel cell catalysts.

Source: Biofuels Digest

Both Nissan Motor Corporation and Fiat-Chrysler Automobiles (FCAU) are looking into ethanol fuel cells as the next generation of fuel cell technology.

Source: Fiat-Chrysler Automobiles

Source: Fiat-Chrysler Automobiles

[An] e-Bio Fuel-Cell is a fuel cell system that uses bioethanol (100% ethanol or an ethanol-blended water) as a fuel source to generate electricity through the Solid-Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC). The generated electricity charges the battery which provides power to the vehicle. Bioethanol is made from resources such as sugar cane and corn. Converting this resource into electrical power emits some CO2. Because the plants that produce these resources absorb CO2 during the growth process, CO2 emitted is offset to achieve a “carbon neutral cycle" that produces zero net CO2 emissions. In countries where bioethanol is widely used (such as Brazil and Thailand), there is great potential for e-Bio Fuel-Cells within existing infrastructures with few restrictions. By offering systems that produce electrical power from a variety of fuels to match unique country infrastructures, we can reach a greater numbers of customers. Thus, customers can experience driving pleasure such as start-off linear acceleration and the quiet cabin characteristics of an electric vehicle.

Source: Nissan Global

While there is much excitement surrounding hydrogen fuel cell technology to power FCEVs, the number of cars, on the road today, using this technology remains extremely small, as a result of them only being sold in California at the present time.

An ABC News article, dated December 12, 2020, points out some of the challenges facing FCEVs as a viable long-term alternative to today's current technologies which primarily use lithium-ion batteries to power vehicles.

The discussions that surround hydrogen fuel-cell versus electric-battery powered vehicles are far from being cut and dried, or black and white. There are points being made on both sides of the debate that focus on some of the key challenges that each much overcome before being widely-accepted enough to go mainstream.

Once again, the build out of a refueling infrastructure remains a sticking point for each.

If we can build the stations, we can sell the cars," Keith Malone of the California Fuel Cell Partnership, an industry-government collaboration founded in 1999 to expand the domestic FCEV market, told ABC News. Malone, a longtime advocate of hydrogen-powered vehicles, did concede that the nascent industry has more hurdles to clear before it's widely accepted. "We are an early market and these cars are not cheap for lease or sale," he said. "Most stations are concentrated in urban areas in California. But we've seen a lot of progress. The real challenge is rolling out the fueling network. But the vehicles are here. They're good, people love them." J.R. DeShazo, director of the Luskin Center for Innovation at UCLA, remembers when Arnold Schwarzenegger, the former governor, vowed to revamp California's highways as "Hydrogen Highways" in 2004. The infrastructure to support hydrogen fuel for transportation never materialized. DeShazo doubts it ever will. "If there were stations everywhere, hydrogen would be an obvious solution," he told ABC News. "Refueling stations are really expensive and require significant economies of scale to be cost effective and compete with gasoline and electricity."

Source: ABC News

We believe that, in the near future, fuel cell companies like Plug Power and FuelCell could explore the use of Ethanol and Direct Ethanol Fuel Cells (DEFCs) as a less expensive, more energy efficient, alternative to traditional hydrogen-based fuel cell technology.

Another advantage to using Direct Ethanol Fuel Cells is that the time and amount of money required to build a refueling infrastructure, or retrofit existing refueling stations, would be substantially less compared to the immensely timely and costly task of building a new nationwide refueling network for EVs or FCEVs.

The other strengths are related to the fuel being liquid (easy to store, transport, and handle) with important inherent advantages for vehicle installation and safety. The existing infrastructure is an added strength to the overall concept.

Source: Eenergiforskmedia - Pages 11-12

In summary, we believe that Blue Biofuels could have the opportunity to be an important low-cost cellulosic ethanol provider, if the developments of these new cellulosic ethanol-based technologies, including the use of DEFCs to power vehicles on the road, gains traction in the future.

Since such a small amount of current ethanol production is made from cellulosic material, and the price of using corn to produce ethanol is highly dependent on volatile commodity markets, we believe that it will be more advantageous for ethanol producers to transition away from corn-based ethanol and to transition towards cellulosic ethanol.

Blue Biofuel's CTS 2.0 technology makes that transition relatively easy and in many cases, more profitable for ethanol producers.

In the coming years, we believe that more and more ethanol producers will embrace cellulosic ethanol, with its much higher RIN subsidy, and its feedstock cost benefits of neither requiring regular irrigation or fertilization.

Blue Biofuels is uniquely positioned to take advantage of any potential shift away from corn-based ethanol to cellulosic ethanol. We say this because of the various ways in which Blue Biofuels could generate a steady future stream of revenues.

The first way would be to build a new, or purchase an existing, ethanol plant. In the case of building a new plant, this would be a very capital intensive proposition. In all likelihood, the financing of any new construction project could take place through a joint-venture or partnership arrangement with another industry participant. Such a venture could typically be financed through traditional channels that offer secured debt financing at market rates. We would not expect Blue Biofuels to tap the capital markets through an equity raise.

The main drawback to this pathway would be the amount of time that would be required to build a new plant, finding the land on which to build it, meeting any zoning restrictions and/or ordinances that might otherwise require state, local and federal approval.

If the purchase of an existing ethanol plant became available, perhaps as the result of an existing plant being shuttered, the CTS 2.0 technology could possibly be retrofitted to the inactive plant’s prevailing infrastructure.

The second way would be to license the CTS 2.0 technology to an existing ethanol producer for an annual licensing fee.

The third way would be to create a royalty-based structure, thus allowing Blue Biofuels to directly participate in a revenue-sharing income stream that would be generated from the production of ethanol using the CTS 2.0 technology.

We anticipate strong demand for commodities, including corn, in the coming decade as the potential for food shortages increase worldwide. This will alter the economics of planting corn to produce ethanol, and shift the planting patterns of farmers away from field corn to food corn which can be used in food processing and manufacturing.

We can envision a scenario where the corn that is planted for food is processed to meet nutritional demand, while the leftover cob, stalks and leaves could be used to process cellulosic ethanol; thus completely utilizing the entire plant to satisfy the two important requirements of both food and fuel.

That’s like having the best of both worlds.

Source: Nebraska Corn

Capital Structure & Future Financing Needs

According to the OTC Markets website, there are 237,021,492 shares issued and outstanding, as of 12/16/2020, with 83,159,099 showing as free-trading shares in the public float. This information is Transfer Agent verified.

There are a sizable amount of Rule 144 restricted shares, primarily as a result of a loyal base of investors who have continued to provide capital throughout the past 2 ½ years as it became necessary for the company to continue operations, while advancing the latest iterations of the company’s innovative 2.0 CTS technology.

Source: OTC Markets

For us, one of the most important characteristics that we look for in any company that we are seriously considering as an investment is the amount of insider ownership.

We want to see a management team that has major “skin in the game”, since we believe that a large equity stake acts as a very strong incentive for management to succeed, while increasing the long-term shareholder value of the enterprise.

The most recent disclosure of security ownership (SEE ITEM 4. – SECURITY OWNERSHIP OF CERTAIN BENEFICIAL OWNERS AND MANAGEMENT AND RELATED STOCKHOLDER MATTERS) reveals that all five officers and directors, as a group, hold 88,995,589 shares or 34.63%.

Of those amounts, CEO Ben Slager owns 35,000,000 shares, or 14.186% of the total shares outstanding, while CFO Anthony Santelli’s ownership is at 43,882,127 shares, or 17.49% of the O/S.

Management is critical to the success of any company, but even more so when it comes to micro-caps.

The reason why competent management is so much more important for a small company than it is for a large company is because a small company usually has a limited amount of resources at its disposal. As a result, any mistakes will be felt more harshly, and are usually more difficult to recover from. A large company can blunder and recover because they have more of everything, including money and manpower.

With a current cash-burn rate of approximately $100,000 per month, there is no question that ALLM will need to raise additional capital going forward to advance the technology and get it ready for mass commercialization.

Our financial statements for the periods ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, were prepared assuming that we would continue as a going concern and they expressed substantial doubt about our ability to continue as a going concern. This doubt is based entirely upon the Company’s current lack of resources to execute its business plan. Our ability to continue as a going concern is an issue as we continue operating as a development stage company. We expect to continue to experience net losses until we have a commercial system in operation. Our ability to continue as a going concern is subject to our ability to generate a profit and/or obtain necessary funding from outside sources, including obtaining additional funding from the sale of our securities, increasing sales or obtaining loans and grants from various financial institutions where possible. If we are unable to continue as a going concern, you may lose your entire investment. We may run out of funds for continued operations. By again becoming a publicly-reporting company, we will additionally incur public company reporting costs of approximately $25,000 per year or $6,250 per quarter. Under any circumstances, based upon our monthly burn rate, together with a pro rata portion of our public company reporting costs, we will run out of funds in the near future. To fund the Company’s operating expenses following exhaustion of our current resources, the Company will clearly require additional funding for ongoing operations. There is no guarantee that we will be able to raise any additional capital. Our near-term financing requirement (12 months), is anticipated to be approximately $5 million. Beyond our near-term financing requirement (more than 12 months), we will need an additional approximately $5 million to implement the Company’s plan of operations and have a commercial-ready system. Source: OTC Markets

The exact timing of when capital will be raised, and at what stock price, remains to be seen.

One thing that we can say, with an extremely high degree of confidence, is that the structure of any future financing arrangements WILL NOT include things like floorless convertible debt, PIPE financing, or any other terms that would be toxic to the company and its shareholders.

The reason why the company’s new management team chose to file for Chapter 11, was to restructure and recapitalize the company, by eliminating the millions of dollars in toxic debt that had accumulated over the years under the former CEO and management team.

Source: OTC Markets*

*We should note that currently there is a bright red STOP SIGN with a “Pink No Information” designation for ALLM on the OTC Markets website. The company’s filing of a Form 10 on January 5, 2021, to become an SEC fully-reporting company, normally takes 60 days to become effective, at which time the stop sign will be removed and the company’s designation changed to reflect their new reporting status.

Risks vs. Rewards Of Micro-cap Investing

We often say that we specialize in an area of the stock market that would not be attractive or suitable for many investors; micro-caps. The old adage on Wall Street that risk follows reward remains as true today as ever.

A big part of this area, in which we are constantly scouring the landscape looking for opportunities, includes distressed securities, and companies that are experiencing difficult times.

It is exactly because these companies are distressed, and experiencing difficulties, that their stock prices are so dirt-cheap.

Go back and look at the history of our other two micro-cap ideas on Seeking Alpha; CELH and GLUC. Pull up a chart going back as far as possible and you will see that both of these companies were in trouble at some point in their lifecycle, both were in danger of nearly going bankrupt, and both companies went dark, at one point, by filing a Form 15; effectively de-registering their securities.

The difference in whether an investor will make money in the securities of these distressed companies, or wind up losing money on their investment, depends on a couple of things:

First, the difficulties the business is experiencing must be temporary and there has to be a solution to the problem. In the case of both Celsius Holdings, Inc. and Glucose Health, Inc., a new management team was brought in to turn things around. The results clearly speak for themselves.

Second, the capital structure of the company must be tenable, and, if it’s not, there must be a way to remedy it. With regards to these two points, we would offer the following observations, based on our years of experience in micro-cap investing ---- too many micro-cap investors ignore the capital structure, sometimes wind up investing in companies with billions of shares outstanding, and selling at a sub-penny share price.

If investors believe that they will be able to make big money in these types of securities, they are setting themselves up for a major disappointment and possibly financial ruin.

Third, micro-cap investing requires a long-term commitment and PATIENCE, PATIENCE, PATIENCE!!!!!

Making money in real estate is said to depend on one thing - Location, Location, and Location. For micro-cap investors the difference between success and failure often depends on not growing frustrated and getting impatient. It takes a long time to turn a promising small micro-cap company around.

We would make one other very important distinction for investors to consider, when comparing our three micro-cap ideas that we have presented on Seeking Alpha.

Both Celsius Holdings (CELH) and Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCPK:GLUC) have already developed products, and have a revenue stream from the sale of those products. Blue Biofuels, at this point in its lifecycle, is a developmental–stage company with no finished products and no revenues. This adds an additional layer of risk to investing in Blue Biofuels.

As we pointed out in our previous article, there are also more general risks to consider when investing in micro-caps.

These include, but are not limited to, trading outside of a listed exchange, potential liquidity issues, dealing with penny-stock rules, lack of margin eligibility, a possible absence of transparency regarding BBBO quotes, a limited number of Market Makers willing to provide depth to the order book, potential issues regarding financing activities, inadequate capital to execute on the company's business plan, going concern caveats, and the potential inability to compete with larger companies due to limited financial and personnel resources.

In order to justify the risks an investor would be taking by investing in Blue Biofuels, the rewards must be commensurate with that risk; and we believe that they are.

Consider the following:

The estimated TAM, or Total Addressable Market, for biofuels and bioplastics is enormous; in the billions of dollars according to estimates. This is far greater than the TAM for Celsius or Glucose Health products.

The Biden Administration believes strongly in the development of alternative energy initiatives, and will likely make government funds available in the form of subsidies or grants to companies with innovative or disruptive technology.

Looking at revenue potential for Blue Biofuels, we would look to something that can be found on the Blue Biofuels website.

Source: Blue Biofuels

Using a revenue number of $181M and a net profit number of $45M per year, for each unit operating in the United States, and assuming a minimum of one new operating unit per year, we arrive at total revenues of 1.086B and a total net profit in year six of $270M.

Assuming a share count that doubles from the current 241 million number, would then put the total number of shares outstanding, in the sixth year, at roughly 482 million.

Dividing the $270 million in net profits by the 482 million shares outstanding, we arrive at a net profit, or earnings, of $0.56 per share.

Applying three different P/E ratios, provides an idea of what the potential share prices could be six years out into the future:

P/E ratio of 15 = $8.40 (22.1x current share price)

P/E Ratio of 18 = $10.08 (26.5x current share price)

P/E ratio of 20 = $11.20 (29.4x current share price)

Finding ten-baggers, as Peter Lynch called them, translates into a very successful investment outcome.

NOTE: THE ABOVE FIGURES ONLY INCLUDE THE ETHANOL BUSINESS, AND DO NOT REFLECT THE REVENUE OR PROFIT POTENTIAL FROM BIOPLASTICS.

Summary And Final Thoughts

There are certainly many risks that abound, and making a leap of faith by investing in ALLM is not something for those who are not willing to live with a high-risk binary outcome.

This is one of those rare investment opportunities that has the potential to reward investors with huge profits, or potentially leave a permanent scar on your investment psyche.

Let us repeat, that there are two major risks that we envision for those who are considering an investment in Blue Biofuels. They are:

1. The inability to successfully raise capital, on favorable terms, to advance the technology, and

2. The failure to be able to scale the CTS 2.0 process for significant commercial applications.

As very successful micro-cap investors, with only two stocks profiled on Seeking Alpha in 6 1/2 years, we are very particular about our micro-cap picks, and we are always cognizant of the inherent risks that these highly-speculative securities entail.

During the past 5 years, CELH is up over 2700%, while GLUC is up some 16,700%. In the case of both CELH and GLUC the rewards were certainly worth the initial risks that we took.

We want to be very clear that in no way, whatsoever, either implied or expressed, are we saying that investors will experience returns similar to those realized by investors in CELH and GLUC if they choose to make an investment in ALLM.

Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. We ask that investors please undertake their own due diligence process before making any investment, be certain that they understand any and all risks and, more importantly, invest only what they can afford to lose.

However, when we assess the potential rewards of buying ALLM at its current level of $0.38, and compare that to where we believe the stock could be in 4-6 years, we feel that the monetary rewards clearly outweigh the risks.

We would rather participate in the future of ethanol fuel cell technology with a company whose stock has not yet been recognized by Wall Street investors, and has the potential to appreciate significantly from here, as opposed to those companies that have already had a massive surge in price due to their future financial results being discounted and priced-in at current levels.

This has, by far, been our most intensely researched micro-cap idea ever. We have made multiple trips to Florida to speak with management, and have even viewed a prototype demonstration.

Having successfully navigated the speculative course of micro-cap investing for over 40 years now, we feel confident enough in our judgment and analysis to have acquired a seven-figure position in ALLM.

In summary, we believe that ALLM is an exceptional equity investment for those investors with vision and courage, who are willing and able to weather the vicissitudes of a developmental-stage company, that is attempting to carve out market share in a highly competitive industry.

If you can stomach the risks, and remain steadfast and patient, this could be an investment opportunity worth considering.