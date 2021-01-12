Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) as an investment option at its current market price. This fund has been dominating the broader market over the past six months, and it would be easy to suspect further gains are possible. The e-commerce holdings have rallied, and underlying earnings growth has helped keep XRT sitting at an attractive discount to the S&P 500. However, despite these tailwinds, I have some concerns. The broader retail sector remains pressured, and XRT does have some traditional retail plays that are facing immense challenges. Further, the automotive retail sector is one that also has a mixed picture, as people are keeping cars for longer, but also driving them less as a result of the pandemic. Therefore, I believe a neutral rating on XRT is the right move at the moment.

Background

First, a little about XRT. The fund's objective is "to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index". Currently, the fund is trading at $71.48/share and has an annual yield of .93%. XRT is a fund I cover regularly, and reiterated an optimistic outlook on multiple times. Despite soaring throughout 2020, I continued to place a bullish rating on the fund back in October, as I saw the holiday shopping season as a major tailwind. In hindsight, XRT's gains continued to impress in the interim, as shown below:

Source: Seeking Alpha

With 2021 underway, it seemed like an opportune time to take another look at XRT. While I have favored this fund many times in the past, the recent gains simply suggest to me they are too much, too fast. As a result, I am lowering my outlook to a "neutral", and I will explain why in detail below.

Retail Sales - Dominated By Online Buying

To begin, I want to touch on the state of retail activity. Clearly, 2020 was a challenging year, and 2021 has started out right where we left off. One area that has been hit disproportionately hard has been retail, specifically shopping and outlet malls, strip malls, and other in-store centers. Not surprisingly, foot traffic has plummeted, and spending at brick and mortar locations has been hit especially hard. In fact, things have gotten so bad for that sector, that the only good news I can think of is that things probably won't be able to get any worse. For perspective, consider foot traffic on Black Friday, an all-important shopping day for retailers, in 2020 compared to the prior year:

Source: S&P Global

As you can see, it will be difficult for these numbers to decline much further, considering how poor they are. As an investor, looking at the future is more important than the past, so if the retail picture is going to improve in the year to come, buying in now could make plenty of sense.

Of course, this is only partially relevant to XRT. As a retail-oriented fund, there are plenty of underlying holdings with brick and mortar exposure, so seeing an improvement in foot traffic would be a welcome sign for those stocks. However, investors should recognize that XRT's has clearly not been impacted negatively by these declining figures, given its incredible short-term performance. So why is this the case? The answer is that XRT has a lot of exposure beyond just traditional retail, with multiple sub-sectors that have benefited from the growth of e-commerce, as shown below:

Source: State Street

This is important to understand because it is the primary driver behind XRT's strong performance. While the traditional retail plays have suffered, XRT's e-commerce holdings have greatly benefited from the "shop-at-home" acceleration. In fact, holiday spending figures highlight e-commerce's dominance better than at any time in the past, with sales climbing 47-49% on a year-over-year basis (depending on the time frame), as shown below:

Source: Business Wire

The takeaway here is the story behind XRT's performance is justified. Yes, "retail" as a whole has had tremendous challenges, but the sales are not disappearing, simply moving from in-person to e-commerce. The fund has plenty of exposure in the latter, so it has been able to perform very well even during a pandemic when in-store foot traffic is down. Looking ahead, the traditional brick and mortar holdings for the fund will remain under pressure, but this should be balanced out by continued strength in e-commerce.

Does The Job Market's Weakness Signal Pain Ahead For Retail?

I will now discuss why I feel we may see a near term dip in consumer spending, which is part of the reason for my downgrade of XRT. As readers are likely aware, consumer spending held up relatively well in 2020, despite a recession and pandemic, due to large stimulus efforts. Heading in to 2021, it looked like we were on the upswing in terms of economic activity, employment figures, and consumer confidence. Then, in the final stages of the year, and extending in to 2021, we have seen a surge in new Covid-19 cases, political bickering over additional stimulus, and a slower than expected roll-out of the vaccine. All of these factors have taken a toll on American households and businesses. This has impacted the jobs market as well, as the sharp growth in payrolls we saw in the second half of the year slowed to a level that is still well below pre-crisis numbers:

Source: Charles Schwab

My concern here is we seem to have hit a peak in near term employment. Many jobs have not returned, and permanent job losses keep mounting up as the economic recovery slows. While additional stimulus measures could make up for some of this shortfall, job and wage growth are really where consumer confidence and robust spending come from. If we have hit a short-term peak in new job numbers, this is sure to put a dent in overall consumer spending. The impact will certainly be negative for XRT, for both the in-store and e-commerce plays. While I may be pleasantly surprised by an uptick in hiring and economic growth in Q1, I am not banking on it just yet. When I couple XRT's strong gains with softness in employment numbers, that signals to me that taking some profit here may be the right move. This should help explain the sentiment behind my shift to a neutral rating.

Automotive Retail - Challenges and Opportunity

I now want to touch on the Automotive Retail sector, which is an area I have neglected in prior reviews of XRT. This is a sector whose importance within XRT has grown, rising about 2% in total assets since late October to represent almost 20% of the fund (shown above). This sector is actually made up of two sub-sectors, one for companies that sell replacement automotive parts and accessories to the "do-it-yourself" consumer, and another for new and used vehicle sales, whether over the internet or through a car dealership.

Both of these sub-sectors have performed well recently and, given their growing influence for XRT, I thought it was time to take a deeper look at this market. Importantly, this is an area where I see significant pros and cons, which brings me to a balanced, or neutral, view. Given the significance of this area on XRT, that neutral outlook therefore extends to the fund as a whole.

First, the good news. One area of particular interest relates to how the car market has changed over the past few years. In particular, cars are getting more expensive, and more tech-savvy. This is leading to better margins for dealerships and end-sellers, as Americans get conditioned to pay up for their products. To get a sense of what I mean, consider that over the past few years, the percentage of cars sold for under $20,000 has dropped by a wide margin, as shown below:

Source: CNBC

My point here is people are investing more in their vehicles, which is helping the dealership side, but also the replacement market as well. As the investment in a vehicle grows, it makes intuitive sense consumers will take better care of these vehicles. This should lead to more regular or frequent service checks and improvements. It will also help the replacement market as consumers hold on to these cars for longer. Given how quickly vehicles depreciate in value, coupled with the growing expense of buying a vehicle initially, we will likely see a trend of consumers keeping their cars for longer. In fact, this should be amplified right now by the economic challenges facing the country. New car sales were down in 2020 and, until the economic picture improves, this reality should persist. All of these factors favor the automotive retail sector.

Now, the bad news. While the economic slowdown will lead to people keeping on to their cars for longer (and therefore spending more on replacement parts), there is a limit to that benefit right now. Specifically, the pandemic has negatively impacted miles driven in a way that prior recessions have not. In normal recessions, overall commuting may be down as people lose their jobs. In our current environment, commutes are down for even people who have remained employed, as they work from home. This has caused a massive decline in total miles traveled for commuting purposes, not to mention for discretionary travel. For illustration, consider total vehicle miles traveled in two major metropolitan areas, Chicago and Atlanta. Both have seen steep drops on a year-over-year basis:

Source: KPMG

My takeaway here is cars are going to be needing fewer repairs going forward, even as consumers hang on to them longer, simply because they are driving less. Further, the implication of this may be more long-term than investors plan on. Even in prior recessions, when the impact was not nearly as severe, it took years for vehicle miles driven to return to pre-recession levels:

Source: KPMG

The takeaway is this helps to highlight the push and pull factors influencing the sector. Leading up to the pandemic, the automotive retail sector was benefiting from selling more expensive cars and from an increase in miles driven. As a result of the pandemic, Americans are spending less time on the road, which has hurt car sales as well as the need to maintain vehicles as regularly. Therefore, I have a mixed view on this exposure for XRT.

Despite Gains, XRT Still Cheaper Than The S&P 500

My final point looks at XRT's valuation, as this is a metric has continuously been favorable compared to the broader market. Over the course of all my reviews, XRT has traded at a marked discount to the S&P 500, and that story continues today. While XRT is not "cheap" in isolation, it certainly appears so compared to other large-cap equity funds. As a result, while I have grown more cautious on this investment, it is fair to say there is still plenty of relative value to be had through this option.

To illustrate, let us consider how XRT compared to the S&P 500 back in October during my prior review. At the time, XRT was noticeably cheaper. Since then, XRT has vastly out-performed the S&P 500, yet its relative value gap has actually extended, as seen in the chart below:

XRT P/E (Oct) S&P 500 P/E (Oct) 15.9 34.2 XRT Current P/E S&P 500 Current P/E 15.8 38.3

Sources: State Street, Multpl.com

Simply, for investors looking for relative value now, XRT has it, despite its impressive gains over the past year. As a result, despite my other concerns for the fund, I see limited downside compared to the broader market. This positive attribute helps support my neutral view, as opposed to a more bearish sentiment.

Bottom line

XRT has been on fire lately, and that should make investors cautious. While I believed in the story behind the fund and was bullish heading in to 2021, these recent gains seem to be a bit extreme. As a result, I believe caution is warranted. For investors, this could mean holding off on new positions, or taking some profit now. Therefore, I believe a neutral rating for XRT is well justified, and I suggest investors approach new positions in this fund selectively at this time.