Today we will take a look at the metrics that make Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) a great member for Dividends 500, look at the company's multiple growth avenues, and conclude with a quick SWOT analysis and an overall investment thesis for the business.

High Growth in Dividends 500

This will probably not be a section header that I use very often, but with sales growth and non-GAAP EPS growth of 41% and 53% YoY during the third quarter, Teradyne definitely fits the billing. Totaling its first nine months of 2020, sales and non-GAAP EPS growth are even higher coming in at 44% and 79% respectively. While this growth is certainly intriguing to a potential investor, it has not gone unnoticed by the market as it doubled in price to around $135 as of this writing. Over the last year, Teradyne has the 2nd best performance in Dividends 500, behind only Albemarle Corp. (ALB).

As is customary with Dividends 500, I need to see the Massachusetts company maintain a payout ratio below 50% while raising its dividend every year for it to remain in the portfolio. For now, the technology testing company qualifies as it raised its dividend 10% in 2020 and holds a 9% payout ratio. However, dividend growth has been inconsistent for the freshly added S&P 500 component, and it will be necessary to see a dividend increase in February to maintain its spot in the portfolio.

While this high growth and growing dividend is nice, what really sets Teradyne up for long-term out performance are two main profitability metrics and the major growth those metrics have seen over the last few years.

FY 2017 2018 2019 TTM % Change 2017-Today Net Income Margin 12.1 21.5 20.4 23.6 95% Return on Equity 13.6 26.0 31.1 40.0 194%

For most investing purposes the company's net income margin and ROE back in 2017 were quite respectable, but having ballooned to monsters they are now, it is fair to say that Teradyne is a true cash cow. On top of these numbers, the $22 billion market cap stock maintains a 12.8% free cash flow margin. Due to this cash generation, Teradyne has grown its cash balance to $1.2 billion, giving it ample funding for new M&A activity, buybacks, or bigger dividends.

Multiple Areas for Long-Term Growth

Listed below with their Q3 sales and growth YoY, Teradyne has 4 distinct business segments that each offer their own long-term growth story:

Semiconductor Test - $592 million, up 49% System Test - $118 million, up 61% Wireless Test - $41 million, down 4% Industrial Automation - $69 million, flat

For Semiconductor Test, this System on a Chip (SOC) led segment ranges from automotive and industrial markets to high-end smartphones and their 5G connectivity. Noting that smartphone unit shipments fell 10% in 2020, CEO Mark Jagiela explained, "the collective test intensity of each unit continues to grow at a rate in excess of this unit decline." Adding to this discussion on smartphones, the CEO highlighted that:

Another complexity driver is 5G. And these high tier phones are early adopters of the extra silicon needed to enable these features. Less than 250 million phones are expected to be 5G-enabled in 2020 and only a fraction of those will support millimeter wave communication. So despite the bump in 2020, we are still in the very early stages of 5G adoption.

Simply put, Teradyne's biggest segment gains to benefit as semiconductors quickly and inevitably become more complex.

Moving to the company's second biggest division, there isn't too much to say other than things look bright. System Test's outlook is still quite promising as Hard Disk Drives (HDD) continue to grow both more complex and exponentially large in terms of data storage. After posting record storage test unit sales in Q3, the company expects a full double in sales for 2020.

Shifting to Wireless Test it is still clear to see that this segment will hold a steady position far into the future. With Wi-Fi 6 and 5G acting as current sales stabilizers, Wi-Fi 7 offers the potential for a total refresh in the wireless test market.

Finally, and in what may just be Teradyne's most intriguing business segment, Industrial Automation, we have a uniquely well positioned long-term growth story. IA's biggest unit by far is Universal Robotics (UR) and all indications point to a recovery based around a lessened impact from Covid-19. Growing 17% quarter-over-quarter, we are beginning to see the light at the end of the tunnel. Furthermore, this business segment also has its Mobile Industrial Robots and AutoGuide units, which were acquired in 2018 and 2019 respectively.

These units create autonomous mobile robots that have the ability to move light or heavy payloads around for manufacturing or warehousing. Despite AutoGuide being a young company, CEO Jagiela has an optimistic outlook for the unit saying, "Among other things, AutoGuide adoption by key logistics, e-commerce, retail, and automotive customers in 2021 will set the stage for multiple years of double-digit growth."

In conclusion, across all of its business segments Teradyne is set to reap the rewards of an increasingly complex technological world and is willing to use its strong cash generation on M&A activity that fit into adjacent niches.

Valuation and Peers

Teradyne Teradyne 5-Year Avg Cohu (COHU) Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Advantest (OTCPK:ATEYY) S&P 500 Price to Earnings 33.8 25.2 Negative 44.4 33.3 28.3 Price to Cash Flow 26.6 17.8 26.9 26.9 27.5 16.5 Price to Sales 7.3 4.0 6.5 6.5 6.0 2.8 Net Income Margin 23.6 ~12 -8.0 14.9 18.2 10.6 Return on Equity 41.0 ~15 -9.3 19.9 22.8 14.0

All in all, Teradyne trades above the S&P 500's valuations on almost every metric and does the same against its own 5-year averages. However, the company's growth story has dramatically changed over the last year with its 40% and 50% jump in sales and non-GAAP EPS mentioned earlier in this article. Pairing this with its enormous boost in net income margin to 23.6% and a return on equity of 41% and Teradyne quite frankly deserves these valuation multiples.

In comparison to some of its closest competitors, Teradyne's price to earnings and price to cash flow are virtually equal, but its profitability metrics are much more promising. In addition, it is the only company of this group that pays a dividend, albeit a small yet growing one, and has a strong history of share buybacks when cash is not used for M&A activity. Since 2014 Teradyne has decreased its share count by 23% from 216 million to 166 million over the TTM.

Quick SWOT and Action Thought

Strength: Teradyne tests almost 50% of the over 1 trillion semiconductors sold yearly worldwide.

Weakness: Still needs to establish a long-term track record in terms of consistently raising its dividend for shareholders. I am hopeful that the company will announce an increase to its dividend later in February.

Opportunity: As technology and semiconductors as a whole become more complex, Teradyne is set to benefit from it, plain and simple.

Threat: Teradyne's customer base is largely cyclical and a few of its largest customers hold an outsized allocation of the company's overall sales.

In regard to Dividends 500 Teradyne is at risk of being sold from the portfolio depending upon whether it increases its dividend in February. For an overall investment thesis, I believe the share price offers a fair valuation for a nicely positioned company that is set to benefit from an ever increasingly complex world. Due to this, I am giving Teradyne a very bullish rating and am hopeful that management will consider a dividend increase in 2021 to allow the quickly growing business to stay in Dividends 500.