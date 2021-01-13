Longview Capital (LGVW) is a SPAC in the process of merging with Butterfly Network. Butterfly Network's main product is a handheld ultrasound scanner, Butterfly iQ. It connects to an ordinary smartphone and has a price point far below today's ultrasound technology. This is potentially a revolutionary product: imagine if, upon graduating medical school, every doctor received a Butterfly iQ device instead of a stethoscope. This revolutionary potential is why Cathie Wood's ARKG fund holds ~4% of the company and why the stock is so hot. Here is a recent presentation. The merger is slated for 1Q21.

So you might want to be long. Or maybe LGVW is overvalued. SA contributor Jhon Idrovo has an article out to help you think through the numbers. But even if you don't want to go long, there is money to be made here.

A Great Arbitrage

As of Wednesday evening, LGVW was trading around $19.75 while the warrants (LGVWW) were trading around $6.15, with a strike price of $11.50. So if you want to be long Butterfly, buy the warrants, not the shares. You will pay $17.65 to own each share or thereabouts, more than 10% off.

Or you could buy the warrants and short the shares. In less than nine months, you are out of the trade with a profit (immediately in hand) of about $19.75 - ($6.15 + $11.50) = $2.10/share.

An Even Better Arbitrage

But there is an even better opportunity! The units (LGVWU) (one share plus one-third of a warrant) closed Wednesday at $21.58. In effect, the market is selling the attached warrant for $21.58 - $19.75 = $5.49, which means you can pick up a share for $5.49 + $11.50 = $13.33, or 14% off. If you want to be long Butterfly, buy the units and short one share.

If you want the arbitrage play, buy three units and short four shares (three against the units and one against the warrant). You will close the trade with a profit of (4 x $19.75) - ($3 x 21.58 + $11.50) = $2.76 per three-unit/four-share trade.

Things To Know

On my TD Ameritrade platform, the shares are listed as Hard to Borrow. Obviously that will make any of these strategies harder to pull off, but the HTB status changes all the time. Consult your brokerage.

The risk is minimal. Possibly the gap between shares/warrants or shares/units will grow, and in that case you would need enough capital to hold on to your short position. But six months after the combination, when the warrants become exercisable, you are guaranteed to profit.

About those warrants: they are standard-issue. Exercise price of $11.50, expiring in May of 2025, callable at $18.

Why This Opportunity Exists

SPACs are hot. LGVW is a hot SPAC, buying out a growthy, ARK-approved company. Many retail traders have accounts that are IRAs, and many others have them at Robinhood; in either case, they can't short. Some may not know what units are. So the retail enthusiasm has pumped LGVW up, while leaving LGVWW and LGVWU behind. Professionals have not arbitraged this away already, probably because of the borrow on the shares.

Best wishes!