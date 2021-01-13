Will People Ever Go To The Movies Again?
Summary
- Yastreb: Box office revenue for major chains in North America declined by over 90% in Q2 and Q3.
- Movie studios could have a stronger negotiating position against theatres in the long term.
- The number of movie tickets sold per person each year has been slowly declining for over a decade.
With many movie theatres shuttered due to the coronavirus pandemic, box-office ticket sales collapsed in 2020, leading cinema chains and independent theatres to face an uncertain future. Anthony Okolie speaks with Andriy Yastreb, Telecom and Media Analyst at TD Asset Management, about whether theatres can lure audiences back from the increasingly competitive streaming services.
