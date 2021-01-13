Comfort Food and a Comfort Stock

The confluence of the dip in share price, being undervalued by 40%, and the quality dividend combines to give General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) a buy rating at this time. There are other factors and some downsides for the retail value investor to consider, but at ~$54 per share, an investor cannot go wrong. I bought shares.

Among other things to consider: When darkness fell and the Sabbath ended, I turned on the news. Reporters recapped a stunning slew of videos recording the mayhem at the Capitol Building where I worked as an intern decades ago. The audio of screams and crying reminded me of my days in civil rights protests and the riots on the Chicago streets outside the 1968 Democratic National Convention. I poured myself a bowl of Cheerios and cold milk Saturday night and imagined the nation now needs comfort food like me.

Apparently, not enough others were in need of comfort food or a comfort stock. The share price of General Mills stumbled and tumbled to a good buy price of $56.40 from its high of about $64 to close the week of tumultuous events. The dividend yield (FWD) rose to 3.62%. This week the stock moved down and we bought in the $54 range.

Source Seeking Alpha

Troubled Times are Good for Business

Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index (DJI) continued its inexorable rise during the same week. However, it is not unusual for the market to rise in bad times. It all depends on how company sales and earnings are affected. The DJI closed in 1968 at $906, higher than in 1967, and at near $948 in 1969. This despite the threats to democracy from the assassinations of Dr. Martin Luther King and Robert Kennedy, the anti-war demonstrations outside the national Democratic Convention, campus takeovers, and flowering other movements forcing President Johnson not to run for office.

The point is investors invest when companies produce and consumers consume. The 2021 stock market is unabated by the siren experiences of the Washington chaos, the collapsing presidency, the COVID-caused raging unbearable deaths, and hospital admissions, and toughening lockdowns shuttering businesses. In fact, these events are found to spur sales for human and pet foods benefiting companies like GIS, which largely produces non-perishables (+46% during COVID). The stock is a good buy because of the turmoil. The public shops more increasingly online during COVID but they shop for food.

Source E-Commerce Data

Working and eating at home contributed to a 7% sales gain for GIS in 2020. With short interest at just 3.3% and the pace of vaccinations moving slowly as molasses in January, GIS is a buy because COVID is going to continue the work and eat at home scenario but when it breaks investors can expect more revenues again from the GIS foodservice segment.

$56 per share is about 40% below its estimated fair value

Earnings grew by +13% Y/Y and are expected to continue incrementally growing

The share price is not volatile and on dips, it is a better buy

Source: Investing.com

The Ratings of nine Seeking Alpha analysts are Bullish. Several give a Neutral Rating but the titles of their article are upbeat: “This Is A Buy” and “Attractively Priced.” The Market Value tops $34B. GIS Profitability consistently gets an A from S A, as does the Dividend (Yield A-, Safety C, and Consistency C+). A poor rating for Momentum is more the result of GIS being an old stand-by that is the point I make about Hormel Foods (HRL) and Kimberly-Clark (KMB) in my articles.

Source Seeking Alpha

Staying Ahead in the Game

Going forward GIS management set priorities at controlling costs focusing on the increasing supply chain costs, introducing new products to capture new customers, and maintaining regular customer loyalty. The company continues investing in the GIS foodservice segment with schools, universities, and manufacturing plants slowly re-opening. Cutting costs is a blessing to the investor's ear but investing in the core business with new infrastructure and products is what grows GIS. I agree with others who believe the leverage created by the product R&D and marketing GIS has built is reasonable.

Source General Mills

General Mills is addressing the growing demands for natural and organic foods through product development and acquisitions of organic food companies. In line with this, the company continues expanding its offerings of kosher products for the kosher-keeping community, Muslims, and vegetarians. They are watchful about meat, poultry, and dairy ingredients. For more information about this go here.

Two years ago, the company hoped online sales might reach 5%. The CEO now claims that online sales are “roughly 9% of our sales.” General Mills reports that the surge in online shopping benefits traditional brand name groceries.

Downside Stress

On the downside, online sales stress margins because site owners demand lower pricing from manufacturers than to brick-and-mortar outlets. GIS finds soups and baking products are occasionally in short supply when demand surges. Both are favorite comfort foods when eating at home. This week, in a video call with my young grandson, he showed me the lentil soup he was making in lockdown on a freezing cold Sunday for lunch.

A spokesperson for General Mills told a business reporter that building brand names as Pillsbury, Old El Paso, Progresso, Yoplait, and Betty Crocker,

is really paying off and now we are really doubling-down our efforts to make sure we keep these consumers moving forward.”

Another downside to consider that might turn into a drag on earnings growth going forward is the high debt. Short-term assets ($6.4B) do not cover liabilities ($8.5B), nor are long-term liabilities of $14.4B covered. Its debt is $13.6B and equity is $8.4B. It is not as bad as it seems at first blush.

Reducing debt is a priority of management. The debt is well-covered by operating cash flow. The company holds $2.6B in cash and investments, $1.8B in receivables, and almost as much in inventory. A bit worrisome is the selling of shares by insider individuals and hedge funds over the past nine months; they have not reportedly bought shares in the past three months. They own only 0.2% of shares, while the public owns nearly a quarter and institutions own +76%. The sellers might be looking for snappier stocks but, as one analyst reports the situation, General Mills "is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average."

The Possibilities and Takeaway

A November 2020 article in the Financial Times is noteworthy. 3G Capital and Warren Buffett put the Kraft-Heinz (KHC) deal together. Back in 2016, rumors circulated about 3G and Citigroup (C) looking to takeover General Mills. In the F T article, 3G reassures its investors that it is looking to execute a megadeal between $20b and $50B. A GIS takeover will not result in massive write-downs, nor be a turnaround, unlike the KHC deal. It is however another foray into consumer foods. GIS shareholders might not be as unfriendly as others to an offer. The company functions good, is stable but staid, and the stock is currently undervalued.

Source InfrontAnalytics.com

Buying stock in General Mills adds stability, growth, a reliable dividend, with limited volatility. Organic growth is more plodding than zipping. $56 is an excellent entry price or to accumulate more shares and on dips in the share price, the stock is a better buy. On pure valuation methods, GIS stock ought to hit +$90 but in the near-term, "According to analysts' consensus price target of $63.81, General Mills has a forecasted upside of 17.4% from its current price of $54.37;" that is about where we bought recently.

Earnings and sales have been boosted by the pandemic but, also, by the company’s commitment to reduce costs, debt, and introduce new products. Every type of food retailer carries GIS brand name products from grocery chains to drugstores because GIS drives traffic both on foot and via e-commerce. GIS is expanding natural, organic, and kosher foods. Stockholders, take comfort in owning GIS. If Cheerios isn’t your taste, close the news and relax with a bowl of Haagen-Dazs ice-cream or a bowl of Progresso lentil soup.