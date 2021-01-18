In August 2019, I wrote a somewhat negative article on Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) and its OV101 drug. I said that OV101 failed to meet statistical significance in a number of secondary efficacy endpoints in a phase 2 trial, so I doubted how it would fare in the then-ongoing phase 3 trial which was planning to come out with topline data in late 2020. And that's exactly what happened - OV101 flunked its phase 3 trial in December 2020. It had earlier failed to meet most of the secondary endpoints of a phase 2 trial except one. Now it even failed to meet that less stringent clinical assessment endpoint called Clinical Global Impression-Improvement-Angelman syndrome (CGI-I-AS).

But then I already had written a positive article in August 2020, where I had focused on Ovid's second asset, OV935 (soticlestat) in children with Dravet Syndrome and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, which had just declared very positive phase 2 data, and was in a 50-50 cost/profit sharing deal with Japanese giant Takeda (TAK). Given that data and the deal, I felt that the stock's fall after a dilutive secondary was not correct, and created an opportunity for investors.

Unfortunately, the stock fell from $6 to $2 on OV101's poor show a few months after my article came out, and it appeared that I had placed my bets on the wrong horse. To make a more apt analogy, I had betted on a particular horse from a stable, and the stable lost because of another horse, not mine. But who will tell my readers that?

So Ovid is currently trading at $2.46 and I want to figure out if OV935 is still good, and whether the stock has any chance of recovery. I'm going to thoroughly ignore OV101 in this article. Like I had always felt, it was a bad bet.

In my previous article, I discussed OV935's trial data at length, but didn't dwell on the competition and the market potential. Now, orphan-designated Soticlestat is a potent, highly-selective, first-in-class suppressor of cholesterol 24-hydroxylase (CH24H), an enzyme that plays a major role in clearing brain cholesterol. Its byproduct activates NMDA receptors - an ion-channel receptor found at most excitatory synapses, or nerve cell junctions - making nerve cells more prone to fire electrical signals. By blocking CH24H and subsequently reducing NMDA receptor activation, soticlestat is thought to potentially lower seizure susceptibility in patients with rare developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEEs), including Dravet, LGS, CDKL5 deficiency disorder, and Dup15q syndrome. The phase 2 trial was called ELEKTRA, and OV935 was not only safe and well-tolerated, but it also came out with excellent efficacy data.

The study achieved its primary endpoint, demonstrating a 27.8% median reduction from baseline in convulsive seizure (DS) and drop seizure (LGS) frequency compared to a 3.1% median increase in patients on placebo during the 12-week maintenance period (median placebo-adjusted reduction=30.5%; p=0.0007, based on the efficacy analysis set of 120 patients with seizure data in the maintenance period). During the full 20-week treatment period of the mITT DS patient population, the median percent change from baseline was a 33.8% decrease in seizure frequency compared to a 7.0% increase in seizure frequency for patients receiving placebo (median placebo-adjusted reduction=46.0%; p=0.0007). During the full treatment period of the mITT LGS patient population, the median percent change from baseline was a 20.6% decrease in seizure frequency compared to a 6.0% decrease in patients receiving placebo (median placebo-adjusted reduction=14.8%; p=0.1279).

Data from 139 patients - 51 with Dravet syndrome and 88 with LGS - who received at least one dose of soticlestat or placebo were used to evaluate treatment effectiveness. While soticlestat also dropped the seizure frequency in LGS patients, this change was not statistically different from that observed in the placebo group. So it appears the LGS indication is being kept in the backburner for the time being.

Now, Ovid did a smart thing in handing over this asset to Takeda, the result of which was a Nature article published recently detailing mice trials in Japan. Although this isn't Dravet Syndrome per se, it still is about the therapeutic benefit of this molecule:

Cholesterol 24-hydroxylase (CH24H) is a brain-specific enzyme that converts cholesterol into 24S-hydroxycholesterol, the primary mechanism of cholesterol catabolism in the brain. The therapeutic potential of CH24H activation has been extensively investigated, whereas the effects of CH24H inhibition remain poorly characterized. In this study, the therapeutic potential of CH24H inhibition was investigated using a newly identified small molecule, soticlestat (TAK-935/OV935). The biodistribution and target engagement of soticlestat was assessed in mice. CH24H-knockout mice showed a substantially lower level of soticlestat distribution in the brain than wild-type controls. Furthermore, brain-slice autoradiography studies demonstrated the absence of [3H]soticlestat staining in CH24H-knockout mice compared with wild-type mice, indicating a specificity of soticlestat binding to CH24H. The pharmacodynamic effects of soticlestat were characterized in a transgenic mouse model carrying mutated human amyloid precursor protein and presenilin 1 (APP/PS1-Tg). These mice, with excitatory/inhibitory imbalance and short life-span, yielded a remarkable survival benefit when bred with CH24H-knockout animals. Soticlestat lowered brain 24S-hydroxycholesterol in a dose-dependent manner and substantially reduced premature deaths of APP/PS1-Tg mice at a dose lowering brain 24S-hydroxycholesterol by approximately 50%. Furthermore, microdialysis experiments showed that soticlestat can suppress potassium-evoked extracellular glutamate elevations in the hippocampus. Taken together, these data suggest that soticlestat-mediated inhibition of CH24H may have therapeutic potential for diseases associated with neural hyperexcitation.

Going back to clinical trials, Takeda added two more indications to its agreement with Ovid - CDKL5 deficiency disorder (CDD) and duplication 15q (Dup15q) syndrome. They had an open label trial called ARCADE in these two indications which also announced data.

The trial was a "signal-finding" pilot study and not geared to find effects that were statistically significant, Ovid CEO Jeremy Levin, M.D., Ph.D, said. "We wanted to understand: Could we get a signal?"

Like ELEKTRA, this too produced mixed data. While CDD saw a statistically significant reduction in seizure frequency just like we saw with DS, Dup15q, just like with LGS, while showing a 15% better seizure frequency than placebo, was not statistically significant. However, the four patients who stayed on treatment for nine months saw a major improvement, with a 74% reduction in median motor seizure frequency.

Given this data, it appears that the drug certainly works, this is not mixed data but data that indicates there's benefit somewhere that needs to be clearly brought out through analysis. This is what the company may plan to do, using a different assessment scale than just seizure frequency, which would show overall clinical benefit and quality of life benefits instead of just motor muscle seizure frequency reduction.

Market and competition for DS/LGS/CDD/Dup15q

It appears that the above are the four indications where the company retains some manner of potential. Angelman and Fragile X are out, at least for now.

CDD has around 5.5-8.1k US patients, and Dup15q has 11k patients. There are no approved treatments.

DS is a rare disease which has no approved cure, and the treatment plan is mostly to control seizures and other symptoms. According to this major rare disease reference,

First line anti-seizure medications include clobazam (Onfi, Frisium) and valproic acid (Depakote, Depakene). Second line treatments include stiripentol (Diacomit), topiramate (Topamax), and the ketogenic diet. Variations of the ketogenic diet including the Modified Atkins Diet may also be beneficial in DS. Third line treatments include clonazepam (Klonopin), levetiracetam (Keppra), zonisamide (Zonegran), ethosuximide (Zarontin), and vagal nerve stimulator (VNS) (Wirrell 2017).

Epidiolex from GW Pharma (GWPH) and Fintepla from Zogenix (ZGNX) have recently been FDA-approved for DS seizures.

Now, if you look at Epidiolex phase 3 pivotal trial data, you get this:

In the study, two doses of EPIDIOLEX, 10 and 20 mg/kg/day, significantly reduced convulsive seizure frequency compared to placebo in children two to 18 years of age with highly treatment-resistant Dravet syndrome, meeting the study's primary endpoint. The primary endpoint outcomes for the 10 and 20 mg/kg/day arms were similar, with seizure reductions of 49% and 46% from baseline, respectively, vs 27% for placebo (10 mg/kg/day, p=0.0095 and 20 mg/kg/day, p=0.0299).

If you now go back and check the OV935 data, you can see the placebo response in Epidiolex was much stronger, so the p-value in OV935 is a much better number than with Epidiolex. It's true that there's no scientific way to compare p-values like that, but still, the difference is quite stark, and slanted towards OV935.

If you look at Fintempla, the data is here. Fiercebiotech discusses this, so I will go with their numbers - "After 12 weeks of treatment, the higher dose of Fintepla reduced the number of drop seizures patients experienced per month by a median 26.5% compared to 7.8% of patients taking placebo. The lower dose decreased seizure frequency, too, but did not hit statistical significance."

This tells us that OV935 is still in the game. However, competition is heating up. Epidiolex made nearly $296mn in the first full year after launch. Fintepla from ZGNX for DS was recently approved, so data is unavailable, but projections have been high. The total market for OV935 is substantial, and it isn't a pushback in terms of trial data we have seen. However, a lot of clarifications and comparisons need to be done before we can come to a definitive conclusion about which drug is better.

Financials

OVID currently has a market cap of $156mn only, and is trading at $2.46, down from nearly $7 that it was at before December. The cash balance is $87mn, which is nearly not enough to complete phase 3 trials in these indications. So the situation, in terms of money, is dire. The Takeda deal may help. If Takeda finds value in the company, and the situation continues to stay this dire, the Japanese major may just find it useful to buy out the company.

There were insider purchases earlier, but none at these low prices:

The funds ownership structure is here:

As to patents, this is what the 10-K says: "We licensed from Takeda a portfolio of U.S. and international patents and applications directed to the OV935 composition of matter, and these patents and applications expire in 2032, excluding any regulatory extensions."

Risks

OVID is trading at multiple year lows and has a very low market. Although this is not penny stock territory by most definitions, such investments are inherently risky.

OVID also has a history of failures, most recently with OV101, but it also has mixed data in the OV935 trials.

Most importantly, it has very low cash reserves at the moment, and may soon need to raise money to survive. There are no near-term catalysts as well, and phase 3 trials for OV935 are yet to begin.

Bottom line

OVID has fallen badly after OV101's poor show in a phase 3 trial. However, I was always doubtful of OV101's investment potential, and my thesis in the last two articles were based on OV935 alone. I did not suspect such a drastic fall, it is true, however, OV935 thesis still stands, only at a much better price than before. I'm not going to recommend this stock at this time, mainly because major catalysts are so far away. However, this could be a good one to add to your watchlist.