2021 Roundtable: General Outlook - Macroeconomic And Technical Analysis

We end our 2021 General Outlook Roundtable series with our Macroeconomic and Technical & Quant Analysis focused contributors. To catch up on our Roundtable Series, go to our SA Marketplace contributor page. Read as many articles as you like, they are not paywalled.

Once again, we asked our contributors:

Apart from the impact of COVID-19 and the vaccines, as discussed in Part 1, what are you focusing on in your area of expertise for 2021 and where are there alpha opportunities? Name up to max three companies/ETFs that you believe will outperform.

*Responses were collected by Sunday, Jan. 3.

Macro and Economy

The Contrarian by KCI Research Ltd: 2020 was a story of buying the dip, understanding that the economic contraction was not the stock market, and vice versa. 2021 is going to be centered on a return to normalcy, which will amplify the historic capital rotation now underway. On this note, it's important for investors to differentiate between the economy and the stock market again in 2021. Building on this narrative, a global economic recovery, which appears to be already underway via the robust expansionary readings of the global manufacturing sector, will mean substantially higher long-term interest rates.

With almost 60% of the S&P 500 Index compromised of disinflationary assets, including roughly 40% in the technology sector, higher long-term interest rates could substantially hamper returns of the broader stock market, while amplifying returns in the sectors which have been held back by the lower for longer interest rate narrative. From my vantage point, commodities, the third major asset class outside of stocks and bonds, appear to be the fulcrum of the opportunity, being the most undervalued and most out-of-favor.

Specific names that might be of interest to readers include BHP Group (BHP), which is the largest diversified commodity producer, and it's making new all-time highs, breaking above its 2011 peak levels. Teck Resources Limited (TECK) is Canada's largest diversified commodity producer, and this home-run stock for The Contrarian in 2016 has a chance to get back to its 2011 highs too. On the more aggressive end of the spectrum, U.S. Steel (X), a stock I wrote about publicly for Seeking Alpha on November 13th, 2020, with shares up 64.3% versus a 4.5% gain in the S&P 500 Index since that writing, has substantial appreciation potential if steel prices can hold their recent gains.

Disclosure: Long BHP, TECK, and X.

Away From The Herd by ANG Traders: Money makes markets move. We will be monitoring the sources of money: The Treasury budget deficit, the SOMA balance sheet, aggregate bank credit, and the cash levels in the money market funds (nonM1M2).

We expect the majority of the market moving money to first come from the Treasury budget deficit, as the Biden administration pushes spending in green infrastructure and environmentally friendly technologies, and then an increasing proportion of funding to come from bank credit expansion and money market funds. QE (SOMA balance sheet expansion) will remain a source of liquidity as well, at least until the mid-term elections.

We are concentrating our investments in green/alternative technology infrastructure plays such as QCLN and PBW. We think 2021 will be the start of a gigantic bull market fueled by historic amounts of money flowing into a new technological paradigm that has not been seen since the 1990s. It's the start of the "new roaring 20s" just like occurred after the last pandemic one-hundred years ago.

Disclosure: Long QCLN and PBW.

Auto/Mobility Investors by Anton Wahlman: 2021 will not be the year of the rat, pig or dog or some other Chinese theme. It will be the year of inflation. Most US-centric investors have not had to deal with high inflation, because it has been low for 38 years - but they are about to get a cold shower of currency destruction in 2021.

It's possible that investors will flee even more into equities and real estate also in 2021, but as a relative matter the biggest beneficiary could simply be the oldest inflation hedge of them all: Gold. Taxes on real estate and corporations are likely to increase even more than just the general capital gains tax. Demand for gold is global and can be owned in a variety of formats.

The recent debate has been about cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (OTC:GBTC) taking over gold's traditional function. I think cryptocurrencies as a gold substitute is fool's gold. It confuses a payment and record-keeping functionality (Blockchain) with actual monetary value. It's like confusing the value of checkbook technology with the actual money that's in the bank account. They are not the same thing. The value of the checkbook may be $10 no matter what's in the bank account, whether $1 or $1 billion.

In contrast, gold is the most enduring of inflation hedges. An ounce of gold bought you a good suit 100 and 150 years ago, and still does so today.

I don't think gold is likely to develop into a huge bubble, such as Bitcoin at the end of 2020, but it could grow in relative popularity and would do so on an actual foundation. Cryptocurrency is without foundation. It has no ceiling for the believer, but also no floor when the air goes out of the bubble for any reason.

Own gold via ETFs such as GLD or miner stocks such as Barrick (GOLD) or Newmont (NEM).

Disclosure: As of submitting this text on December 31,2020 I hold no positions in any security, long or short. I expect to establish positions in early 2021.

Storm-Resistant Growth by D.M. Martins Research: I find it hard to decouple COVID-19 and the vaccine rollout from the rest of the macroeconomic landscape. The end of the pandemic should directly dictate the pace of the recovery in 2021, whether it be in service spending, employment levels and others. It all goes hand in hand.

For this reason, I reiterate my convictions for the new year. The early stages of the economic recovery should favor small cap and value stocks. This is true intuitively (i.e. a stronger economy should lift all boats, not only a handful of relative winners) and in the historical record over the past several decades. The exception was the Great Recession of 2008-2009, which culminated in mega-cap growth names, particularly in the tech sector, being substantially more richly-valued than cyclical stocks in 2020.

Therefore, pay attention to the "coiled spring effect" favoring small cap and value. Do not be too distracted by the fact that both factors have already started to outperform in November and December - in other words, the train has not left the station yet, even though the very best seats might have already been taken.

When it comes to a pure-equities portfolio, I believe that leaning more heavily toward the Russell 2000 (IWM) and the Vanguard Value ETF (VTV), or individual stocks contained within these two groups, makes most sense. In addition, I would still encourage investors to think hard about multi-asset class diversification, which might mean an allocation towards gold and inflation-linked bond funds, like the PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS ETF (LTPZ).

Disclosure: Long LTPZ

EPB Macro Research by Eric Basmajian: COVID-19 feels like it's in the rearview mirror for the markets and the economy, but the debt used to survive the economic hardship will last for decades to come. Consensus expectations are for a rebound in the economy after the vaccine roll-out and for the economy to return "to normal."

Across all sectors of the economy, including government, corporate, and household, debt levels surged to bridge the income gap from lost revenue. When you finance day to day living needs with interest-bearing debt, the result is slower future growth.

As a result, after the pent-up demand recovery in the economy, which will continue through Q1 2021, the economy will sink into a new trend of even lower growth than the 2.0% rate we grew accustomed to in the 2010s.

The reflationary trade has momentum at the moment, and this will benefit stocks, both large (SPY) and small (IWM), as well as commodities (PDBC). We started seeing the early signs of reflationary momentum over the summer and shifted to an overweight allocation to commodities and an underweight allocation to long-term bonds.

Disclosure: Long SPY, IWM, and PDBC.

The Macro Teller by The Macro Trading Factory: We've been running an entire series ("2021 Game Plan") where we cover all asset classes, all sectors, and many investment themes we find attractive going into 2021 (Note that Wheel of Fortune is currently running a special offer that would be valid 24-hour after this article gets published, so you better act fast!). Here are three out of the 2021 themes we like:

1) Commodities boom. We expect prices to keep rising as a result of rising demand, and (even more important) shortage of supply, except for oil. While most everybody focuses on energy (oil prices), we actually like metals (preferably silver) and agriculture/food-related much better. Suggested holding: AGQ, where you can double the potential reward (and risk too, of course) out of being bullish on silver prices.

2) Non-US stocks. After many years that we were US-centric, 2021 is the first year where EM particularly, and international exposure generally, would account for a significantly greater part in our portfolios. China is the "go-to-guy," but there are additional very interesting emerging and developed markets outside of the big 2. Suggested holding: VNM, which is the best (and almost only) way to get a meaningful exposure to Vietnam - one of East -Asia's most exciting and fast-growing economies.

3) Biotechs. It's a boon for healthcare's large/mega-caps: Stock valuations at all time high, funding costs at all-time low, and Trump (who was very vocal when it comes to drug prices) is stepping down. This is a perfect setup for them to grab the smaller-cap biotechs for what would (historically) be a very minor cost/dilution. Suggested holding: The SBIO ETF that's seeking to track the performance of Poliwogg Medical Breakthroughs Index.

Disclosure: Long AGQ, VNM, and SBIO.

Technical and Quant Analysis

The Naked Charts by Greenwood Investments: I use technical analysis and charting patterns as my main tool to decipher where the markets are headed. There's bullish activity brewing in various commodity markets and emerging markets, and I think we will see a very strong 2021 for both. For one, I'm bullish on precious metals - both gold (GLD) and silver (SLV) - and I think both are raring to go after a quiet Q4'2020. Also, I opportunistically entered AAPL in December, with the belief that FAANG stocks will play "catch-up" with the rest of the market at the start of 2021.

Disclosure: Long GLD, SLV, and AAPL

Value & Momentum Breakouts by JD Henning: Members of my service will be focused on ten different models that beat the S&P 500 last year using the market timing device of the Momentum Gauges® and the different selection algorithms. Six of these portfolios have beaten the S&P 500 each of the last three plus years including the Premium Portfolio that will be leveraging popular hedge fund targets around $980M market cap with high net inflows returning +47.5% last year. In the weekly multiple discriminant analysis (MDA) breakout model we look for strong short-term breakout stocks that accumulated returns of +73.4% last year. Our best bull/bear ETF trading combination ProShares UltraPro (TQQQ) with inverse fund returned 189.5% and is likely to remain very responsive to the Momentum Gauge® signals again in 2021. The first year of the MDA Growth & Dividend mega cap breakout picks issued each month were all positive to the end of the year with weighted average returns of +19.2% not including their large dividends.

A strong sample MDA breakout dividend stock is Manulife Financial (MFC). Other successful algorithm based portfolios with consecutive multi-year track records of beating the S&P 500 include the negative forensic value portfolio with both 2020 portfolios up +60.3% from February and +56.6% from July. The positive forensic value portfolios were up +45.7% from February and +26.4% from July. The best Piotroski-Graham enhanced portfolio from 2020 was up +23.6% from July and we may see more fund flows to value as many top momentum picks look increasingly overbought. We are seeing larger numbers of financial and industrial stocks showing high net inflows in long term value opportunities. The MicroSectors U.S. Big Banks Index 3X Leveraged ETNs (BNKU) may capture some of these long term growth opportunities.

Disclosure: Long BNKU

EZV Algorithms by Michael Gettings: I can't predict what 2021 will hold, but I know how to exploit whatever it brings. In Part 1 of this year's roundtable, I focused on how using a minority allocation of 3X-leveraged ETFs with a risk-mitigation algorithm, could produce exceptionally large returns while capping losses at those minority commitments. Today I'll focus on a more mundane issue of how to exploit sector rotations among technology, large-cap, and small-cap ETFs. My work uses daily trailing optimizations, a form of artificial intelligence, to assess risk and momentum using a blend of VIX futures, numerous spot volatility indices and price trends. When risk signals reach trigger levels, I shed the growth ETFs and replace them with 10-year treasuries. 2020 was an outlier with the turmoil of COVID-19, so we exited those growth ETFs an unusually high 30% of the time, but that created great opportunity, generating 90% returns using one-third of each unleveraged ETF (QQQ/SPY/IWM) and 319% using the 3X-leveraged versions.

Using a similar risk and momentum methodology with daily trailing optimizations, returns can be improved further by varying allocations among the three ETFs, whether leveraged or unleveraged versions. The last weeks of 2020 provide a good example. The Russell 2000 or IWM outperformed QQQ and SPY through much of December before lagging in the last week of the year. EZV allocated approximately a double weighting to IWM through the period, splitting the remainder between QQQ and SPY, and by month's end, IWM had gained twice that of the other two; the same story applied to the leveraged ETFs.

It's no magic bullet identifying every market move, but real-time risk assessments, with simple momentum indicators do a reliable job of avoiding trouble and profoundly increasing returns.

Disclosure: Long TQQQ, SPXL, and TNA

Daily Index Beaters by Tom Lloyd: At this time of the year the name of the game is "Sector Rotation." Portfolio Managers are rotating out of the fading sectors into the sectors that are rising from the dead. They are looking for next year's winners, as opposed to last year's winners. They love bargains and undervalued stocks as opposed to overvalued stocks. The value managers are more extreme about this than the growth managers, especially in this target-rich environment. So many good stocks were beaten down to the bottom by the coronavirus.

By 2022 these stocks are expected to return to normal as the vaccines establish herd immunity worldwide. It just becomes a question of timing and how long it will take for diluted balance sheets and diluted equities to recover so that stock prices fully recover. We are constantly looking at the sector rotation and the stocks in the sectors that are rising, Phoenix-like, from the ashes. So are the portfolio managers.

We rate the stocks in each sector to come up with the winners using both fundamental and technical factors. We combine these into an overall grade for each stock from zero to 100. The Energy Sector looks promising for 2021 because it has a double bottom in place and has started outperforming the Index. The three stocks we like are Diamondback (FANG) with a grade of 75. Baker Hughes at 62 and Halliburton at 60. As other energy stocks lose their current Sell signals we will add them to our list.

Disclosure: None

The Stock Evaluator by Yuval Taylor: One of the many things I learned in 2020 was that my expertise is far more valuable for high turnover microcap/small cap investing than for large caps or buy-and-hold. So that's what I'll continue to focus on in 2021. That said, if I had to choose three companies that I think will really outperform next year, they'd be Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (CPIX), Issuer Direct (ISDR), and Aviat Networks (AVNW), all of which I've owned for most of 2020.

Disclosure: Long CPIX, ISDR, and AVNW

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

Thank you for reading. If you want to make sure you see those Roundtables as soon as they are published, scroll to the top and click that orange "Follow" button and then choose "Get email alerts."

As always, we ask that you keep comments to the ideas and stock/ETFs discussed. If you would like to discuss politics, please visit our daily Political Comments page.