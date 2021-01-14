Graphic Source: Immunovant, Inc.

Introduction: What is Immunovant?

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ: NASDAQ:IMVT) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on monoclonal antibody therapeutic development for autoimmune diseases. Founded in 2018, US-based Immunovant has since grown to over 51 employees on top of a market cap of $4.58B (Jan. 2021). Immunovant's single-therapeutic multi-indication strategy seems to entice investors enough to build a $400M+ cash basis and 3 Phase 2 trials ongoing. It seems there is quite a lot of promise in this underfollowed mid-stage biotech.

Pipeline

Immunovant has a one product pipeline across three clinical phase indications. The clinical candidate is a human monoclonal antibody known as IMVT-1401 (formerly RVT-1401) aiming to treat Myasthenia Gravis (Phase 2), Thyroid Eye Disease (Phase 2b), and Warm Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia (Phase 2a). IMVT-1401 selectively binds and inhibits the neonatal Fc receptor ("FcRn"). Immunovant aims to expand IMVT-1401 with three new indications by August 2021.

Management

Immunovant's CEO Peter Salzmann, M.D., M.B.A., has led the firm since June 2019. Before Immunovant, Peter was Global Development Leader of Immunology for 1 year and Head of US Immunology for 5.5 years at Eli Lilly (LLY) where he specialized in indication strategy, marketing strategy in China, and late-stage clinical trial execution, both skills being critical for Immunovant's mid-stage pipeline and multi-indication strategy of IMVT-1401.

Financial position

Immunovant is non-revenue-producing currently but is expected to begin starting 2023 ($11.9M) up until commercialization expected in 2025 ($338.6M). Immunovant is very well capitalized, larger than most biotechs of similar status with a cash position as of Sep 2020 at $444M on top of total liabilities a minimal $15.5M. Profitability is expected in 2026 with an EPS of $2.31/share.

Risk discussion

With a cash position of $444M, it would seem the operational risk of Immunovant is quite low, but Immunovant is fully reliant on one therapeutic that if serious adverse events arose during Phase 2 on any indication could cause serious share value loss on top of the already high premium right now, well above mid $10's to low $20s which would be expected for a mid-stage single therapeutic biotech. Immunovant is extremely reliant on upcoming data announcements, more so than the typical mid-stage biotechnology company due to the lack of diversification on its monoclonal antibody product and investors should follow all indications closely.

Investment thesis

Immunovant shows a lot of promise. Not only is it well-funded through clinical trials and up to 3-5 years of cash burn, but its monoclonal therapeutic shows great promise too. Management seems to have the right expertise for the mid-late stage execution and the upside is worthwhile. Yes, there exists a strong premium on this stock, but it seems well-warranted after wall-streets optimism. If IMVT-1401's Phase 2 data announcements go as planned, then the author projects Immunovant Inc. as a "buy" at a 2-5 year price target of $125.6 (+168% upside).

Pipeline and partnerships (expanded)

Graphic Source: Immunovant, Inc.

Lead and Sole Candidate: IMVT-1401

Immunovant's lead and the sole therapeutic candidate is IMVT-1401, a fixed-dose self-administered subcutaneous human monoclonal antibody injection that selectively binds and inhibits the FcRn receptor. It presents itself as a less invasive treament than existing options for advanced IgG-mediated autoimmune diseases, the three indications under clinical trials. The above autoimmune diseases and a few others are potentially targetable by IMVT-1401 and affect approximately 243k people in the US and 388k in Europe. IMVT-1401 intends to gain orphan drug designation in both the US and the EU and is currently aiming to treat Myasthenia Gravis - MG (Phase 2), Thyroid Eye Disease - TED (Phase 2b), and Warm Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia - WAIHA (Phase 2a).

MG: Dosing for Myasthenia Gravis's ("MG") Phase 2a clinical trial (ASCEND MG: NCT03863080) began in August 2019 and aimed to evaluate IMVT-1401's safety, tolerability, and pharmacodynamics and efficacy for moderate-to-severe MG. The trial was a multi-center randomized placebo-controlled trial. In August 2020, Immunovant reported that for 15 patients under the 6-week blinded placebo-controlled period, IMVT-1401 was well-tolerated with no serious adverse events, no withdrawals, and no imbalance in headaches. Additionally, it showcased mean reductions in serum IgG from baseline to Day 42 of 59% and 76% for the 340mg and 680mg cohorts respectively. Phase 3 for MG is expected to commence in 1H 2021.

TED: Dosing for Thyroid Eye Disease ("TED") in IMVT-1401's Phase 2a trial (ASCEND GO-1: NCT03922321) in Canada began in May 2019 with initial results reported in March 2020. Phase 2b (ASCEND GO-2: NCT03938545) is now enrolling for TED in the US, Canada, and the EU with initial results expected in 1H 2021.

WAIHA: Dosing for Warm Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia ("WAIHA) began in December 2019 for IMVT-1401's third indication Phase 2a trial. Initial results are expected from the highest-dose cohort in 1Q 2021.

Next Update: IMVT-1401's WAIHA Phase 2a results expected in 1Q 2021 and TED's Phase 2b (ASCEND GO-2) initial results expected in 1H 2021.

Other therapeutic updates

IMVT-1401 is expected to expand its indications with an announcement of three new indications expected by August 2021.

For more information on updates regarding science and priorities of the therapeutic line, please see Immunovant's Pipeline Page or the most recent 10Q Report.

Financial position (expanded)

Table Source: Self Created | Data Source: Seeking Alpha - IMVT

Revenue/costs

Revenues are non-existent currently, but commercialization is expected by March 2025 with estimated revenues of $338.6M and profitability by FYE 2026. Cash burn in 2020 was approximately -$53M and the author expects it to significantly increase as Immunovant's pipeline expands across 3 more indications in 2021 and it matures into Phase 3 for MG by 1H 2021.

Balance sheet composition

Table Source: Self Created | Data Source: Seeking Alpha - IMVT

Immunovant's balance sheet is quite impressive with cash as of Sep 2020 reaching $444.4M enough for 4-5 years of cash burn on top of total liabilities only reaching $16M. Total debt within total liabilities was a mere $4M. All-in-all, financially, Immunovant is seriously well-funded to move their pipeline through to commercialization.

Valuation

Table Source: Self Created | Data Source: Seeking Alpha - IMVT

Precise valuation can be tricky for early-stage biotechnology companies, but from the above analyst expectations it can be understood that there exists a large premium on IMVT's stock estimated around 2-3x fair value. It becomes evident when forecasting P/E multiple valuations into 2027 when commercialization of IMVT-1401 has reached near max sales. In this scenario, Immunovant only offers 168% upside in base-case analyst expectations on top of a reasonable optimistic industry multiple (PE: 20-25x) after eclipsing the $100 mark. It seems that there is a significant upside, but the premium existing now caps that upside slightly. All-in-all though, it seems that commercialization of IMVT-1401 still offers up to 181% upside by 2027, most likely to be priced in further after Phase 2b's (ASCEND GO-2) initial results expected in 1H 2021.

Upcoming Catalysts (1-12 months)

1Q 2021: Initial high-dose results for WAIHA announcement

1H 2021: Phase 2b for TED (ASCEND GO-2) initial results announcement

1H 2021: Phase 3 commencement for MG announcement

Conclusion

To conclude, Immunovant is definitely trading at a large premium, but it doesn't defy its promising therapeutic IMVT-1401 and its multi-indication strategy being push through by competent management. Investors still have triple-digit upside, but should be ready to pay for a premium on an existing high-risk biotechnology investment that offers significant catalysts in 1H 2021.

In summary, the author projects Immunovant Inc. as a "buy" at a 2-5 year price target of $125.6 (+168% upside).