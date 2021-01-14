Earnings of CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE: NYSE:CURO) will likely recover in 2021 after a dismal performance due to the pandemic. The recent government stimulus package and any future packages will likely drive net revenues this year. Consequently, I’m expecting earnings to improve to $1.80 per share in 2021, from expected earnings of $1.75 per share in 2020. CURO’s risk level is quite high because of its nature of business. The company lends to sub-prime consumers that are already risky without a pandemic. Due to the exposure to low-income families, CURO’s profitability is highly sensitive to the COVID-19 pandemic, the vaccine roll-out process, and government stimulus packages. CURO is offering a negative total expected return for this year; consequently, I’m adopting a neutral rating on the stock.

Government Stimulus to Drive Revenues

CURO’s revenues plunged in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic that dampened non-prime consumers’ demand for credit. The company reported revenue, net of provisions for losses, of $426 million in the first quarter of 2020, down 15% from the corresponding period of 2019.

Net revenues will likely recover in 2021 as the U.S. economy gradually picks up pace. Moreover, the $600 per person stimulus approved in the latest COVID-19 relief package will help improve demand and ease provisions for losses. Further, there are chances of another government stimulus package after the new U.S. Government is inaugurated. News reports suggest that President-elect Biden is likely to unveil a new COVID plan soon. I’m expecting the plan to include a stimulus cheque of $2,000. Now that the Democratic party is set to control the U.S. Congress, there is a good chance that the new administration’s plan will get passed.

The economic outlook for Canada will also drive revenues this year. Around a quarter of CURO’s net revenues came from Canada in the first nine months of 2020, according to details given in the latest 10-Q filing. Unlike the U.S., Canada does not currently have a program for stimulus cheques. However, Canada’s Employment Insurance program is more generous than the U.S. program. Canada is currently paying CAD 500 per week, which converts to around US$394 per week. In comparison, the U.S. is currently paying US$300 per week. This is a comparison of the federal assistance, excluding state/province assistance. The management expects net revenue from Canada to increase to around $160 million in 2021 from a little over $140 million in 2020, as mentioned in the third quarter’s investor presentation.

Furthermore, CURO may consider merger and acquisition (M&A) activity in the future. Katapult Holding, which is 40% held by CURO, has entered into a merger agreement with FinServ Acquisition (FSRV), according to a press release. The transaction will increase CURO’s cash balances, providing an opportunity for strategic M&A activity, as mentioned in the press release. Due to the uncertainties involved, I have excluded the possibility of M&A activity from my earnings estimates for 2021.

Considering the Government stimulus and economic outlook for the U.S. and Canada, I’m expecting the total revenue to increase by 10.0% and net revenue to increase by 8.6% year-over-year in 2021.

Expecting Earnings of $1.80 per Share for 2021

The management mentioned in the presentation that it was looking to maintain its expense control measures until business volume normalizes. Considering this guidance, I’m expecting margins to be mostly stable in 2021. Overall, I’m expecting CURO to report earnings of around $1.80 per share in 2021. For the fourth quarter of 2020, I’m expecting the company to report earnings of $0.04 per share, which will take full-year earnings to $1.75 per share. The following table shows my income statement estimates.

Level of Risk is Quite High

Due to the nature of CURO’s business, the company is quite risky. CURO provides credit to sub-prime and near-prime customers who usually face the most hardship in economic downturns. Further, lower-income families are more likely to be affected by COVID-19 as they are less likely to work remotely. As a result, CURO’s profitability is highly sensitive to the pandemic and the vaccine roll-out process. Moreover, the government’s stimulus cheques matter more to low-income families than high-income families. Future stimulus packages are highly uncertain, which adds to CURO’s riskiness.

Valuation Analysis Suggests a Price Downside

CURO is offering a low dividend yield of 1.5%, assuming the company maintains its quarterly dividend at the current level of $0.055 per share. There is little threat of a dividend cut because the earnings and dividend estimates suggest a payout ratio of just 12% for 2021. CURO started paying dividends in 2020; therefore, there is not enough historical data to determine the payout level that CURO finds comfortable.

I’m using the historical price-to-earnings multiple (“P/E”) to value CURO. The following chart shows the historical P/E multiple.

Data by YCharts

Looking at the chart, I believe 7.0x is an appropriate justified P/E multiple to value CURO. Multiplying this P/E ratio with the earnings per share of $1.80 gives a target price of $12.6 for the end of 2021. This price target implies a 15.8% downside from the January 13 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/E ratio.

The expected price downside and forward dividend yield combine to give a total expected return of negative 14%. Consequently, I’m adopting a neutral rating on CURO. The positive earnings outlook for the company appears to be more than priced in.