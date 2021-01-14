The Bond Markets - A Requiem For A Heavyweight

"I just thought that - maybe the next thing he wanted he ought to get." - A Requiem for a Heavyweight

The United States is but six days away from a change in Administrations. One thing that can be said, with certainty, is that "what was, won't be any longer." The policies and the game plan of the Trump era are almost gone, perhaps not forgotten, but they are about to be laid to rest.

The bond markets are focusing on inflation, on President-elect Biden's tax plans, and on his forthcoming stimulus measures. In my opinion, if that is all that you are considering, then you are not looking beyond the end of your nose. Also, to consider the United States as a standalone entity in the global scene will also be a mistake, as we roll down the road of 2021 in earnest.

Let's first examine what the central banks of the world, the major drivers of both our bond and equity markets, are doing. The total assets of the Fed, the European Central Bank and the Bank of Japan now stand at $22.7 trillion. To put this in perspective, their assets are up 55.8% in just the last year. The Fed's assets are up 77.5%, the ECB up 65.3% and the BOJ up 29.6%. The Fed's assets now stand at $7.3 trillion, the ECB at $8.6 trillion and the BOJ at $6.8 trillion.

It is no wonder then since these people can make money with computer keystrokes, that all of the markets have performed so well. A careful examination of the equity markets shows that there is a very strong correlation between their performance and the money that the central banks have added to their balance sheets. It ekes and oozes into the economy and the markets.

Yet, the Fed is currently a standout, as the other central banks of the world have pushed their interest rates into negative territory. The Bank of England is on the threshold of following suit and heading into negative territory. MarketWatch states today, "Negative interest rates could provide significant stimulus, a Bank of England official said Monday amid speculation the U.K. central bank will move rates below zero as early as February."

Let's examine where the United States is now:

NATION 10 YEAR YIELD SPREAD United States 1.107% --- UK 0.301% 81 bps France -0.315% 142 bps Germany -0.537% 164 bps Netherlands -0.482% 159 bps Switzerland -0.501% 161 bps Japan 0.024% 108 bps

*Data provided by Bloomberg

America's interest rates have provided a "Borrower's Paradise," as I have stated before, for many American individuals and corporations. Homeowners rushed into the mortgage markets, companies rushed into the bond markets, and interest rates, in my view, helped buoy the country, as we dealt with our financial pandemic. Yet, as noted above, the Fed has not gone as far as the world's other central banks, and this may change, I point out, after President-elect Biden takes office.

I have great faith in Janet Yellen, who will be the new Secretary of the Treasury soon, and I respect her intellect and solid thinking, but she is about to be confronted, I think, with a whole new paradigm, as America ramps up its borrowings to encompass our new Administration's economic desires. What I can tell you, after wandering around Wall Street for almost 47 years now, is that the government will win out against any other segment of the economy, when push comes to shove, and we are just about, in my view, to get to that notable place.

I think there is going to be great pressure put on the Fed soon to lower interest rates even further and likely into negative territory. When a government can borrow money for free, or less than free, it is a very strong aphrodisiac for those in power. For many years, for almost all of human history, no one thought negative rates were possible. Well, after the 2008/2009 financial crisis, we wandered into Wonderland, and here we still sit.

"There's no use trying," she said: "one can't believe impossible things." "I daresay you haven't had much practice," said the Queen. "When I was your age, I always did it for half-an-hour a day. Why, sometimes I've believed as many as six impossible things before breakfast." - Alice in Wonderland

Also note that the political problems of increasing the national debt in Congress can be avoided, if the Fed takes the reins and moves the cause forward. This is very convenient for our politicians, you may realize, and given the state of things these days, I think the convenience noted here will be utilized.

Keep your eye on the ball.

A new batter is up!

