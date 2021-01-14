Bill Ackman's Eight Investing Principles

Simple and predictable Dominant market position Limited exposure to extrinsic risk that we can't control Free Cash Flow Generative Large Barriers to Entry Good Governance High Return on Capital A Strong Balance Sheet that does not require outside capital

RMR is a Simple and Predictable Business

RMR (NASDAQ:RMR), like many REITs, is a simple and predictable business by nature of its industry. You need to know what you own to get through periods of market uncertainty, and simplicity helps you do that. The business model of RMR is to manage properties for large institutions. RMR is currently well-positioned in the property management space, with long-term 20 year contracts with 5 major REITs, 3 real estate related operating companies, one commercial real estate finance firm, and one closed end fund.

While this business model is simple to understand, the long-term contracts provide predictability by allowing us to reliably predict a baseline level of cash flow for the next 20 years, assuming no growth in clientele.

As Bill Ackman once said, "If we can't predict the cash flows, we don't know what it's worth." In the valuation section, we will predict future cash flows largely based on these highly predictable long-term 20 year contracts.

Dominant Market Position and Large Barriers to Entry

Make no mistake; it is difficult to get 10 large institutions to sign 20-year property management contracts. While just about anybody can become a property manager, only massive property management companies with a long track record of successful performance can secure contracts with large multi-billion dollar institutions. While there are a few major competitors in the property management space such as CBRE Group (CBRE) and Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL), the relationship heavy nature of the business means that clients are likely to remain with the same property management company and revenues are therefore sticky.

Limited Exposure to Extrinsic Risk We Can't Control

The beauty of the property management industry is the lack of direct real estate exposure. The primary asset on RMR's balance sheet is cash, with $370 million in cash and just $2.3 million in "property and equipment" which I would suspect to be less so property and more so equipment.

RMR's contracts with clients have a property management fee of 3% of top-line rent plus an asset management fee and incentive fee. The asset management fee is between 0.5% and 0.7% of the asset's cost basis, and does not depend on the market value of the asset.

This means that the only real estate exposure comes from the incentive fee, which is 0.5% of the managed REITs' stock performance. However, the incentive fee is one-sided in that there is no disincentive against negative performance. With REIT valuations still significantly below pre-pandemic highs, and the vaccine deployment already underway, RMR finds itself in a great position going into 2021 to see substantial EPS gains from its incentive fee.

Free Cash Flow Generative

FY2019 diluted EPS is $4.59 per diluted share, representing an 8.31 normalized P/E ratio or 12.02% normalized earnings yield. Because top-line rent collections declined substantially in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this had a material adverse effect on RMR's 3% property management fee. As such, 2019 earnings are a more suitable estimate, representing an attractive 8.31 P/E ratio on 2019 earnings.

An important point of note is that it is nearly impossible to lose money with RMR's business model. Property management fees can never become negative, and it is very hard for RMR's low operating expenses to outweigh even a substantially impaired property management fee. As seen below, earnings never went negative during any quarter in the pandemic, with TTM earnings per share of $1.80, representing a 21.2 P/E ratio or 4.72% earnings yield. This substantially better than many REITs that experienced negative EPS and even negative Funds from Operation (FFO).

NASDAQ RMR Earnings

Good Governance

Management is both aligned with shareholders and with their managed REITs, with management owning a substantial amount of RMR stock and shares of RMR's managed REITs. Additionally, management has been able to expand the client-base from just 7 institutions in 2015 to 10 institutions in 2020. As such, the market is discounting the ability of management to secure future contracts with big clients.

High Return on Capital

With a return on invested capital (ROIC) of 22%, return on assets (RoA) of 10%, and return on equity (RoE) of 23%, RMR is capable of producing a high return on capital with close to zero risk of losing the company's principal. With $370 million in cash on its balance sheet, this is a particularly important characteristic for RMR. Management's ability to produce high returns on this capital will drive further gains for shareholders.

A Strong Balance Sheet that does not require outside capital

RMR has an impeccable balance sheet with $456 million in current assets, $370 million in cash, and $0 in debt. Total assets are $690 million, and total liabilities are $149 million, resulting in a book value of $541 million. At a market cap of $1.2 billion, this is an attractive price to book ratio of 2.22. This is important in limiting the risk of our investment in RMR, as we are buying not just future earnings from long-term contracts, but also a position in the substantial underlying book value.

Valuation

The absolute floor on the valuation is our $541 million book value, or $17.34 per diluted share outstanding. Book value is an accurate representation of equity holders claim on the current business in the case of a liquidation scenario, because all assets on the balance sheet are tangible and represent current value. If RMR owned large amounts of real estate, there would need to be a valuation of the real estate as there would be a discrepancy between the recorded value on the balance sheet and the market value. However, RMR owns negligible amounts of property and equipment, at just $5.813 million, so this is not a concern. Book value is therefore an accurate representation of the absolute worst-case scenario.

Intrinsic value is far beyond liquidation value, because future earning power from management fees and incentive fees need to be factored in. Total valuation should be equal to liquidation value of underlying assets plus the present value of secured long-term contracts.

Our base business management fees earned from our Managed Equity REITs are calculated monthly based upon the lower of each real estate investment trust's, or REIT's, cost of its applicable assets and such REIT's market capitalization. - RMR Group 2020 10-K

This business management fee is 0.5%, and the breakdown of the revenue streams from 2019 and 2020 is below.

A point of note is that SIR merged with OPI in 2019 so RMR Group did not lose a client over the past year.

Total fees are down almost entirely due to incentive fees, which were $120 million in 2019 but non-existent in 2020 due to the poor performance of REITs across the board in 2020, with the exceptions of data center and industrial REITs. Out of the cash flows, incentive fees are the most difficult to predict due to the dependency on market performance of managed REITs. I am bullish on REITs as a sector in 2021, and therefore expect incentive fees for RMR to outperform historical averages and likely be in the ballpark of 2019's $120 million. However, I don't have a crystal ball, so I will look to historical averages for RMR incentive fees. Incentive fees were $120.094 million, $155.881 million, $52.407 million, and $62.263 million for years 2019, 2018, 2017, and 2016 respectively. The average incentive fee collected over these 4 years is $97.66 million, which is what we will use for 2021 incentive fees.

Base business management fees also declined by $9.45 million due to the decline in client REITs' market capitalizations. With depressed REIT valuations in 2020, it is likely that 2020 base business management fees are near their floor at $94.5 million and that they were based largely on cost of underlying assets rather than market capitalization. This means a recurring revenue stream of approximately $95 million annually assuming no growth in clientele or managed REIT equity valuations.

Property management revenues notably increased by 5.5% from $43.16 million to $45.54 million, which is the most predictable portion of RMR's cash flows as it is simply 3% of gross rent collected.

Adding up these revenue streams from managed equity REITs, we get $238.2 million in revenue for 2021.

The following are revenues collected from the 5 other institutions that RMR services.

The pandemic has not majorly affected revenues in this area, as revenues has been fairly stable between 2019 and 2020 with just a 9% decline in revenue from these clients. A midpoint of $29.5 million in revenue for 2021 from these 5 clients is a reasonable estimate, bringing our total revenue up to $267.7 million.

Finally, $360.5 million is recorded as revenue on the income statement in the form of reimbursable expenses. Client reimbursable expenses are also recorded as expenses on the income statement. To approach it in a more straightforward manner, we will simply ignore the $360.5 million on the revenue and cost sides, because the clients are paying for these expenses.

Total expenses recorded on the income statement of $520.767 million minus the aforementioned $360.5 million that the client pays for, minus $918,000 in depreciation and amortization leaves us with $159 million in annual cost. There is no major difference between 2019 and 2020 costs so we will assume 2020 costs of $159 million for 2021.

This leaves us with cash flow of $108.7 million in 2021. To value these contracts, we project these cash flows forward 20 years assuming no growth in clientele or revenue per client. In reality, I expect RMR to continue to grow its clientele and increase its base management fee and property management fees as assets under management and rental rates grow. Assuming zero growth, investors are functionally buying into an investment that pays $108.7 million per year for 20 years, for a total payment of $2.174 billion, and total investment of $679 million (total market cap minus liquidation value).

To give a more precise measure of the value of these contracts, we will find the terminal value of these contracts assuming that they are renewed into perpetuity. Some of the current clientele may not exist in 30 years, but they will likely be replaced by other clients. I used 8% as a discount rate for average market returns, and what I believe to be a conservative 3.5% growth rate to account for rent growth, AUM growth, and clientele growth. Readers can plug their own discount rates into the formula, as discount rates are always somewhat subjective.

Perpetuity Value of contracts = FCF / (r - g) = 108.7 million / (8% - 3.5%) = $2.415 Billion or $77.5 per share

Adding this $2.415 Billion value of contracts with a liquidation value of $541 million, we get a total value of $2.956 Billion, or $94.76 per share. This represents 142% upside from current price levels of $39.11.

Conclusion

RMR is a Pershing Square like investment that meets all eight of Bill Ackman's famous investment criteria. It is quite similar to Hilton, a large holding in Pershing Square's portfolio in that it is a growing asset-light operator with limited exposure to clients' real estate asset valuations. The difference is that RMR has an incentive fee collection that will likely drive earnings going into 2021, and is not heavily exposed to the weakening hotel sector. Overall, RMR is extremely undervalued and represents a strong opportunity for high risk-adjusted returns.