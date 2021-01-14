Few large cap banks have navigated the COVID-19 impact as well as JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM). The bank barely showed a dent in its armor as the worst of the pandemic hit. The resilience of its earnings stood out and its worst quarter was Q2-2020, with an EPS of $1.08.

Investors showed further ebullience with the vaccine news and ran headfirst into banks of all stripes. Interestingly JPM lagged some of the larger banks since that date.

Today we go over where this bank stands and why it may be time to get a little cautious on its return prospects. We also go over a tailwind which might put a floor on the stock price even if the market declines.

How To Buy A Bank

Anyone running traditional P/E metrics will always find that banks appear cheap. That is because the banking sector has always traded at lower multiples than the market. This discount comes from the leverage inherent in the model. Investors tend to get scared when REITs run debt to EBITDA ratios in 6-7X range, but banks routinely run leverage ratios in 10X or higher zone. Now a lot of this is not called "debt" but they are liabilities nonetheless. We can see this leverage ratio in the chart below. Just as a comparison, we dropped in Microsoft (MSFT) as well, to show how this ratio looks outside the banking sector.

Our point here is if you use the P/E ratio you generally can make a buy case on almost any single day of the last 50 years. So that does not help with an investment decision.

The best way to buy a bank is when you tend to get it at a discount to tangible book value. These are lower risk entry points that set you up for years of outperformance. Based on that metric, unfortunately, one would have not bought the recent low in JPM.

JPM has always run on the expensive side, but today the gap is extraordinarily wide. JPM's price to tangible book value is running at about 2X that of Wells Fargo (WFC). We chose this bank because there was a time not long ago that investors were ready to pay 2.4X price to tangible book value for WFC! If you sauntered into that entry point, you would be down 33% after about 5.5 years.

Even counting dividends, and the extraordinary rally that we have had, you would still be down 17%. Our point here is that paying such huge premiums over tangible book, tends to not work out in the long run. In the shorter run, well the market does whatever it pleases, but JPM is not priced for good returns. Now investors may argue that the bank has traded at a premium and will continue to do so. That may turn out to be true, but history does not support that. If you bought JPM at close to the current price to tangible book value (January 2005), you would have an almost flat total (that includes dividends reinvested) return in mid 2012.

What Might Support The Bank Price?

While we have made a case for caution, there is an obvious reason that investors are bidding this up. That is because the greatest fear for banks is the threat of losses during a recession and JPM has made it out on the other side with a minimal damage. We agree with that thinking in general, but we would be cautious in assuming that this level of fiscal and monetary stimulus can be maintained. In other words, some losses may be postponed and will come further down the line.

At the same time, we think that JPM may be now feeling the tailwind of rising rates. It has been so long since the banking industry experienced rising long-term rates, that most have probably forgotten what that feels like. But should that tailwind develop and continue, JPM could see expanding profits and investors might not mind the large premium to tangible book value.

Where To Find Value

The long case for JPM thus comes down to a rising long-term rate cycle. If it develops, JPM might continue to deliver returns, despite being stretched on the most important metric. If rates falter and we get another deflationary scare, investors will likely regret paying such a huge premium for this bank. A middle of the road path may come from exploring the banking side. The regional banks offer some great values and the SPDR S&P Bank ETF (KBE) which holds mainly regional banks is trading at a price to book value of near 1.0X.

We could caution though that that number is a price to book value, and not a price to tangible book value. But nonetheless, investors can explore its holdings for some solid regional banks with compelling valuations.

