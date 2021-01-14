Summary

Sell Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) at the current price of $50. A share price of $41 would better reflect the long-term growth prospects of the Company. However, even at a lower price level, I would be reluctant to add FTDR in my portfolio given the limited growth potential, imminent industry disruption and high opportunity cost.

This is not a short thesis on FTDR but an article that tries to estimate the intrinsic value of a company that grows modestly.

Company

FTDR is the largest provider of home service plans in the US and operates under the American Home Shield, HSA, OneGuard and Landmark brands. FTDR serves over 2m customers across all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Despite having a nationwide contractor network, the Company dominates in its home base of California. FTDR was a wholly owned subsidiary of ServiceMaster until 2018.

FTDR sells warranties in two channels:

(45% of Revenue) Consists of 150 internal sales reps who recruit realtors to attach plans to their transactions. About 1.5m of the 5.3m homes sold nationwide in 2018 included a home warranty, of which 33% were from FTDR. Customers who purchase a warranty when they buy or sell a home are likely most interested in the cost certainty part of the value prop. The warranty is often paid for by the seller. This results in a low first-year retention rate of 28% for the real estate customer acquisition channel. Direct To Consumer (55%): FTDR has invested in this channel to broaden its reach beyond home resale transactions. It has a higher first-year retention rate of c. 75% and is a more valuable contract for the company. FTDR promotes this channel through search engine marketing, social media and mail-in ads.

Business Model

If you own an older home or your home’s appliances are no longer covered under a manufacturer’s warranty, there is a good chance you should look into purchasing a home warranty to get extra protection for your home’s systems and appliances. A home warranty is an annual contract that provides coverage for home systems and appliances, footing the bill for repairs and replacements due to normal wear-and-tear. Home warranties can cover household appliances like dishwashers and refrigerators, as well as home systems like HVAC, electrical and plumbing.

Home warranties follow a structure similar to insurance policies. The homeowner purchases the home warranty as an annual contract and pays a monthly fee. In exchange for the fee, the home warranty company agrees to cover the cost of repairs and replacements for appliances and home systems as outlined in the contract.

FTDR provides these services through various warranty programs. FTDR’s plans are Systems plans and Appliances plans. The Systems plan covers garbage disposals, plumbing, hot/cold water dispensers, doorbells, electrical, water heaters, air conditioning, heating and ceiling fans, among others. The Appliances plan covers refrigerators, ice makers, food processors, microwaves, trash compactors, ovens, garage door openers, washers and dryers.

Customers purchase a defined warranty on a number of appliance and home systems. Customers can pay monthly or upfront for a year. In the event of a service request, FTDR’s independent service providers (“SPs”) are tasked to service the customers. 20% of FTDR’s SPs are part of the preferred network that have a history of quality service and elect to offer their services at a 50% discount to FTDR. In exchange, the preferred SPs don’t have to pay for marketing costs, which can be 10-20% of an SP’s budget. They also get a guaranteed level of repair volume, and the introduction to the homeowner allows them to sell their other services. Preferred SPs cover 80% of work orders, and FTDR accounts for 40% of the business of an average preferred SP.

The total cost of a home service plan includes both monthly premiums and service fees. Monthly premiums usually run between $25 to $50 per month depending on the size of the residence and whether you choose to cover systems, appliances or both. Moreover, the service call fee ranges between $75 and $125 depending on the selected plan. The service fee will need to be paid once per incident that requires a technician to diagnose or fix a problem. Multiple technician visits require multiple fee payments. If the issue is covered under the selected service plan and the repair or replacement cost does not exceed the policy limit, no additional fees are required.

Homeowners who lack financial resources to cover the repair cost of critical home appliances or systems may find the home service plan worth the monthly subscription fee. In addition, buyers of older homes or homes with older appliances that have outlasted their manufacturer’s warranty can also find these plans useful. At the other end, sometimes sellers include home service plans in the final price to give potential buyers the confidence that they are getting what they are paying for by covering unexpected expenses after closing on the home.

Home Service Plan vs Manufacturer's Warranty Insurance

A service plan is a separate policy from the manufacturer’s warranty. While the typical service plan does require preventative and routine maintenance to be taken in accordance with the manufacturer’s warranty, it does not actually require a product to fail or malfunction under the same conditions.

The key difference between manufacturer’s warranty and a service plan is that the former covers defects in workmanship and materials while the latter covers product failure in general with a list of exclusions. While the exclusion list includes most situations that would disqualify a product from warranty coverage, there are things that fall outside the product’s conditions that aren’t excluded. Moreover, service plans come with additional benefits such as coverage for theft or accidental damage, replacement if a product fails a given number of times, access to additional services, priority service and technical support.

Home service plans should also not be confused with homeowner’s insurance. Homeowner’s insurance is designed to cover a home and personal belongings from damages caused by natural disasters, accidents, or theft, as outlined in an insurance policy. By contrast, a home service plan covers appliances and systems that are damaged due to normal wear and tear, not external circumstances. Home insurance is usually mandatory in order to qualify for a mortgage, while a home service plan is optional and can be purchased at any time.

The FTDR business model has certain similarities with the insurance model, but it is not an insurance company. FTDR does not face catastrophic risk, and the average FTDR customer makes 2 to 3 claims per year.

Growth Initiatives

In 2019, FTDR expanded the business through the launch of Candu, an on-demand home service business. As part of its free home services membership, Candu offers access to appliance repair services from vetted and highly rated appliance service professionals. Candu is serving as a guide and advisor for projects, offering DIY videos and content, an upfront flat-fee pricing option, next-day repairs on weekdays and a 6-month guarantee of the work performed under flat-fee pricing (“Candu Will Do Guarantee”)

In 2019, FTDR also acquired Streem, a startup that uses augmented reality and machine learning to help home service professionals quickly and accurately diagnose breakdowns and complete repairs. The technology enables homeowners to use their smartphones to instantly connect with a service professional who can remotely capture product details, resolve issues and potentially eliminate the need for an at-home visit.

Management is trying to make pricing dynamic and is moving away from the historical practice of state-level pricing. FTDR used to charge the same amount for all the houses covered by its plan irrespective of the value of the property. In 2019, FTDR launched a dynamic pricing model. Such a model will allow management to adjust prices on a zip code basis and make pricing friendlier to low-end customers. As of Q3 FY20, FTDR uses dynamic pricing to update prices for over 80% of the customer base.

End Market

FTDR operates within the $400bn US home service market, of which the US home service plan category represents $2.5bn (2019). Approximately only 5m out of 124m households (c. 4%) are covered by a home service plan. The home service plan segment has grown at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2015 to 2020 — below FTDR’s revenue growth of 9.6% during the same period. FTDR’s market share is c. 40% in the home warranty industry. FTDR has 2m homes participating in its services. [Source: Company's accounts]

Business Performance

FTDR has grown its top line by a CAGR of 9.6% in the last six years. This growth was a mix of c. 7% volume growth and c. 2% price growth. FTDR had a 32% share of plans sold in connection with a home resale transaction in 2019, up from 29% in 2014. Revenue from this channel was $610m, $578m and $533m in 2019, 2018 and 2017, respectively. Overall revenues within this channel have grown at a CAGR of 5% from 2007 to 2019. Despite the 50% share of home service plans purchased or renewed outside of a home resale transaction and the 75% retention rate, revenues from the DTC channel grew at a CAGR of 9% from 2007 to 2019.

The company has averaged a gross profit margin of 48.2% over the last six years. LTM gross profit margin of 49.5% (similar to FY15 GP%) is broadly in line with the historic average despite management’s attempt to present it as a significant improvement. According to management, dynamic pricing will provide further gross profit margin protection in the following years.

While the Company has grown consistently over the past 10 years, recent EBITDA margins have shown signs of disruptions. Average EBITDA margin between FY15 and FY18 was 20.4%, while the last two years, it decreased to 19.5%. Based on my analysis, EBITDA margins have decreased due to increased marketing expenses for expanding its DTC channel. Based on Q3 FY20 results, first-year DTC revenue was up 13% compared to the previous year, growth which can imply the success of the marketing strategy.

Bottom line earnings haven’t followed revenue growth. FTDR has reported average earnings of c. $135m in the last six years. In FY18, Net Income margin decreased to 9.9% from an average of 13.0% in the three previous years mainly due to decreased gross profit margin from a three-year average of 48.7% to 45.4%. Such a gross profit margin decrease was a result of higher claims costs.

In FY19, Net Income margin increased to 11.2%, a number also lower than the historic average as the company boosted marketing expenses in an attempt to grow the DTC channel. Based on Q3 FY20 results, Net Income margin decreased to 9.0% because of incremental marketing investments and higher claims costs as customers spent more time at home during the pandemic.

For the period between FY15 and Q3 FY20, FTDR generated $1073m in Cash Flow from Operations, of which $115m was spent as Capex and $165m for M&A activities. During the same period, investments in marketable securities contributed $99m to the firm. Overall, FTDR generated $892m ($149m per annum) for equity and debt holders during the same period.

Risks & Concerns

Limited Independent History: FTDR has a limited history as an independent company and as a publicly traded company. As such, ServiceMaster (former parent company) performed certain corporate functions for FTDR. Hence, it is difficult to measure the expenses that FTDR would have incurred had it operated as a separate entity. The historic expense allocation was a product of management estimation; thus, it cannot be a driver of an investment decision.

Management Incentives: Bonuses are based on Adj. EBITDA, revenue and Customer Count figures. Such a management incentive plan cannot be seen as shareholder friendly since ideally, I would have expected to see bonuses linked to FCF and cash conversion rates. Moreover, based on the latest proxy statement, even though management exceed 2019 Bonus target (2019 Adj. EBITDA of $303m) and received 175% of the Payout, the compensation committee decided to reduce the threshold bonus target (25% of the Payout) to $238m and the actual bonus target to $254m. It goes without saying that the difference between the two bonus targets is negligible.

Selling Language: I tend to be skeptical of management teams that use the financial statement as a selling document. For example, the Overview section — an otherwise simple representation of a company’s activities — is full of phrases that tell a story rather than present mere facts. While storytelling is useful in capital raising, I tend to believe that accounting should remain factual. On top of that, the use of adjusted EBITDA numbers provides further evidence of management’s storytelling character.

Dependency on Real Estate Brokers: 45% of sales comes from the real estate customer acquisition channel. FTDR’s relationship with top real estate brokerages and the National Association of Realtors is crucial to the Company. That said, an inability to maintain these relationships could have a material adverse effect on the business.

Investment Conclusion

An exceptional business is one that operates as a strong franchise, is unchallenged by new entrants, has growing earnings, is invulnerable to being technologically disrupted, has above-average RoE, requires small capital injections and is run by exceptional management. That kind of business, though, is rarely cheap. Secondary businesses can also offer exceptional investment return at the right price. FTDR doesn’t belong to either of the two categories. It’s neither exceptional nor cheap.

Growth v Price Story: Based on the revenue growth story, it is hard to convince myself that such a business deserves an EPS multiple of 34.0x (LTM) or an FCF multiple of 28.5x (6Y average). Visa, for example, has grown revenue at a rate of 12.8% and earnings at 20.4% over the last 10 years and recently was trading at a similar level. FTDR has grown its revenue line by a CAGR of 9.6% in the last six years, and I don’t see how the future will be significantly different.

In FY19, management invested in new technologies to fix outdated pricing issues and reduce costs. At the same time, management decided to increase marketing expenses to boost the high-retention DTC channel. FTDR generates 68% of its revenue through existing customer renewals. The customer retention rate has increased to 75% in 2019 from 73% in 2007. While this is an improvement, it is difficult to see it as a significant one. Despite management’s attempt to make a case for further retention rate improvement (80% target based on Q3 FY20 conference call), I don’t see that being significant in the following years.

Limited Growth Potential: Based on service plan market data, only 5m out of 124m households (4%) are covered by a home service plan. While FTDR’s revenues grow at a rate (9.6% CAGR from 2015 to 2020) above general market growth (7% CAGR), it is difficult to make a case for untapped growth potential. A home service plan is for household appliances what AppleCare is for Apple products. AppleCare costs c. $200 per Apple device, and there are c. 1.4bn Apple devices in the world. Based on Bernstein’s estimations, Apple will earn c. $9.0bn from AppleCare in FY20. This means that Apple, a company that probably offers one of the most desired tech products in the world, convinced less than 45m customers to buy insurance. Consequently, only 2.8% of the Apple products in circulation are insured by Apple.

Of course, we also need to take into consideration third-party insurance providers as well, but the point I am trying to make is that there is an upper limit to the number of people who will opt to insure their mobile devices. By drawing a parallel, it’s probably not realistic to assume that the percentage of households under a warranty program could be significantly higher. Through this lens, even if FTDR retains its market-leading position, it’s unrealistic to expect significant market growth.

Finally, the Candu growth story is not enough to convince me that FTDR has much brighter future ahead. Management tries to present the on-demand task service as something new and revolutionary while the idea was considering old in 2013. Companies such as TaskRapid tried and failed to create a sustainable business model. Of course FTDR already has a huge network of Service Providers that can increase the probability of success but I will not keep my breath. I perceive such growth stories as catalysts that can give an even higher valuation but they are not enough to convince me to invest in a company.

Technological Disruption: Tech startups are on a mission to disrupt traditional sectors, either by offering enhanced experiences or by cutting costs through technology. In the last decade, several tech startups have stepped into the insurtech business and they are trying to improve services, cut costs and challenge dominant, slow-moving players. The home warranty business, which practically connects homeowners with contractors in exchange for a monthly subscription, couldn’t stay immune to this tech disruption. Companies such as Dispatch, Upsie, Super and Fixd Repair are only a few of the home warranty startups that are changing the industry. Some of them have already generated impressive growth like Super, which grew by 400% in the last two years. Moreover, the willingness of VC majors to fund such endeavours can only mean that these startups have the resources to survive and compete against home warranty heavyweights. Investing alongside companies that have disruption in their DNA could offer a better investing opportunity than investing alongside a company that is trying to change its DNA.

Despite my concerns about the management, FTDR has a solid operating history. The Company is more than four times larger than the next largest provider of home service plans in the US as measured by revenue. Hence, it has the size and resources to continue dominating the home warranty market. However, that alone is not a recipe for over-performance. FTDR needs capable management to win over the long run. With the 10Y Treasury Bill at 0.93% and the Fed’s plans for further support, it’s not difficult to predict that FTDR can beat the US$ cash performance. However, it’s highly unlikely to beat the FTSE World Index with a 5Y compound return of 12.8%.

Please ignore the 2% perpetuity growth rate as I have used the 20x FCF multiple to calculate the terminal value.