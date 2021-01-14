2 Dividend Increases To Consider

This article series helps to keep investors informed of upcoming dividend increases. Any company can increase its dividend, but these companies have a history of annual increases. For investors, this can be an opportunity to start or add to positions before a new increased payout. Dividend increase notifications can be essential for retirees who live on dividend checks. Many companies have also halted or cut their dividends during the pandemic, so receiving increasing income is quite reassuring. This is also the last list for 2020!

The lists I've compiled provide various stats for the stocks that are increasing their dividends next week.

This list is a trimmed-down version only covering dividend increases. A full upcoming dividend calendar is always available here.

How It's Assembled

I created the information below by combining the "U.S. Dividend Champions" spreadsheet hosted here with upcoming dividend information from Nasdaq. This meshes metrics about companies with dividend growth history with upcoming dividend payments (and whether those payments are increasing). These companies all have a minimum five-year dividend growth history.

As a point of clarification, companies may not raise their dividend every calendar year, but the total annual dividend received will still be higher each year. One such example is Bank of America (BAC).

In the table here on SA, a shareholder's annual dividend payout increased for each year in this time frame. Thus, it is eligible for inclusion in the "CCC" list.

That said, it did pay out the same amount for eight quarters in a row, but again, the total annual amount increased each year.

What Is The Ex-Dividend Date?

The "ex-dividend" date is the date you are no longer entitled to the dividend or distribution. You need to have made your purchase by the preceding business day. If the date is a Tuesday, you need to have purchased (or already owned) shares by the market close on Monday. Be aware that for any stock going ex-dividend on a Monday (or Tuesday, if Monday is a holiday), you must own it by the prior Friday.

Dividend Streak Categories

Here are the definitions of the streak categories, as I'll be using them throughout the piece.

King: 50+ years

Champion/Aristocrat: 25+ years

Contender: 10-24 years

Challenger: 5+ years

Fun Facts

Category Count King 0 Champion 1 Contender 0 Challenger 1

The Main List

Data has been sorted by the ex-dividend day (ascending) and then by the streak (descending):

Name Ticker Streak Forward Yield Ex-Div Date Increase Percent Streak Category Zoetis Inc. Class A (ZTS) 8 0.61 19-Jan-21 25.00% Challenger Pentair plc. Ordinary Share (PNR) 44 1.37 21-Jan-21 5.26% Champion

Field Definitions

Streak: This is years of dividend growth history sourced from the U.S. Dividend Champions spreadsheet.

Forward Yield: This is the new payout rate divided by the current share price.

Ex-Dividend Date: This is the date before which you need to own the stock.

Increase Percent: The percent increase.

Streak Category: This is the overall dividend history classification of the company.

Show Me The Money

Here's a table mapping the new rates versus the old rates. It also reiterates the percentage increase. This table is sorted the same way as the first table (ex-dividend day ascending, dividend streak descending).

Ticker Old Rate New Rate Increase Percent ZTS 0.2 0.25 25.00% PNR 0.19 0.2 5.26%

Additional Metrics

Here are some different metrics related to these companies, including yearly pricing action and the P/E ratio. The table is sorted the same way as the table above. A value investor may find stock ideas with those companies near their 52-week lows as they could provide more margin of safety and inflated yield.

Ticker Current Price 52 Week Low 52 Week High PE Ratio % Off Low % Off High ZTS 163.1 92.27 174.35 45.63 77% Off Low 6% Off High PNR 58.49 22.53 59.11 24.16 160% Off Low 1% Off High

Tickers By Yield and Growth Rates

Some investors are more interested in the current yield, so this table is sorted descending by yield. The table also includes some of the historical dividend growth rates as a bonus. Additionally, the "Chowder Rule" has been included, the current yield + five-year dividend growth rate.

Ticker Yield 1 Yr DG 3 Yr DG 5 Yr DG 10 Yr DG Chowder Rule PNR 1.37 -7.3 -5.9 0.6 4.6 2 ZTS 0.61 30.2 20 17.9 18.4

Comments

I entered both companies and the S&P in my stock return calculator to see a hypothetical investment result since February 2013, when Zoetis became a standalone public company from Pfizer (PFE). Here were the results. Zoetis knocked the cover off the ball with close to a 25% CAGR. That puts your initial investment up 478% versus 192% for the S&P. The animal drug and vaccine maker has been a stellar investment since it went public. It's also been raising its dividend annually since its IPO, with a five-year growth rate averaging 18%.

Pentair, on the other hand, is a more stalwart company dealing with water products. It's been increasing its annual dividend for 44+ years and could be considered more of a "Steady Eddy" business because of its long track record of success. The total return since 2013 has been lackluster, a mere 93% (8.6% CAGR). That said, the stock appears to have some cyclicality to it, and a more adventurous investor might be able to pick enter/exit times.

Switching over to the income perspective, both ZTS and PNR trailed the dividends offered by just holding the S&P. With a low starting yield, investors need to make sure that the company can deliver strong annual increases, as has been the case with Zoetis. I imagine running this chart within a few years will show that Zoetis overtook the S&P from the income perspective. We've already shown it to be an enormous winner in terms of capital gains.

When viewing the investment results over time, all three companies were reasonably in the same pack until 2018, when Zoetis finally pulled ahead for good (blue line). Pentair started to lag for several years until its most recent surge after the March 2020 meltdown.

Conclusion

As always, do your due diligence on any stock before buying or selling. Happy investing!