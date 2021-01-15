After 2020, which appeared to be a calamity for the economy but not for the stock market, it is an exceedingly tough task to find reasonably valued securities to deploy cash to. For instance, the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) has a P/E of 25.5x which is anything but comfortable to invest in for the long term.

It is not a secret that while the U.S. stock market's multiples are still teetering around the record levels, many investors consider emerging market equities that look appealing since they are underpriced dramatically if compared to the developed world and especially to the U.S.

In December, I have already discussed a few EM-oriented ETFs with notes on the iShares South Africa ETF (EZA) and the iShares Latin America 40 ETF (ILF). Unfortunately, they are poorly diversified, with substantial risks inherent to the economically distressed economies to boot. So, I opted for a neutral sentiment, as the risk-reward profiles were anything but appealing.

Today, I would like to discuss another EM-focused fund - the iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO). Let me explain why the ETF looks like a solid bet on the post-coronavirus recovery that can prop up currency appreciation and long-term steady growth.

Source: Unsplash

Coronavirus had only a limited impact on the Indonesian economy

The Indonesian economy, the largest in Southeast Asia, looks overall robust.

First and foremost, the country weathered the 2020 global economic storm relatively unscathed since its real GDP slid by only 1.5%, as of the IMF estimates. Other developing economies were more afflicted, as their GDPs were down by 3.3%. For a broader context, Indonesia's neighbor Malaysia, also an EM but with GDP per capita over 2.5x higher, suffered from a 6% contraction.

It is worth remarking here that the coronavirus-induced economic crisis the country has navigated since Q2 when its GDP fell by 5.32% while an unemployment ratio surged to 7.1% in August was the first in two decades. So, Indonesia was clearly not on a shaky footing, while some other emerging markets like South Africa had already been in a recession, which was only exacerbated by the repercussions of the lockdowns.

While 2020 was sluggish, 2021 is anticipated to be a year of rampant growth, with real GDP going up by 6.1%. If the scenario materializes thanks to pent-up demand, recovery in commodity prices, and both extended fiscal and monetary stimuli, Indonesia will easily trounce the advanced economies cohort that is projected to grow with a 3.9% rate and even slightly outperform the developing economies that are forecast to increase their real GDP by 6%. Sure, there are alternative, more bearish forecasts, but in general, pundits are expecting no less than a 4.4% improvement this year.

Moreover, economists are bullish on the longer-term prospects of the country, anticipating a mid-single-digit growth at least until 2025 (see the IMF chart above), most likely on the back of the execution of an ambitious plan, 'Indonesia Emas 2045' (Golden Generation 2045) announced by President Joko Widodo in 2019.

Furthermore, analysts are expecting the Indonesian rupiah to improve in 2021 thanks to economic recuperation undergirded by the vaccines. Combined, economic growth and stronger national currency certainly bode well for the capital appreciation of EIDO.

A few differences between EIDO and IDX

U.S. investors have two major options to invest in the portfolio of Indonesian equities. The first one is EIDO and the second one is the VanEck Vectors Indonesia Index ETF (IDX).

The essential and most obvious difference between them is the indices they were designed to track. EIDO tracks the benchmark provided by MSCI (MSCI), while the purpose of IDX is to replicate the performance of the MVIS Indonesia Index. The methodology of the latter allows to include in the portfolio those companies that are not incorporated in the country but still generate at least half of revenues in it. So, it contains a few Singapore-traded companies like Golden Agri-Resources (OTCPK:GARPF) and Jardine Cycle & Carriage (OTCPK:JCYCF), to name a few, while they are absent in the EIDO portfolio. Still, EIDO is long 75 stocks, while IDX has only 37 equity holdings. Another difference is that EIDO has hefty net assets of $406.8 million (which implies it is more popular), while IDX oversees net assets that are more than 10x lower, just $37.9 million.

However, despite these fundamental differences, EIDO and IDX have delivered similar performance, which I will discuss below.

Sector allocation: nice for a growth phase, poor for a recession

EIDO is exceedingly overweight in financials, which account for 39.5% of the portfolio, followed by the communication sector with a 13.3% weight. The fund's two largest assets are shares of PT Bank Central Asia (OTCPK:PBCRF) and PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) (OTCPK:BKRKY) that have a 17% and 12.5% weight, respectively. Though to a lesser degree, this is also the case of IDX, which has 27.3% of assets allocated to the financial sector. This implies obvious risks related to the sluggish economic recovery if the coronavirus does not abate in 2021, as banks will bear the brunt of clobbered activity, weaker consumer confidence, and bankruptcies. Anyway, I consider this is highly unlikely. As the economic activity will pick up pace, banks will be the key beneficiaries. So, capital appreciation will follow.

Intricacies worth understanding when analyzing Indonesian companies

Now I would like to deviate from the discussion of EIDO for a moment and touch upon one of the essential issues my dear readers should be aware of in case they are going to analyze consolidated financial statements of Indonesian companies by themselves.

It is not a straightforward task to analyze a report of an Indonesian company, especially for those investors who get used to U.S. GAAP since the statements are being prepared in accordance with Indonesian financial accounting standards (but the silver lining is that Indonesian FRS and IFRS are mostly similar). And here comes one intricacy I have been highlighting in my articles that touch on European firms: reporting of interest paid. U.S. investors are likely aware that American companies classify cash interest paid as an operating activity only, while firms that prepare their statements in accordance with IFRS frequently include interest in cash used in financing activities, as it is allowed by the rules. The problem here is that a heavily indebted company that has a hefty cost of debt will still have meaningful net operating cash flow and even FCF. And by not factoring interest in the valuation, an investor can make hasty, incorrect conclusions. So, the figure should be adjusted to arrive at a more informative one by removing interest from operating cash flow. For example, in 2019, PT Astra International (OTCPK:PTAIF), an Indonesian conglomerate, reported a net operating cash flow of Rp 19,175 billion (see the financial report on page 367 of the 2019 annual report). However, we need to subtract finance costs paid of Rp 3,140 billion if we want to compare the figure with results reported by U.S. companies.

Another issue not to be ignored is that net CFFO is being derived not from net income or even from EBIT, as in the cases of companies that use U.S. GAAP, but from receipts from customers, payments to suppliers, etc., which complicates the process of building a DCF model based on net income/NOPAT/EBIT/etc.

Historical performance

The meteoric rise in the second half of 2020 looks truly impressive, but over longer periods, the fund cannot boast outstanding performance, precisely like its peers, namely iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (EWM).

A 10-year chart shows that both failed to perform in line with the iShares Emerging Markets ETF (EEM), which was bolstered by the robust returns of the Chinese, Korean, and Taiwanese equities (yes, MSCI thinks South Korea is still an emerging market; I discussed that in the article). IDX performance was also subpar, as the ETF has a negative 10-year total return.

One of the obvious reasons is the mediocre performance of the national currency. But as I said above, 2021 might be a successful year for the Indonesian rupiah thanks to the economic recovery and growth, which bodes well for EIDO.

Final thoughts

EIDO might be a fund of choice for investors who seek emerging market opportunities with lower risks and high growth prospects. Sure, a 0.59% expense ratio will not be comfortable for many, but EMs-focused ETFs are typically not cheap.