Parrot S.A. (OTCPK:PAOTF), the French wireless products manufacturer with a longstanding focus on drone development and production, has been long suffering from a continual share price decline. Since hitting all-time highs in 2015, shares have fallen 85%. The company has struggled with spiraling losses. However now an opportunity has arisen in Parrot S.A.'s shares in my opinion. Parrot is one of the only global pure focused drone plays and a renewed focus on the real winning market - the military, sets them on track for a turnaround. In this article, I will outline why, if Parrot's transformation is successful, it will unlock significant shareholder value and drive strong returns.

Parrot's struggles

Prior to 2019 Parrot had a focus on both the toy and commercial drone market. The company's toy drones consisted of its Mambo and Swing offerings; however, these had faded out by mid-2019. This is because Parrot had been facing continual revenue declines since its peak in 2015 - with this, profitability had also been hit hard - the company fell to a loss in 2016 and has since not turned a profit. Times have certainly been difficult for Parrot as its consumer-focused offerings also suffered from broader market demand contraction.

The share price peaked in 2015 when the company was buoyed after delivering revenues of over 320 million euros and a slight profit after tax. The company's prospects were bright and therefore the share price action made sense as Parrot pushed to all-time highs. However, this soon quickly came crashing down in 2016, as CEO Henri Seydoux predicted a 'bloody future' for drone companies. As shown below 2016 was indeed a very rough year for Parrot.

Source: Seeking Alpha

The situation worsened in 2018 when the company delivered another disappointing set of results where revenue declined even in the midst of its Parrot ANAFI consumer drone launch. In that report, the company highlighted that even though they had gained market share, the broader reversal had 'held back their revenue growth.'

For me, much of Parrot's struggles were due to the fact the company was far too near-term focused and didn't adapt quick enough - whilst they did grab market share this was nowhere near enough to mitigate the losses experienced due to consumer demand weakness. DJI has continued to dominate in the consumer market and Parrot hasn't been able to knock them off this porch.

The new focus

Although Parrot's poor financial and fundamental performance pushed shares lower as the market lost confidence in the company, it did force Parrot to make a quick and extremely important switch in focus. Amidst the 2018 consumer drone 'crisis', Parrot decided to change its position indefinitely to focus on more high margin sectors. This would include the development of their Pix4D offering and become an end-to-end drone group that wasn't attempting to directly compete with DJI. This switch in focus for Parrot was necessary but certainly wasn't easy. For the following years, Parrot's revenues continued to decline even though its consumer sales revenues were actually slightly up for much of that period - however, the slow phase-out of these products meant this did little to mitigate the broader slow-down in sales.

These were indeed costly years for Parrot as the company burned plenty of cash to roll out its new ANAFI drones, it's only pure offering today. However, despite the pain of previous share price performance, I believe there is now an opportunity in Parrot. The company has switched its focus to military and industrial propositions which are generally higher margins and are a sector shared by numerous competitors. It is also the largest sector in the drone market and therefore the opportunity is sizable.

Source

2020 was a strong year for Parrot in terms of project developments, one which I believe will lay the platform for strong growth and a return to profitability in the coming years.

The most significant news to come for Parrot in 2020 was the acceptance of its ANAFI USA drone for US military use. The ANAFI USA drone was a specially modified version of the company's pure ANAFI consumer drone. Parrot had enrolled in the blue sUAS project which aimed to develop trusted small unmanned aerial systems for the Department of Defence. Prior to this Parrot was part of the short-range reconnaissance program - the blue sUAS was s new spin-off of this for the best drones. The new US program already applied emphasis on the future need and demand for drones within the military. Parrot was selected in August 2020 to be a trusted drone supplier to the DIU, joining the four other peers in the sUAS competition. Whilst the military drone industry is competitive it isn't purely dominated by one main player - giving Parrot plenty of growth runway. This is emphasized by the fact the US grounded DJI drones over spying fears - this is how such a great opportunity has come about.

Parrot ANAFI USA - source

Parrot highlighted in their last press release how strong of an offering ANAFI USA is:

ANAFI USA is a revolution for Defense organizations, stemming from the expertise developed by Parrot for the general public. Defense forces are now looking to quickly make recent technologies, with proven performance, available to their operatives, at a controlled cost. The ANAFI platform technology, based on the cell phone component bank, reaches a level of reliability reinforced by the hundreds of thousands of flight hours of consumer drones. ANAFI USA's technology choices offer a cost of acquisition and performance unmatched by those of products traditionally developed for the armed forces.

As many investors will know military tie-ups can be a huge source of recurring revenue and the recent development with the US DoD is extremely encouraging and increases the chances of Parrot building a strong long-term relationship with the US. The drones have extremely high margins too. The consumer ANAFI drone costs just $700, but this drone had to undergo huge redevelopment and improvement to make military standard - Parrot did this and charges around $7500 for Parrot ANAFI US - basic and with all add-ons around $14000. These add ons included increased zoom and new infrared.

Parrot also has the opportunity to be a truly global drone manufacturer with the company also making an agreement with the Swiss military to supply microdrones and more recently its agreement with the French military to supply its ANAFI USA drones to support soldiers in surveillance and recognition missions.

As Parrot highlighted in the press release, this is recognition of the huge capital and work that has gone into developing this drone and it is now starting to pay off:

This success is the result of two years of work to develop, secure and produce a drone specifically designed to meet the needs of military forces

I believe this is just the start of Parrot. The networking effect shouldn't be understated and the effect of Parrot's drone being recognized and taken into consideration by both the US military and the French military will be sizable on other nations too. Other western powers may also now consider Parrot's drones for its future military operations. Whilst there are near-term concerns that governments may cut back military spending, this won't occur in Drone and high-tech related areas which will become an increasing focus going forward. Even when excluding this, some governments such as the UK are actually starting to plow more money into the military with a new huge spending package. I think the UK government will be a potential focus/target for Parrot too on the back of this.

It is also important to note the importance and growth potential of the drone industry as a whole as well. It is generally known of course to be an industry of the future where greater technological advancements mean increased automation across many industries, drones will have a huge part to play in this. Looking more specifically at the military drone market, the Teal group is forecasting a 30% increase in drone spending from 2020 to 2029. The commercial drone market is expected to triple in size by 2023 according to the FAA. In fact, the prospects of the drone market are so strong that it was included in ARK Invest's big ideas for 2020.

Source

I still don't believe the drone market has 'had its day' yet like other industries - such as renewables who have rallied hard recently. So it's refreshing to find a company like Parrot which holds ample cash and doesn't have an extortionately priced market cap (even though it is loss-making).

Financials

Whilst I don't expect the new military contracts to have any material effect on near-term financials, these tie-ups have completely changed Parrot's long-term viability. It shows that the effort put into the ANAFI USA drone is starting to pay off and is becoming globally recognized and validated as a real-player for military use. Only released back in the middle of 2020, these new military partnerships show this drone is quickly gaining traction.

A lot of the substance behind my own purchase of Parrot and my buy conclusion is the strong asymmetric reward at current levels. Recent developments have shown that Parrot is back on track, and they also have huge sums of cash. Whilst Parrot still has a high cash burn rate in recent quarters the revenue declines have started to slow down and the company still held over 125 million euros worth of cash at the end of FY 2019. This cash weighs up against no debt. In 2019 Parrot burned through around 35 million euros of cash. If that cash burn rate was to continue, Parrot would be able to cover around 3.5 years worth of cash burn. The company has an enterprise value of just 80 million assuming the company has burned through around 25 million of cash this year.

In 2019 the company also started to show far improved gross profit margins of 48.5% compared to 33.8% of the prior year. The company also significantly reduced its net loss from 111 million euros to 29.6 million euros.

Parrot's revenues have continued to decline in 2020 amidst weaker consumer demand in this pandemic (still remains the company's predominant revenue source). Much of the decline can be attributed to worsening sales from the microdrones range which saw revenues decline 39% in Q3 while the increased investment in its Pix4D offering meant revenues increased for Q3 2020 by 4% in comparison to the prior year. There is no sugarcoating Parrot's results and that the company is still delivering poor financials; however, this is expected during the continued transition phase and a period in which Parrot has faced large headwinds. Q3 was a success for the company as they bounced back well from a tough Q2.

As the company highlighted, the lower microdrone sales are attributed to the pivot towards more commercial focused drone sales which actually achieved sales growth in Q3. Both the company's fixed-wing and sensor drones also started to see a rebound in sales performance, though they are still slightly down from Q1.

Risks

Due to the numerous headwinds Parrot has faced over its history and years of previous share price declines, there are many risks that investors must be aware of before thinking about taking a position. If Parrot fails to successfully execute its turnaround plan, shareholder value would be hit hard. With a relatively small market capitalization of 180 million euros, Parrot is a small-cap play - which brings other risks concerned with volatility and higher risk/reward prospects.

Parrot may also fail to turn its new military partnerships into substantial sales, which would mean the effort and capital put into ANAFI USA would not be worth it and cash burn would continue - further diminishing shareholder value.

Conclusion - A high-risk, high-reward proposition

I think Parrot's current focus can best be summed up by the company's 2019 FY results opening statement:

In 2019, the Group continued to develop its ranges of commercial drones and solutions, focusing specifically on the allocation of its resources and turning around its margin, while moving forward with new opportunities for growth on the Defense and Security markets.

Parrot through 2020 has made tremendous strides towards achieving the latter of the two goals, the company's tireless work in producing a suitable military drone has started to pay dividends as the company secures many new tie-ups with military outfits. However, as highlighted above, Parrot still remains in a transition period - one which will not see any material changes to numbers over the coming quarters.

I see a turnaround play in Parrot, one that can unlock both near and long-term shareholder value through a renewed focus. Over the near term, more military contracts and greater recognition of its drone capabilities will drive the share price higher in my opinion. Over the long term, if Parrot can successfully execute its turnaround strategy the prospective capital gains would be huge, with a market cap of just 180 million euros now, any little success of profitability taking on the 20+ billion drone market will unlock significant shareholder value. Even taking small steps toward achieving this will see the share price rerate, as it has done over 2020. I rate Parrot a speculative turnaround buy and have recently taken a position.

