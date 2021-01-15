NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) designs and manufactures semiconductors that are used in cars, telecommunication equipment, and mobiles. The technological trends such as electrification and autonomous driving in the automotive industry bode well to NXP's revenue growth. Similarly, but to a lesser extent, is the upgrade to the 5G network.

The company seems undervalued, based on PE and EV to EBITDA ratios. The might be explained by above-average leverage and below-average profitability. Improvements in any of these fronts can support NXP's share price appreciation.

Industry overview

The current narrative fueling the semiconductor industry is about growth, consolidation, and more importantly, the rise of smaller players challenging the technological legacy of larger firms such as Intel (INTC). For example, a leading communication equipment manufacturer recently agreed to replace Intel's flagship 86x technology, which helped the company dominate the industry in the 1980s and 1990s, with Marvell's (MRVL) OCTEON processors, in all its product range. Equipment manufacturers are realizing that they can use the technologies of smaller firms at lower costs, and in many cases, superior results.

I don't claim to know the technical details of how semiconductors work. I understand, they are the small pieces inside our smartphones, laptops, and washing machines, that control the flow of data through logical "on/off" gates, to ensure the proper functioning of these appliances. Any device that has a computer code in it must have a semiconductor, and this includes not only what appears to be a smart device, but even the most mundane such as an alarm clock on a bed table, a hairdryer, or nowadays, a LED light bulb. The revenue growth of semiconductors thus depends on the growth in their end markets, the devices where these microchips live.

NXP's end-markets

The graph below shows NXP's end markets.

Automotive (47%)

Automotive makes NXP's biggest end market. The rise of electronic features in our cars opened a growing market for NXP, as the semiconductor content per vehicle went up.

The two current trends that bode well for NXP's automotive segment are 1) Electric vehicles 2) Self-driving cars. NXP develops the semiconductors used in Battery Management Systems "BMS", which facilitate functions such as fast charging and battery use. NXP also manufactures Advanced Driving Assisted Systems "ADAS", which are the core technology of self-driving cars.

The realization of these trends will be sooner than many expect, opening an opportunity for investors to gain higher time-weighted returns. Many countries announced their plans to ban combustion engine vehicles soon. The United Kingdom, Norway, Ireland, and Netherland announced plans to ban combustion-engine cars by 2030. These are all markets that NXP services, which bodes well for shareholders.

COVID disrupted car production, which had a negative impact on NXP's revenues last year. In the three quarters ending September 2020, the automotive segment's revenue was $2.6 billion, compared to $3.1 billion in the same period last year.

NXP's revenue dynamics during the pandemic provides a lesson that sets the right mindset when trading the company's shares. Despite the growing trends around self-driving cars and electrification, NXP's revenue is still susceptible to economic cycles.

Communication infrastructure (21%)

NXP supplies communication equipment manufacturers "OEM" with the semiconductors they need to power the service on our mobile phones. With the rollout of the 5G network, an update of the hardware on these towers is happening.

NXP is a supplier of Huawei, a company that manufactures such hardware. Recently, the Federal Government banned the sale of semiconductors to companies that are deemed a threat to U.S national security, and NXP lost a client.

Still, there are other players in this arena other than Huawei, such as Nokia, which is a leader in communication infrastructure equipment. As demand for the 5G network increase, NXP's revenue will expand.

In the nine months ending September 2020, revenue from the communication infrastructure segment was down to $1.3 billion compared to 1.4 billion a year ago. The decline was due to soft demand from China around NXP's 4G High-Performance Radio Frequency (HPRF) power amplifiers. This decline shows the sensitivity of NXP's earnings to capital spending decisions by telecommunication companies.

Industrial and Internet of Things

Internet of Things "IoT" basically means making everyday appliances connected to the internet. For example, Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) manufactures a fridge that orders your grocery when you are out of a certain item. Acuity Brands (AYI) is making our lights smarter, adjusting based on who is in the room. SunPower (SPWR), a residential solar-systems provider, sells systems to monitor and control electricity consumption. The smart building or smart home concept is intertwined with environmental trends that make indoor spaces smarter, increasing the demand for NXP's semiconductors.

In the nine months ending September 2020, demand for smart energy pushed the IoT segment's revenue up by 12%, from $1.18 billion to $1.33 billion.

Mobile (13%)

NXP recently announced its partnership with Samsung to develop its mobile wallet, to support contactless payments. NXP, through its semiconductors, supports various functionalities in smartphones, such as battery usage and data processing.

The demand for this segment is affected by the demand for smartphones. The company's main mobile customers are in Asia, which is witnessing rapid economic expansion, and also great potential, as people migrate out of poverty.

In the nine months ending September 2020, demand for Mobile products decreased 2.3% due to NXP's divestment of its voice processing product line.

Takeaway: NXP provides investors with the opportunity to gain exposure to digitalization trends that are currently taking place in the automotive, communication, mobile and industrial sectors IoT, autonomous electric cars, and 5G network.

Price multiples

NXP trades at the lower end of both the PE and EV to EBITDA industry ranges. This means that investors buying NXP shares today are paying less for each dollar of earnings than they would if they bought one of its peers'. At current levels, price multiples seem attractive as shown in the two graphs below.

Leverage ratios

One possible explanation of NXP's low price multiples is its leverage. Looking at the Debt to Equity Ratio, the company stands fourth from the top. This would be a concern if the company was facing a declining market, but as discussed above, the current digitalization and technological trends provide favorable tailwinds for NXP's growth. Below is a chart showing NXP's above-average leverage ratio.

Profitability ratios

NXP profit margin stands at the lower-end of the industry range. Still, excluding STMicroelectronics (STM), and Infineon (OTCQX:IFNNF), the gross profit scale is tight among industry peers. Lower gross margins point to high competitive pressure. This is a characteristic of the industry, and each company tries to add value to its product offerings to enhance profitability. The trend now is to offer customized semiconductors, that match the clients' devices exclusively, instead of off-the-shelve products. Hopefully, NXP will be able to up its game on this front. To NXP's credit, it spends significant amounts on research and development, which will hopefully enable the company to stay relevant.

How I might be wrong?

The semiconductor business is highly cyclical, and the demand for NXP products is tied to its end-markets. Many industry commentators believe that the economic recovery from the pandemic will be gradual. The current rally in semiconductor stocks is supported by momentum which in return is fueled by digitalization trends discussed above. If the momentum fades, so will the semiconductor market.

Also, the semiconductor business is competitive, and companies in the industry spend millions in R&D just to remain relevant. Similar to the way Intel has lost some of its edge to smaller, specialized semiconductor manufacturers, so can NXP. I believe that one of the best ways to stay at the top of the game is through acquisition, but NXP is spending money on share buybacks. Share repurchases are key to NXP's management proposition to shareholders.

Summary

NXP allows investors to capture technological trends that are currently shaping the automotive industry, such as electrification, and autonomous driving. In the telecommunication sector, the rollout of the 5G networks bodes well for the company's revenues. Finally, the environmental trends are driving the concept of smart homes, a field that is intertwined with the IoT, which increases the demand for microprocessors.

At current prices, NXP seems undervalued, but this might be explained by above-average leverage and below-average gross margins. Any improvements on these two fronts should provide upward support for NXP's shares in the coming quarters.