Co-produced with PendragonY

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) (BRK.A) and Warren Buffett announced late last year several big buys in the healthcare industry. Buffett acquired over $1.8 billion in each of AbbVie (ABBV), Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY), and Merck (MRK) while making a smaller purchase of $136 million in Pfizer (PFE). This is a sizable bet on major pharmaceutical companies, even for such a giant.

This is more than just a bet on COVID-19 vaccines, as the only purchase that has a vaccine is Pfizer. Since the start of the pandemic, I have been strongly recommending healthcare stocks to investors of my community. Despite strong gains in 2020, we are still long healthcare and plan to keep our positions for the foreseeable future, and possibly for many years to come. Now we see these purchases by Buffett and Berkshire as a confirmation of our strong views.

How You Can Invest Along Buffet with High Yields?

In general, the pharmaceutical sector can be tricky, as the success of developing a new product that is approved by the FDA is not guaranteed. These companies spend a lot on research, but when an innovative drug is successful, the stock price can surge. The biggest surges in sales come from a new drug that offers to cure or treat a condition that was a significant problem in the past. Gilead (GILD) saw such a surge when they released the first of a new class of drugs that cured Hepatitis C. Sales surged as the sickest folks got the new treatment that offered a cure with very few side effects compared to prior treatments. But as the sickest were cured, other companies released competing drugs, and Gilead came up with a new formulation that reduced the amount of drug needed to cure Hep C, sales growth slowed and eventually declined.

So instead of taking a “single stock” risk, investing in a basket of some of the best pharmaceutical companies is a great idea. Most investors can't afford the resources to keep tabs on how each company is doing or when it's best to add more or trim shares. So diversification in the health sector is key. This is how to do it:

Investing in a CEF that specializes in the healthcare sector, particularly pharmaceutical companies, offers one great way for investors to get such research sources. Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) is just such a fund that offers a yield of 8.4%.

As stated in the THW annual report, the healthcare sector has made great progress this year in the financial, clinical, scientific, regulatory, and commercial areas. Note that within a year of the first US COVID-19 case, we have multiple vaccines approved for use, with more on the way. Multiple companies also have treatments for the virus approved as well. Supply chains that once relied heavily on China now have more redundancies. And even with all the other things going on, the FDA approved 40 new drug entities or uses in 2020. And the third quarter of 2020 set a record for global health care investment.

A Deeper Look into THW

Source: THW Website

Three of the four companies that Buffett invested in are included in the funds Top 10 Holdings: AbbVie, Merck, and Pfizer. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and AstraZeneca (AZN) also are working on COVID-19 vaccines. Amgen (AMGN) is working with Eli Lilly (LLY) on producing anti-body treatments for COVID-19.

Source: THW Website

Pfizer and Moderna (MRNA) used new technology in creating their vaccines that use mRNA, a first for vaccines released to the public. This new technology is very promising and has the potential to be used for several other difficult diseases including cancer, diabetes and Alzheimer's, among others. This is just one example of how COVID-19 has sparked innovation in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors. Going forward we continue to expect lots of funds to be devoted to adding new capabilities in this area.

Back early in the COVID-19 crisis, the vulnerability of many countries was that vital health supplies, both drugs and PPE (personal protection equipment), had supply chains dependent on a couple of countries (including China and India). Since then, much effort has been devoted to ensuring that developed nations, including the United States, have some indigenous capability. We expect that to continue, and so see medical device makers and other makers of healthcare items devote more cash to diversifying the supply chains. THW is very well positioned to benefit from this new trend.

It's no secret that many companies and funds struggled this year. And this struggle with COVID-19 had a big impact on share prices and NAV. So we see it as a good sign that THW actually had an increase in NAV over the last year, and this is despite all the monthly dividends that it has paid throughout the year.

Data by YCharts

Yes, we can see the big impact that COVID-19 had in the spring of 2020, but the holdings of THW have recovered since then.

Given our outlook for the healthcare sector, THW's NAV performance, its sustained distribution, and with Buffett's big investment, THW remains a great fund today, and possibly for decades.

The Distribution

A CEF is an investment vehicle to generate income. Such steady and reliable distributions are very important. Below is a chart showing the monthly distributions from THW since its inception in 2015. Every month since it began, it has paid out $0.1167 in distributions like clockwork. No distribution/dividend reductions were ever made.

In general, if a CEF is paying a distribution higher than its holdings can support, it will result in a declining NAV. As shown in the chart above the NAV has been increasing while distributions are paying paid like clockwork. Here's a chart on the "total returns" achieved by THW over the past year.

Data by YCharts

The performance was outstanding with 29.4% returns over the past 12 months. This is an important point because it shows that the distribution is well covered. This also is important because in its distribution THW regularly includes amounts that are designated as ROC. All that means is that the distribution exceeds the taxable income. For an equity CEF, many things can result in the fund having more cash to distribute than taxable income. As long as NAV is increasing, ROC is not destructive.

Looking at the 19(a) notices for THW, we can see that over the last couple of years 100% of the distribution has been designated as ROC. Given the increase in NAV, this isn't destructive. In fact, if held in a taxable account this means that the distributions are entirely tax deferred. Instead, as an investor, you will be able to reduce your cost basis and be taxed at capital gains rates only when you sell shares. While one will not get this benefit if held in any of the tax-deferred retirement accounts, the distribution is still quite attractive at a current yield of 8.4%.

A Word About HQH

Tekla Healthcare Investors (HQH) is a sister fund to THW which also is a great healthcare CEF with a high yield of 8.0%. HQH has less exposure to pharmaceuticals than THW (about 17% of the portfolio in pharmaceuticals). HQH's portfolio mainly consists of biotech stocks (about 65% in biotech). While HQH doesn't quite match what Buffett is buying, this is still a great fund to own. Biotech stocks in general have much more upside potential than pharmaceuticals but are much more volatile. HQH provides instant diversification in the biotech sector which reduces price volatility. It still trades at an attractive valuation as well. We have been holding HQH as part of our "Model Portfolio" and it has been one or our big winners too. We plan to keep holding HQH for many years with a view that healthcare is set to be one of the best sectors to be in.

About the Rights Offering

On Jan. 8, Tekla management announced a rights offering. This gives existing shareholders (as of a date not yet determined) the right to buy additional shares based on how many shares they own. Currently, management is estimating that for every three shares you own you will be able to buy one additional share. Shareholders also will have the opportunity to buy shares that other shareholders do not buy using their rights. The price of the offering has not yet been determined, but it typically will be less than the market price. Often it's at a discount to the NAV price (THW is currently at a 9% premium). Usually, this is a good deal for shareholders of funds that are well managed, and we see THW as being well managed. As more details become available, we will be able to judge how good a deal the offering actually is.

Final Thoughts

I view an exposure to the healthcare sector is "a must" for every portfolio. It provides diversification that's essential. Warren Buffett's big bet confirms our views that this is a great sector to be invested in. Healthcare will not only be benefiting from the fight against COVID-19, but the new technologies discovered will result in revolutionary drugs to fight the most difficult diseases. An aging global population also is a big tailwind for this industry.

THW is a good place for most investors to cash in on this trend while collecting a high yield of 8.4%. The CEF is a managed one and thus has the resources to monitor and invest in the most promising pharmaceutical companies. Most retail investors do not have the resources to do the same.

The healthcare sector is one that is set to thrive for few years to come. A broad exposure is better (and less risky) than individual stock picking. If you are looking to invest into this sector, consider HQH too, in addition to THW, as both are highly diversified funds that provide just that. For income investors, both CEFs complement each other in a sense that they provide exposure to different sub-sectors of healthcare.

THW and HQH both have a proven track record and are managed by the same experts in the field, Tekla. THW has provided us with fantastic returns since we first recommended it to our members back in late 2016. Even with the recent rally, we expect much more in the future.

