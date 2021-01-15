Watch Out For Inflation

Defining Inflation

This article will try very briefly to make clear what inflation is since most investors know what it is and then examine what is happening with inflation in the US. A basic definition of inflation is provided by Investopedia:

Inflation is the decline of purchasing power of a given currency over time. A quantitative estimate of the rate at which the decline in purchasing power occurs can be reflected in the increase of an average price level of a basket of selected goods and services in an economy over some period of time. The rise in the general level of prices, often expressed a percentage means that a unit of currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.

Inflation Definition

A simple way to indicate inflation is "a rise in prices". Inflation means that prices go up and that the currency loses value.

Causes of Inflation

Investopedia offers some types of inflation and their causes. What should be clear is that inflation can have more than one cause and these causes may affect the economy at the same time. Wages in the US have stagnated are not an effective cause of inflation. The costs of production of most industrial products have decreased with the implementation of automation with robots. For the US, an increase in the cost of imported goods could cause inflation, but one main reason for inflation is demand for goods and services, whether imported or domestic. The Coronavirus pandemic that has resulted in lockdowns has disrupted portions of the economy, especially in services, and that means bars, restaurants and hotels. So demand in those sectors has artificially decreased.

With demand remaining more or less constant, the amount of imported goods increases to meet demand for those goods. This is one reason why the US has such a huge negative trade balance in goods.

Placing tariffs on imported goods usually means that consumers will pay more for imports even though importers can absorb a part of the costs imposed by tariffs. How the US dollar can continue to be a viable fiat currency when the country has such a trade balance deficit is another topic that will not be treated here.

One important cause of inflation is the amount of money in circulation. If M1 and M2 increase rapidly, then it is logical that inflation should follow. The M2 money stock includes the M1 money stock but is not so liquid. The great recent increase in the money stock should have resulted in inflation, but it has not.

One must also consider the velocity of the circulation of money. Hans-Werner Sinn made this clear in his Christmas letter. If the new money sits in banks and the funds are not used, then there is little inflation.

On the other hand stimulus funds are generally spent by consumers as soon as they get the money. In this sense the $2 trillion stimulus programme proposed by the new Biden administration will contribute to inflation as earlier stimulus programs have.

Another effect of increasing the money supply has been to inflate the prices of financial assets. There are, of course, other causes. The Fed has lowered interest rates to near zero.

Inflated Stock Prices

This is well-known to investors. A consequence is that fixed-income investments are not favoured while stocks are. At the same time the low-interest financial environment encourages CFOs to issue bonds with extremely low coupons and these funds are used to buy back the shares of their companies, which pushes up share prices still more.

With money flowing into the financial markets, a total disconnect with the real economy has resulted. Despite a deep recession with widespread unemployment, the stock market has reached ATHs (All Time Highs).

SPX | S&P 500 Index Overview | MarketWatch

The Haves now have a lot more money while the Have-Nots have to face unemployment, evictions and general privation. "The rich get richer, and the poor get poorer" accurately describes the present inflationary situation.

Difficult Investment Decisions

Given the inflated financial asset prices on the stock markets, it becomes difficult for investors to make good decisions. With stocks so expensive, it has to be asked how much further stock prices can increase before they begin to go sideways or even suffer a correction. The disconnect can last a lot longer than one could think it should. In any case entering the market at the present time is an expensive proposition. One can look for inexpensive stocks that have potential for growth. One example is uranium producer stocks since the US government has shown willingness to promote domestic producers. Cannabis stocks have potential for growth, but the industry is still sorting itself out.

This writer has suggested precious metals, especially gold, are still a good hedge in perilous times. Currency diversification is another favourite due to a bearish view of the US dollar in the long term. There are lots of articles warning against US dollar weakness due to the huge debt and the huge annual deficit, which may grow even worse under the Biden administration. The Euro and Yen have appreciated against the US dollar recently despite the EU having serious financial problems and Japan having a stagnant economy.

Hong Kong now has serious political problems and should be avoided. Singapore, on the other hand, is useful as a sort of barometer of the mainland Chinese economy.

USDCNY | Chinese Yuan Overview | MarketWatch

Making investments in Singapore could be a good move. The idea is to spread the net wide to catch more fish.