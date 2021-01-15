Source: dcconsultlc

Varonis's (NASDAQ:VRNS) strategy has been validated as the shift to a subscription-based business model is completed. The improved price action suggests the market expects Varonis to extend its momentum in the data security market. We anticipate the market opportunity to be increasingly contested by endpoint security players and cloud platforms. Regardless, we expect the pent up momentum to drive a solid start in 2021. An uncertain macro outlook and a valuation extending into the overstretched territory underline our conservative stance.

According to its profile:

Varonis Systems, Inc. provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Source: Varonis

Varonis continues to observe many favorable trends validating its position and market opportunity in the data security space. The market opportunity was pegged at $20B during the last earnings call. The market opportunity covers capabilities in IT operations management, compliance, data security, file security, and storage management. While growth has been lumpy in recent quarters, we regard the completion of its migration to a subscription-based business model to be a sufficient tailwind that will accelerate the adoption of its 6 product families and 26 licenses.

Source: Seeking Alpha

The chart above highlights the improved growth momentum validating its subscription strategy. Revenue growth has improved from the dip in 2019. EPS has also gained from the rebound. Total revenue grew 17% last quarter. Varonis noted that total revenue is now 99% subscription versus 74% in the same quarter last year.

With perpetual license revenue decelerating to zero, Varonis now reports revenue from two segments, namely: subscription and maintenance (includes professional services). Last quarter, Subscription revenue grew 89%, partially benefitting from favorable y/y comps. Maintenance revenue was in line with expectations.

Varonis noted multiple trends driving the adoption of its offerings. This includes the growing exposure of sensitive enterprise data, the use of unsecured computers to access data stores, and the rise of advanced threats and insider threats. The trends continue to validate Varonis's addressable market, which is underpenetrated according to the last earnings update. Varonis also noted the growing adoption of data stores such as Office 365 and Azure. A strong performance in the Fed vertical and improved international growth completed the trends driving demand.

The subscription model is expected to drive platform adoption and usage expansion. Varonis noted that customers are now buying 5 or more licenses compared to the 2 to 3 adoption pattern observed under the perpetual model. This is validated by its DBNRR (dollar-based net retention rate), which remained above 120%.

Going forward, Varonis guided for Q4 revenue of $82-$85m (approx. 15% growth y/y). The guidance is conservative as it factors macro volatility.

Specifically, as of September 30th, 60% of our customers with 500 employees or more purchased 4 or more licenses, up from 50% a year ago, while 26% of our customers purchased 6 or more licenses, up from 17% a year ago. - Varonis

Varonis highlighted its strong sales execution in the virtual environment. Its sales strategy involves maintaining a solid usage expansion and renewal motion while landing new enterprise clients. This will be supported by more hiring in sales and R&D. The hiring ramp will be supported by its attractive gross margins and COVID-19 related cost savings, which will allow Varonis to increase OPEX. Last quarter, margins improved due to larger new customer adoption, existing customer expansion, COVID-related savings, and efficient cost management. The margin improvement motion is important since Varonis is now a full SaaS business, and the health of the business is expected to be measured via the rule of 40. The rule of 40 combines revenue growth with an indicator of margin or cash flow growth. This could be revenue growth + operating margin/FCF margin. Any number above 40% is considered attractive.

Varonis currently does not meet the rule of 40 using TTM revenue growth and TTM FCF margin due to the noise from the business model transition. However, going forward, the Street is expecting a gradual revenue growth ramp above 20%. With the current margin expansion trend and the potential to grow billings from its focus on selling into the large enterprise space, we believe Varonis can join the league of SaaS businesses achieving a comfortable balance of growth and profitability.

On the product front, Varonis acquired Polyrize to expand the capabilities of its data platform. The acquisition correlates with the "Follow The Data'' theme I highlighted in my previous report. Polyrize will help Varonis cover, map, and analyze more cloud apps and infrastructure, including Google Suite, Salesforce (CRM), Okta (OKTA), GitHub, Slack (WORK), Amazon S3 (AMZN). This will result in new licenses once the integration is completed. Polyrize won't be accretive to revenue since it is a tuck-in acquisition that expands the capabilities of its data platform. Regardless, it gives a peek into the future product roadmap, which is expected to revolve around expanding the capabilities of the data platform.

Readers will recall that Varonis's data security strategy has received a palpable boost from favorable macro trends since the pandemic hit. The recent momentum boost validates the assumption that the market considers Varonis a strong cybersecurity player to protect enterprise data stores. Before the pandemic, Varonis was recognized for its leadership in file security and the UEBA segment of endpoint security. While its improved market momentum highlights the strength of its competitive position, it also puts the potential threats from endpoint security platforms with increasing interest in security data into context.

As a result, investors should be cautious of buying into the overvaluation territory. At 20x EV/Sales, Varonis isn't cheap. It currently trades above analysts' average price target of $156. Relative to peers, Varonis trades at a premium as the market appears to be overweight the completion to a subscription-based model. The premium doesn't account for Varonis's niche strategy in data security, which is expected to be increasingly challenged by endpoint security players and cloud platforms. The potential for players such as CrowdStrike (CRWD), Zscaler (ZS), and Okta to develop data security modules appears underrated. This possibility extends to all endpoint security players expanding into cloud security, including McAfee (MCFE) and Proofpoint (PFPT). I also expect cloud service providers like GCP and Azure to own the data security and identity security portion of their security platform.

So we are almost alone in this market. It's a big market, but it's just realizing how they need to protect the enterprise and what they need to do. No. It's not. There is no - SailPoint - maybe don't understand from where is the confusion, but we don't see SailPoint as a competitor. It's just about the relationship between users and data. And making sure that we're considered for data protection, for detection and response and the compliance needs that's related to data in core infrastructure, and they are just accelerating the core, but we've existing sales to more rare applications and infrastructure. - Varonis

Overall, investors should remain cautious. On paper, Varonis appears like it has no direct competitor. However, a closer look reveals growing threats from peers in endpoint security, cloud security, and identity management. Varonis can't win RFPs in data security without competing with players in the highlighted segments. As a result, we will take a wait and see approach as Varonis improves the attach rate of new modules.