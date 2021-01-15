Quick Take

Patria Investments (NASDAQ:PAX) has filed to raise $400 million from the sale of its Class A stock in an IPO, according to an amended registration statement.

The company is a firm that makes alternative investments in Latin America.

PAX faces continued risks, both from the ongoing pandemic reducing business activity and longer term currency performance against the U.S. dollar, I'll pass on it for now.

Company

Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands-based Patria was founded to provide global investors with investment access to institutional equity investments in private companies in the Latin America region.

Management is headed by co-founder Chairman Olimpio Matarazzo Neto, who was previously a co-founder of Banco Patrimonio in 1988.

Below is a brief overview video of Patria Investments (In Portuguese):

Source: 99jobs

PAX has deployed more than $17 billion between 90 investments and 215 underlying acquisitions as of September 30, 2020.

Patria has received investment from investors including Patria Holdings and Blackstone PAT Holdings.

Client Acquisition

PAX seeks investment from limited partners which include sovereign wealth funds, pension funds, insurance companies, funds of funds, financial institutions, endowments, foundations and family offices.

In addition, the firm finds suitable private companies to either invest in through minority interest purchases or through outright acquisition.

Management says more than 60% of its current limited partners have been investing in the firm for more than 10 years.

Personnel expenses as a percentage of total revenue have been dropping as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

Personnel Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2020 25.9% 2019 30.0% 2018 33.3%

Source: Company registration statement

The Personnel efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Personnel spend, swung to a negative (0.2x) in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:

Personnel Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2020 -0.2 2019 0.5

Source: Company registration statement

Financial Performance

Patria's recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Contracting topline revenue so far in 2020

Reduced gross profit but increased gross margin

Slightly increased operating profit and growing operating margin

Increased cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm's registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2020 $ 83,300,000 -5.3% 2019 $ 123,200,000 16.6% 2018 $ 105,700,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2020 $ 57,300,000 6.5% 2019 $ 80,200,000 24.5% 2018 $ 64,400,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2020 68.79% 2019 65.10% 2018 60.93% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2020 $ 48,600,000 58.3% 2019 $ 64,600,000 52.4% 2018 $ 46,500,000 44.0% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2020 $ 45,500,000 2019 $ 60,900,000 2018 $ 44,500,000 Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2020 $ 59,278,000 2019 $ 44,467,000 2018 $ 39,518,000 (Glossary Of Terms)

Source: Company registration statement

As of September 30, 2020, Patria had $39.7 million in cash and $39.9 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended September 30, 2020, was $53.2 million.

Market & Competition

According to a 2020 market research report by Morrison Foerster and Ludovica Gardani, the Latin American region had $4.4 billion in net new funds in the first half of 2019.

Infrastructure investments represent a large segment in the industry; 'between 2008 and 2018, the aggregate AUM of PE Funds dedicated to infrastructure in the region increased from $2.7 billion to $40.3 billion.'

The sector has attracted investment due to its minimal correlation with traditional public markets.

Also, Brazil has recently introduced investor-friendly policies, lower interest rates and a pension reform program, all of which are expected to result in greater investment.

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

CMB Prime

Vinci Partners

IG4 Capital

SoftBank affiliated funds

IPO Details

PAX intends to sell 16.65 million shares of Class A stock and investor Blackstone PAT Holdings will sell 10 million shares at a proposed midpoint price of $15.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $400 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price.

Class A stockholders will be entitled to one vote per share and Class B shareholders receive 10 votes per share.

Additionally, Class B shareholders will be 'entitled to preemptive rights in the event that additional Class A common shares are issued in order to maintain their proportional ownership interest.'

The S&P 500 Index no longer admits firms with multiple classes of stock into its index.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company's enterprise value at IPO would approximate $1.96 billion.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 19.94%.

Per the firm's most recent regulatory filing, the firm plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

Management's presentation of the company roadshow is available here.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are J.P. Morgan, BofA Securities, and Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs and several other firms.

Commentary

Patria is seeking public investment from U.S. investors to fund its capital commitments and expansion plans within Latin America.

The firm's financials show a contraction in topline revenue and other related metrics during the first nine months of 2020.

Personnel expenses as a percentage of total revenue have been dropping as revenue have fluctuated and its Personnel efficiency ratio swung into negative territory with the recent drop in topline revenue.

The market opportunity for providing access to alternative investments in Latin America has a generally positive outlook, as Brazil is leading the way with a more investor-friendly environment designed to attract private investment.

Additionally, capital costs remain at low levels, enabling private equity firms, which frequently use debt as a major component of their portfolio activities, to generate improved financial results.

J.P. Morgan is the lead left underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of 124.7% since their IPO. This is a top-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

As to valuation, management is seeking a valuation not that different in some respects from U.S. middle market firm Ares Capital (ARCC).

The main risk to the company's outlook is the continuation of the Covid-19 pandemic in Latin America, depressing economic activity and the firm's financial results.

Additionally, U.S investors would be exposed to currency risks and the Brazilian Real has performed poorly over the years against the U.S. dollar.

For investors who wish to gain exposure to Latin American alternative investments, you could make a case for the PAX IPO.

However, given the forward risks and the IPO not being exactly cheap, I'll watch it from the sidelines.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: January 21, 2021.