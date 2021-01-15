This dividend ETF review series aims at evaluating products regarding the relative past performance of their strategies and quality metrics of their current portfolios.

SDY strategy and performance

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) tracks the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index. The SEC Yield of SDY is currently 2.88%. The index yield is 3.25%.

As described in the prospectus,

The Index is designed to measure the performance of the highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 20 consecutive years. Stocks within the Index are weighted by indicated yield (…). The Index components are reviewed annually in January for continued inclusion in the Index and re-weighted quarterly.

Since inception (11/08/2005), SDY has lagged the S&P 500 (SPY) in annualized return by about 1% (with dividends reinvested for both). Risk metrics are similar for both indexes (maximum drawdown and standard deviation of monthly returns noted “volatility”).

Annual.Return Drawdown Sharpe ratio Volatility SDY 8.84% -54.87% 0.54 15.39% SPY 9.81% -55.42% 0.6 15.38%

The next chart plots the equity value of $100 invested in SDY and SPY since SDY inception.

SDY was on par with SPY until February 2020, which is an excellent performance in the dividend ETF universe.

Scanning SDY with quality metrics

In previous articles, I have shown how three factors may help cut the risk in a dividend portfolio: Return on Assets, Piotroski F-score, and Altman Z-score.

SDY has 117 holdings, of which 13 are risky stocks regarding my metrics (companies with at least two red flags: Bad Piotroski score, negative ROA, unsustainable payout ratio, bad or dubious Altman Z-score, excluding financials and real estate, for which these indicators are less reliable). Taking weights into account, these risky stocks represent 14% of the portfolio in dollar value, which is acceptable. The position-weighted ROA of the portfolio is below the S&P 500: 4.47% vs. 5.44%. The position-weighted Piotroski F-score is also below the index: 5.0 vs. 5.3. Both metrics point to a portfolio quality slightly inferior to the large cap benchmark.

Comparing SDY with a reference strategy based on dividend and quality

The next table compares SDY since inception with a subset of the S&P 500: stocks with an above-average dividend yield, an above-average ROA, a good Altman Z-score and a good Piotroski F-score. The subset is rebalanced quarterly.

Annual.Return Drawdown Sharpe ratio Volatility SDY 8.84% -54.87% 0.54 15.39% Dividend Quality reference subset 12.42% -39.85% 0.75 15.44%

Past performance is not a guarantee of future returns. Data Source: Portfolio123

SDY lags this simple dividend and quality strategy by 3.6% in annualized return. It also shows a higher risk in drawdown. However, SDY performance is real, whereas the reference subset performance is hypothetical.

Comparing SDY with other dividend growth ETFs

The expense ratio (0.35%) is the same as for the ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL). Since its inception (10/9/2013), NOBL has beaten SDY by about one percentage point in annualized return (see next table). This may not be indicative of future performance: NOBL invests only in large caps (66 holdings vs. 117 in SDY), which have generally outperformed small and mid caps on this period. SDY may beat NOBL in the future in case of mean-reversion to the “normal” size effect studied by Fama and French.

Annual.Return Drawdown Sharpe ratio Volatility SDY 11.08% -33.00% 0.69 13.75% NOBL 12.25% -32.87% 0.8 13.54%

If NOBL and SDY have the same fees, they are expensive compared to other dividend growth ETFs: 0.08% for the iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) and 0.06% for the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF (VIG). Both have lower yields because they are focused on the dividend growth, ignoring its value. Since SDY inception, VIG beats it by a short margin in annualized return (dividend reinvested), and shows significantly better risk metrics (drawdown and volatility).

Annual.Return Drawdown Sharpe ratio Volatility SDY 8.84% -54.87% 0.54 15.39% VIG 9.58% -46.61% 0.66 13.52%

Conclusion

From a fundamental point of view, the current portfolio quality of SDY is a bit inferior to SPY (measured in aggregate ROA and Piotroski F-score). Price history also shows a lower return in the last year, which is not a deal breaker. SDY has held better than most dividend-oriented equity ETFs until February 2020. SDY is a good product for investors seeking exposure to large and mid cap Dividend Aristocrats with a 3% average yield. However, other dividend growth ETFs with lower yields like VIG, DGRO and DGRW may be better for investors focused on risk-adjusted performance and total return.

For transparency, a dividend-oriented part of my equity investments is split between a passive ETF allocation (in VIG for the US and DNL for the rest of the world) and my actively managed Stability portfolio (14 stocks), disclosed and updated in Quantitative Risk & Value.