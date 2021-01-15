Investment Thesis

Big-volume "block" stock trades require negotiated off-exchange-floor "facilitations" of market liquidity by market-making firms to promptly balance supply-demand disparities as market anticipations evolve. The resulting MM capital risks are hedged by deals in derivative securities to offset price changes in the underlying stock until those temporary positions can be unwound.

The derivatives transactions reveal the coming price-range expectations of the MM community. History of prior hedges and subsequent market price changes provide odds for potential price-change gains this time around.

Current market prices compared to expected price extremes may offer significant upside price change prospects, compared to price drawdown exposures actually previously experienced. If so, those odds may be improved. This article notes the current prospects for Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) stock compared to other issues in similar circumstances.

Company Description

"Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name. The company also provides footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand name; and fashion casual footwear using sheepskin and other plush materials under the Koolaburra brand. It sells its products through department stores, domestic independent action sports and outdoor specialty footwear retailers, and larger national retail chains, as well as online retailers. The company also sells its products directly to consumers through its retail stores and e-commerce Websites, as well as distributes its products through distributors and retailers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, Latin America, and internationally. As of March 31, 2020, it had 145 retail stores, including 76 concept stores and 69 outlet stores worldwide. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Goleta, California."

Source: Yahoo Finance

We have no idea of where or how these growth estimates were obtained. They are simply evidence that significant expectations exist beyond what the self-protective actions of the market-makers imply.

Indexes of Forecast Price Ranges

The advantage of Market-maker forecasts is that by indicating the extremes within which near-term coming prices might occur we have a clearly-defined balance between stock price risk and return which is absent from most vacuous investment forecasts.

Example: A forecast price range from $19 to $30 with a current price of $25 offers $5 upside and $6 downside. While perhaps seemingly trivial, the upside is a potential gain of +20%, and the downside may be -24%. There appears to be almost as much gain potential as loss exposure. Careful measurement of the up and down range proportions finds 58% to the downside and 42% to the upper portion, a 6-to-one gain advantage. We use the 42 downside as the measure of the Range Index [RI]. These are the current proportions of the market-making community's price range forecast for GES stock.

Comparing Investment Alternatives Prospects

Each market day we examine the MMs' Range Index prospects for over 4,500 stocks and ETFs. Some two thousand have no credibility and are discarded. The remainder are categorized historically by their current RIs to determine what has happened to them in prior market experiences. Figure 1 incorporates 20 of the current best Risk to Reward comparisons in RI terms after careful statistical consideration of their prior experiences.

Figure 1

The tradeoffs here are between near-term upside price gains (green horizontal scale) seen worth protecting against by Market-makers with short positions in each of the stocks, and the prior actual price drawdowns experienced during holdings of those stocks (red vertical scale). Both scales are of percent change from zero to 25%. Desirable locations are down and to the right.

The intersection of those coordinates by the numbered positions are identified by the stock symbols in the blue field to the right. The stocks apparently of best advantage are along a "frontier" from SPY at location [7] to GES at [4] to CROX at [9]. The 'market-average" notion SPDR S&P 500 Index ETF (SPY) at location [7] provides a sense of trade-off norms.

The dotted diagonal line marks the points of equal upside price change forecasts derived from Market-Maker [MM] hedging actions, and the actual worst-case price drawdowns from positions that could have been taken following prior MM forecasts like today's. Our principal interest is in DECK at [5].

This map is a good starting point, but it can only cover some of the investment characteristics that often should influence an investor's choice of where to put his/her capital to work.

Figure 2 presents the MMs' price range forecasts for our principal-interest investment candidate and their competitor alternatives, along with the histories of outcomes from the prior forecasts having the same proportions of upside-to-downside prospects as today's.

Principal questions for all alternatives are "how likely are these outcomes to happen," and "can their impact be improved?"

Figure 2 presents the MMs' price range forecasts [B] to [C] for the best-ranked alternative investment candidates in Figure 1, along with the past 5 years of daily forecasts outcomes [ I ] from their prior forecasts with the same proportions [G] of today's up-to-down Range Index prospects.

Figure 2

Source: Author

Contributing to that evaluation are the demonstrated odds of a profit-successful forecast in column [H], its complement of 100 - H, or loss frequency, size of net gain attained [I] and size of worst loss experience [F], so that, when appropriately weighted in [O] and [P], they produce the Net of [Q]. Respecting the power of compounding, [Q] converted into basis points per day [J] of capital commitment at [R] presents a highly comparable figure of merit (fom) for investing preferences.

Figure 2 is row-ranked on [G]'s Range Indexes. The figure of merit (fom) [R] for each row provides an additional measure of attractiveness, emphasizing the capital gain potential for DECK. Since the [H] odds on wins vs. losses and the [J] holding periods impact [R], the samples from which past outcomes are drawn need careful scrutiny.

The dominant presence of GES there rests on a tiny sample of only 4 days' prior experiences out of 1261, making it quite likely they do not provide an average representation of experiences across the entire 5-year period. The data in the [L] column for GES (and for PVH as well) is in pink to alert observers of this potential.

Other similar color warning highlights in pink exist in 3 of the top-ranked 4 stocks in [G], the Range Index, where 50% or more of the forecast range was at or below the stock's market price at forecast date. The one not so restricted was DECK where its Range Index of 29 indicated 71% of the forecast range was to the upside, and over 180 prior forecasts like this day's provide strong evidence of actual prior price behavior.

One interesting aspect of the Range Index [G] data and the Win Odds [H] with these stocks is that despite the tiny portions of history being shown in GES and PVH, all 4 or 6 out of 8 experiences were completed profitably in holding periods averaging 14 market days in one stock and 43 days in the other. They would not have been closed out before 63 market days unless they had reached their top-of-the-range sell targets. Coming from mid-range RIs of 51 and 58 marks the activities as all price-momentum moves in GES and upper-half of range swings in most of the PVH wins. In the GES case any new buy may depend on similar rare moves.

Investing, like the rest of life, is laden with trade-offs. Each investor has preferences and personally-set standards of acceptability. Each investment security candidate for the portfolio has its line-up of advantages and disadvantages to be presented to the investment committee. With an individual investor's committee of one, the decisions may come more easily than when there are other minds to convince.

Conclusion

For the investor intent on wealth-building her/his portfolio, from this set of appraised prospects, Deckers Outdoors Corporation appears to be the dominant choice. It is far above the average prospects for over-3000-forecast population of other stocks, and is also above the S&P 500 Index ETF prospects at its present appraisal.

Still, these are calculations based on past outcomes from then-future expectations of other knowledgeable investors, made under likely somewhat different circumstances. No guarantees, just best estimates.