Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) has had a year that it would rather forget. The REIT struggled with its senior housing operating portfolio where occupancies have plummeted. This came on the back of a rather difficult 2019 where DHC cut its dividends for the first time, thanks to a rather troublesome tenant. Coming into November of 2020, we saw DHC as a REIT that offered very little in the way of dividends and had a long challenging road ahead of it. But it still offered one thing. The potential for good upside. That upside was dependent on a timely rollout of a vaccine.

What Has Happened Since Then

The vaccine news came a little earlier than we had envisioned and DHC rallied sharply. What's important for a thesis though is that it delivers on expectations. Here we felt that DHC would coil up and outperform all other senior housing REITs when this news came out, and that is precisely what it did.

Data by YCharts

With the stock now up about 47% since the article came out, we examine where things stand for this REIT.

Three Key Themes For 2021

DHC has got its work cut out for it in 2021. According to NIC, occupancy for independent living and assisted living senior homes fell again in December 2020. Occupancy levels are down about 7.7% from March 2020 in the assisted living segment. These are big numbers for senior housing and DHC will feel it on its operating side the most. We want to remind readers that the bulk of DHC's senior housing portfolio is operated by Five Star Senior Living Inc. (FVE), on behalf of DHC.

Source: DHC Presentation

On its remaining triple-net portfolio also, it also will experience some pain through its tenants that have to fork out the rent each month. In both cases, the critical issue is that 2021 average occupancy likely lands up being worse than 2020 average occupancy. While that's scary enough by itself, a key point to note is that the CARES Act helped out immensely in 2020. The absence of this will play on the numbers quite significantly.

The second key theme here is DHC's ability to dispose assets in a material way. In the first nine months of 2020, DHC sold 17 properties.

Source: DHC Q3-2020 10-Q

It also had an additional 22 properties marked for sale.

Source: DHC Q3-2020 10-Q

This is a pretty significant amount and sales proceeding on schedule, and at good prices, will be a key tell as to whether DHC can achieve its potential. DHC will likely focus on the medical office side as the lack of a COVID-19 impact has kept cap rates rather steady in that department. DHC's portfolio also boasts of a very high occupancy rate and offloading a properties should not be a problem.

Source: DHC Presentation

Finally, we need to see how management, The RMR Group Inc. (RMR), handles DHC's future. If it focuses on deleveraging, that does create good returns for DHC but at the same time reduces their fee potential. RMR collects 3% on rents at medical office and life science properties.

Source: DHC Presentation

Each round of deleveraging thus hurts RMR's bottom line. Now, RMR also would love to collect its full potential base management fee, which is tied to DHC's market capitalization as shown in the slide above. Improving that return will depend rather heavily on actual deleveraging. So we have two factors that might motivate RMR in opposite directions here.

Conclusion

DHC's has had an explosive up move up and reacted as expected to the vaccine news. Actual vaccine deployment to all vulnerable populations and actual improvement in occupancies within senior housing are a long way off. We estimate that DHC could be worth upwards of $8.00/share under more normal conditions, but the risks present today, make the discount appropriate. The overhang of external management also acts like an anchor and the expensive loan the company obtained in 2020, drags potential funds from operations (FFO).

In June 2020, we issued $1,000,000 aggregate principal amount of our 9.75% senior notes due 2025 in an underwritten public offering raising net proceeds of $982,300, after deducting estimated offering expenses and underwriters' discounts. These notes are guaranteed by all of our subsidiaries, except for certain excluded subsidiaries, and require semi-annual interest payments through maturity. Prior to June 15, 2022, we may, at our option, redeem all or a portion of these notes at a redemption price equal to the outstanding principal amount of these notes, plus accrued and unpaid interest, plus the make-whole amount set forth in the indenture which governs these notes, as supplemented, or our 2025 Notes Indenture. Prior to June 15, 2022, we may also, at our option, redeem up to 40% of the aggregate principal amount of these notes with the net proceeds of certain equity offerings at the redemption price set forth in the 2025 Notes Indenture, so long as at least 50% of the original aggregate principal amount of these notes remains outstanding after each such redemption. In addition, we have the option to redeem all or a portion of these notes at any time on or after June 15, 2022 at the redemption prices set forth in the 2025 Notes Indenture.

Source: DHC Q3-2020 10-Q

We are hence keeping a $6.00 price target on this, which we believe is achievable within 12-24 months. But this continues to be a higher than average risk play and investors should remember that while speculating here.

Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.