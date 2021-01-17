Top Utility Stocks To Buy For 2021

Today, while most investors are busy "making a fortune" trading Tesla (TSLA) call options and buying Bitcoin (BTC-USD), we remain focused on utility companies, which we expect to pay off handsomely in the years ahead.

Source

Utility stocks are rarely discussed on Seeking Alpha or elsewhere because let's face it - they are boring businesses with limited growth potential.

They are the type of investments that retirees generally buy to earn steady income with lower volatility in retirement.

But I'm far from retirement... so why buy utilities in 2021?

In short, I think that utilities are deeply discounted and offer significant upside potential as they reprice for a sustained period of near-0% interest rates.

Generally, utilities outperform during bear markets and appreciate in value as interest rates decline. But in 2020, we saw the opposite happen, and as a result, utilities are now priced at near their lowest valuations in a decade:

Today, you can buy high-quality utilities at 4%-5% dividend yields even as interest rates have dropped to 0%. That's an exceptionally large yield spread that we do not expect to last for long.

Vaccinations are now underway, people are returning to previous habits, and with that, the energy consumption in and outside of homes also will normalize.

When that occurs, people will again feel comfortable holding utilities, and yield-starved investors will rush back to utilities to earn high income in an otherwise yieldless world.

A surging amount of capital will chase a limited number of utilities, and as this happens, share prices will rise until dividend yields compress to more reasonable spreads relative to the 10-year treasury (IEF).

According to our analysis, some utilities have as much as 50% upside potential as this repricing occurs, and while you wait, you earn a 4%-5% dividend yield.

That's a very attractive proposition in today's world, and that's why we invest so heavily in utilities. Currently, our Equity Portfolio has a 15% allocation to them:

But don't buy just any utility!

Some are overleveraged. Others are poorly managed. And quite a few have unattractive dividend policies.

In today's article, we highlight two must-own utility stocks for 2021:

NorthWestern

NorthWestern (NWE) is a small-cap utility with a $2.9 billion market cap.

But don't let its relatively small size scare you.

NWE is one of the safer and better-managed utilities with strong assets, a fortress BBB rated balance sheet, steady growth, and a shareholder-friendly management team.

It has managed to more than double its dividend per share over the past 15 years, growing it from $1 in 2005 to $2.40 in 2020 while maintaining a low ~70% payout ratio:

Source

Is this growth streak soon coming to an end?

That's what the market appears to fear with NWE trading at a ~25% lower share price than before the crisis.

In reality, the crisis only caused temporary pain. It disrupted the energy consumption of businesses and led to unusually low electricity and gas revenue in the second and third quarters.

The market is quick to extrapolate recent results far into the future, but since then, management has reaffirmed its long-term targets, which remain intact. They expect 3%-6% EPS and dividend growth in the long run:

Source

Today, you get to buy the company at a 25% discount and get paid a 4.2% dividend yield while you wait for the recovery. Given that the company has attractive and predictable growth prospects, we have little doubt that it will recover.

In a sustained period of near-0% interest rates, NWE should trade at closer to a 3% dividend yield. Buy it before yield-starved investors return to the utility market.

FirstEnergy Corp.

FirstEnergy (FE) is a large-cap utility with $43 billion in total assets and over 6 million customers in six states.

It has all the characteristics of your ideal utility stock:

Steady and resilient cash flow from regulated assets.

Strong balance sheet with ample liquidity.

Large pipeline of external growth.

Even then, it's down by more than 40% over the past year and now trades at just 11.8x earnings and a 5.1% dividend yield, which is very low for a high-quality utility in a yieldless world:

Data by YCharts

Why is FE down so much?

It's a combination of two factors:

Firstly, the COVID crisis temporarily disrupted energy consumption and led to some bumpiness in cash flow.

Secondly, FE was caught in a bribery scandal that forced the company to change its management and it will lead to large fines down the line.

Both of these issues are serious but temporary in nature. The COVID crisis will soon be under control and the scandal will eventually be forgotten. Bribery scandals are an unfortunate but common occurrence in the utility space.

The scandal will lead to hefty fines, but FE has the balance sheet for it, and it does not put the future prospects of the company at risk.

To put this into perspective, FE has lost ~$10 billion of its market cap due to this crisis. In the end, we believe that the fine will be a tiny fraction of that.

If the same management team was still in place, I wouldn't be interested, but with a new management in place, FE is now fixing issues and headed in the right direction.

The new management expects to grow earnings by 5%-7% in the coming years, which is very good for a utility:

Source

Moreover, they expect to maintain a steady dividend in 2021, and they recently reaffirmed their dividend to show that it is not just all talk:

In 2022, we expect dividend growth to return and the narrative to change from "avoid FE due to scandal and COVID" to "buy FE for high and growing income in a yieldless world."

We believe that FE is worth right around $45 per share and you buy it today at just over $30. While you wait for the upside, you earn a sustainable 5.1% dividend yield. It's rare to find this much upside potential from any stock, let alone a utility.

Closing Note

NWE and FE are of course just two examples among many others, and we own several other utilities.

They offer 5%-6% dividend yields and up to 50% upside potential as they reprice for the 0% interest rate world. It does not get much better than this in today's market.