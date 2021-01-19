A podcast by Daniel Shvartsman and Akram's Razor

E-commerce has risen to the point where just about everybody is an e-commerce company, and that goes even beyond retailers of goods. To understand that trend and to see how far it might stretch, we talk with Ramy Assaf, CEO of Zbooni, a United Arab Emirates' based company that facilitates chat commerce. Which puts him at an interesting junction.

Our fixed understanding of e-commerce is still Amazon (AMZN), right? Go online, find something, buy it, get it shipped to your door. Assaf talks about some of the challenges that retailers in his region faced with that model - the persistence of cash and even cash on delivery as payment methods, for example - but also reinforces how a new channel has opened up, namely skipping the 'official online storefront' to go from an Instagram to a WhatsApp message to checkout, with sales and customer service happening in the same channel. Which leads to some interesting implications, as online transactions shift to events, services, and really just about anything.

Assaf tells us how he came to build Zbooni, what it's like working with Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), why Square (NYSE:SQ) and Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) are model companies for his firm, and how consumer behavior is changing amidst everything that's happened in the last year. Though the company is only in the Middle East currently, I think their story will be interesting for you if you're following any of the above names. Click play above and let us know what you think.

