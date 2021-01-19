E-Commerce And Chat Commerce In Covid Times (Podcast)

Summary

  • We talk e-commerce and chat commerce with Zbooni CEO Ramy Assaf.
  • He makes the persuasive - and perhaps obvious - point that every business is an e-commerce one at this point.
  • He provides some examples of how transacting online has stretched into surprising sectors and changed consumer behavior.
  • The acceleration that we all experienced in 2020 is going to stick in some parts of the market, at least. The question is which.
  • We discuss that here, as well as Facebook, Square, and Shopify's position and, in the latter two cases, rise in e-commerce.

A podcast by Daniel Shvartsman and Akram's Razor

E-commerce has risen to the point where just about everybody is an e-commerce company, and that goes even beyond retailers of goods. To understand that trend and to see how far it might stretch, we talk with Ramy Assaf, CEO of Zbooni, a United Arab Emirates' based company that facilitates chat commerce. Which puts him at an interesting junction.

Our fixed understanding of e-commerce is still Amazon (AMZN), right? Go online, find something, buy it, get it shipped to your door. Assaf talks about some of the challenges that retailers in his region faced with that model - the persistence of cash and even cash on delivery as payment methods, for example - but also reinforces how a new channel has opened up, namely skipping the 'official online storefront' to go from an Instagram to a WhatsApp message to checkout, with sales and customer service happening in the same channel. Which leads to some interesting implications, as online transactions shift to events, services, and really just about anything.

Assaf tells us how he came to build Zbooni, what it's like working with Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), why Square (NYSE:SQ) and Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) are model companies for his firm, and how consumer behavior is changing amidst everything that's happened in the last year. Though the company is only in the Middle East currently, I think their story will be interesting for you if you're following any of the above names. Click play above and let us know what you think.

Topics Covered

  • 2:30 minute mark - Ramy's background
  • 5:30 - The Zbooni origin story and the new way of selling
  • 12:00 - Working with Facebook
  • 14:30 - Going from point product to product suite, with Shopify and Square as examples
  • 18:30 - Facebook's role in e-commerce
  • 22:00 - Facebook integration
  • 30:30 - Chatcommerce vs. e-commerce and the e-commerce myth
  • 34:00 - The breadth of 'e-commerce' in 2020
  • 37:00 - COVID environment and the role of cash
  • 44:30 - COVID reaction and SMB vs. enterprise
  • 49:30 - COVID reaction and the user behavior
  • 57:30 - Services vs. goods and changing behavior for services businesses
  • 1:04:30 - Amazon's enduring example
  • 1:14:00 - The post-covid world
  • 1:20:30 - Fundraising in Covid
  • 1:24:00 - Customer perspective on pre-paying
  • 1:34:00 - What's next for Zbooni

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Neither Daniel Shvartsman, Akram's Razor, or Ramy Assaf have any positions in any of the stocks mentioned. Nothing on this podcast should be taken as investment advice.

