The Biden Fiscal Plan For The Economy

Well, we have new leadership coming to Washington, D.C., and so it is time to change perspectives so as to get as good a picture of the future as soon as we can. This is crucial for the determination of the investment environment going forward.

President-elect Joe Biden has just presented the basic elements of the fiscal policy he will be pursuing as soon as he takes over office.

My basic feeling about the proposal was that it was primarily a replay of past Democratic programs. The lead editorial on Saturday in the Wall Street Journal seems to believe that to be the case as well. The plan has a few new ideas, the editorial reads, but...

"Most of the rest of the Biden plan is a repeat of the 2009 Obama plan — doubled.”

And, with that thought in mind, we start thinking about what has happened over the past sixty years and come up with the comment, “same ol’, same ol’.”

The Need

To make it simple, the Biden situation is that there are vital short-run issues that must be dealt with, and there are vital long-run issues that also must be dealt with. And, the two cannot be combined in our thinking.

The short-run issues deal with the coronavirus pandemic and the economic dislocations that have resulted in pushing many, usually of the middle and lower economic realms of the society, out of employment or out of business.

Here the problem is, what can be done to relieve the “pain” being faced by these people in the short-run. The answer is, get these people back into their old jobs and back into their old businesses as quickly as possible.

The longer-run issue is one of economic structure. Already, before the pandemic hit and the economy went into recession, the world had changed being much more technologically focused. It was already the case that many of the people, now unemployed, and the businesses, now closed, were going to face this fact, sooner or later, given the changes taking place in the country.

The spread of the pandemic and the economic recession just sped up this transformation. And, if this is true, just trying to put people back to work in their former jobs, or in their former businesses is just going to push the pain of this transition into the future.

And, this is the longer-term problem.

Credit Inflation

In fact, this has been a problem for the past sixty years. Government fiscal policy based on the foundational ideas created by John Maynard Keynes, and of the “Phillips Curve,” has attempted to generate fiscal deficits so as to stimulate the economy toward “moderate” inflation so that unemployment could be kept at lower levels. This fiscal policy was then backed-up by the monetary policy of the Federal Reserve, which provided sufficient ease to the financial markets to support the fiscal side. I have termed this the policy of “credit inflation.”

And, credit inflation has gone on for sixty years, supported by both Republican and Democratic administrations in one form or another. As President Richard Nixon said in 1968, “We are all Keynesians, now!”

Note that one of the major talking points right now is getting inflation going again. Even the Federal Reserve has given the signal that it would accept rates of inflation higher than its current target rate, “for an extended period of time” so as to help get the economy moving more rapidly.

The Consequences Of Credit inflation

Unfortunately, people don’t fully realize what credit inflation has done to the economy. For one, the continuous increase in inflation has proven to be a gift for sophisticated investors. As the sixty years progressed, these investors found that they were better off putting their money into financial assets and reap the rewards that could be earned there, than putting the stimulus money into physical capital investment that would drive increases in productivity. Corporations became experts in financial engineering, not capital engineering.

Two result here: first, economic growth slowed dramatically; second, the growth in real wages dropped to close to zero. In the past sixty years, each period of expansion of the U.S. economy, growth came in at a slower pace. In the last period of economic growth, from 2009 to 2020, the U.S. economy grew at an annual compound rate of 2.2 percent, the lowest since World War II.

Because the stimulus money went into assets rather than in entrepreneurship and innovation, resulting in stagnating increases in labor productivity, labor income did not grow. Stock prices rose and almost continuously hit new historical highs. And, during this period, we saw income/wealth inequality increase faster than ever before. This has become a major issue in the world of today.

Tremendous amounts of debt have been issued during this time period and corporations kept shareholders happy through stock buyback and increased dividends. The research on the Trump tax reform program in 2017 showed that almost two-thirds of the benefits of this effort went into stock buybacks. So much for stimulating economic growth and wage increases.

Then the pandemic hit, followed by the current recession, and the many problems that had been accumulating over the past sixty years of credit inflation just made the situation that much worse.

This is the trouble about following a policy that is aimed just at the short-run. Some day, the price must be paid for the lack of discipline in the program. But, until that day, people can criticize the cry of pending “doom” but until “things fall apart,” many just joke at the criticism, claiming that doubters are just calling out “wolf.”

The Current Plans

The Biden plans are primarily aimed at the short-run. Relieve as much pain as possible. The goals are to put people back to work in their old jobs and get closed businesses open. And, these are commendable objectives.

But, this will not do the whole job. As John Cogan and John Taylor write in the Wall Street Journal, "Those $2,000 Checks Won't Boost the Economy." The subtitle is that politicians love direct payments, but people spend more only when long-term income rises.

In other words, the Biden administration needs to spend more time looking into programs that will help build the economy and the work force to fit into the technology of the twenty-first century. To just continue the policy of credit inflation will keep the investment in physical capital low, the growth of labor productivity low, raise the number of workers that don’t have the skills for the modern economy, and keep economic growth at historical lows.

This kind of policy will only, in the longer-run, increase income/wealth inequality, increase the feeling that many have about being excluded from the society, and keep America weaker in the world economy. We have seen what these results have had on the country up to this point. I don’t think we want credit inflation to continue on into the future.