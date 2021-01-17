Avoid The iShares Microcap

The iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) has recently experienced a breadth thrust (high participation in the index's momentum among individual stocks) which makes it an ETF to avoid at the moment. There has been high speculation in the overall market since March 2020; it has really coalesced in the IWC since the start of 2021.

At first glance, you might be surprised to hear me say avoid the IWC since 6 of my 17 stocks are in the index. Plus, 2 of my 4 biggest positions are in the index. Specifically, the stocks I own in the IWC are Pure Cycle (PCYO), Kimball International (KBAL), Miller Industries (MLR), Winmark (WINA), Hingham Institution for Savings (HIFS), and CF Bankshares (CFBK). As you can see, I’m bullish on small banks; this ETF has a bunch which I like about it. Keep in mind the stocks I own in it have an infinitesimal weighting, so I'm not being inconsistent in owning them.

My problem with the index is its high concentration of money losing momentum stocks such as biotechs and alternative fuel/transportation stocks. Since it is market cap weighted, if a speculative stock rises by something like 500%, it suddenly becomes a bigger position than you'd want. Since these stocks are rising on hype rather than business performance, I want to stay away from them.

I think it’s better to pick your own microcap stocks than buy the index which is what I'm doing. The IWC is made up of the 1,000 smallest stocks in the Russell 2000 and the next 1,000 smallest stocks. The market cap range was $4 million to $4.6 billion as of the 2020 prospectus. When certain hot stocks explode like they have recently, they get too big for this ETF and are eventually removed.

Review Of The Extreme Speculation

We are currently at an extreme moment in market history. There was some excess optimism prior to COVID-19, but nothing like the 10 months following it. As you can see from the chart below, small trader call buys as a percentage of NYSE volume hit a record high. Retail traders got involved in the market because of the stimulus checks and the extra time they had at home because of the virus. Plus, they are riding the momentum wave. I’ve seen countless examples on social media of retail traders with no experience saying they are experimenting with options. This is like a child experimenting with fireworks. Both will be burned.

Source: SentimenTrader

The quick recovery from the March crash has made investors think the market is immune to everything. They think it will just come back right away even though this was an unusual situation. Uncertainty, quickly went through the roof as the virus spread in February and March. It fell back to only slightly above normal as we learned more about the virus. Fund managers have no choice but to play the game while the music is still going because they need to outperform every year.

The IWC has recently benefited from this speculation. As you can see from the chart below, the IWC is up 34.64% in the past 6 months. Many think of microcaps as riskier than large caps. When it comes to the ETFs (IWC vs. SPY), that’s fair, but when picking individual names, it isn’t. For example, Hingham has been a solid bank for decades and trades at a reasonable valuation. Surely, that’s safer than high flying stocks like Tesla (TSLA) which trade at expensive valuations.

Data by YCharts

The IWC had a great end to 2020. Some thought after the amazing rally since the positive vaccine news came out that the market would cool off, but it hasn’t. As you can see from the chart below, the IWC was up 9.4% in the first 7 trading days of 2021. That’s the best start since at least 2007. This rally reminds me of a more extreme version of the speculation from late 2017 to early 2018.

Source: Bespoke Investment Group

The chart below shows almost 85% of stocks in the IWC are above their 200-day moving average which is above the peak in September 2009 following the end of the financial crisis bear market. This breadth is the best since at least 2006. Breadth is similarly strong in the Nasdaq. Since May 1984, there have been 9,235 trading days; only 15 days had more net 52-week highs in the Nasdaq than Thursday (January 14th).

Source: Bloomberg

Investors are starting to abandon popular stocks with actual strong earnings such as Facebook (FB) as they move to riskier bets like the alternative fuel stocks. I’m extremely bearish on FuelCell Energy (FCEL) which is the biggest stock in the IWC with a weighting of 1.29%. All FuelCell does is issue shares. It doesn’t worry about silly things like growing sales.

As you can see from the chart below, the company’s share count has increased by 37,590% in the past 10 years, while its sales are down 22.02%. That’s because fuel cell technology isn’t ready for prime time. It’s behind electric vehicle tech which itself is still in its infancy. If FuelCell stock stays this high, it will be removed from the IWC because its market cap is $5.63 billion.

Data by YCharts

Retail traders have moved on from FAAMNG and are into penny stocks which trade OTC. (There are no OTC stocks in the IWC. I’m just showing the current level of speculation.) As you can see from the chart below, over 1 trillion shares of penny stocks were traded in December which is by far above any other month since at least 2012. It’s almost double the peak in early 2014. On Tuesday, January 12th, 6 of the 10 most active stocks were priced under $1; they accounted for 18% of the volume traded in the market. We’ve come close to the end of this euphoric rally. Now anything goes.

Source: SentimenTrader

The Sectors That Move The IWC

To be clear, the entire rally in the IWC isn't just because of speculation in perennial money losing companies. The IWC has a large financial component which is cyclical and likes higher rates. Traders think the economy is ready to heat up due to the 3 stimuli, zero percent rates, and the reopening of the economy due to the pandemic being defeated by the vaccines. Biden recently proposed a $1.9 trillion stimulus. The rise in the 10 year yield has helped the small cap banks in the IWC. That's partially why the IWC has beaten the SPY recently. As you can see from the chart below, the ratio of the IWC to the SPY has reversed as microcaps have dominated large caps.

Data by YCharts

I’m bullish on microcap community banks as I own 2 and I’m bearish on microcap biotech. The banks were well capitalized heading into this crisis, will benefit from improved small business lending when the economy reopens, will have lower defaults in the leisure and hospitality industry when the economy reopens, will have improved net interest margins as rates rise, and are benefitting from the strong housing market.

Biotech and banks are the top two groups in this index. The healthcare sector is 27.47% of the ETF and the financials are 18.12%. I set up the chart below to figure what has been driving the IWC recently. I made the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE) a proxy for microcap financials and the Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF (BTEC) a proxy for microcap healthcare. As you can see, it’s likely that the banks have been doing the heavy lifting in microcap ETF in the last few months. The banks aren’t as cheap as they once were in late October, but I’m holding onto my longs.

Data by YCharts

It’s not just money losing biotech stocks rising. Money losing tech stocks have been extremely hot since the bottom in March because the work from home and online shopping trends were accelerated by the virus. Tech is the 5th biggest sector in the IWC as it has a 12.25% weighting. Many of these money losing tech stocks are in the IWC.

As you can see from the chart below, the ratio of the money losing tech stocks to the Nasdaq (COMP) has gone vertical since March after underperforming since at least late 2014. The profits are mainly gained by the large cap tech monopolies in the FAAMNG group. Those monopolies explain why tech stocks in the IWC have a tough time making a profit.

Source: Bloomberg

The End Of The Bubble

The stock market bubble in the speculative names will end when supply beats demand. Many of these stocks that have had parabolic runs issue shares to shore up their balance sheets. Even Tesla did this. Of course, FuelCell is the king of issuing shares. As you can see from the chart below, non-financial corporate equity issuance was above the tech bubble peak in 2000 as of September. Adding in stock issues as of November pushes the vertical line higher. Eventually, this supply will beat demand and send dilutive stocks lower.

Source: Yardeni

SPACs are ground zero of the stock market bubble (many are in the IWC). Amazingly, we are on pace to have 1,300 SPACs go public this year which is more supply than even retail can eat up. That’s why I don’t think the current speed of issuances will be maintained. SPACs will go away if there is a crash in the hot stocks. 54 SPACs have already gone public this year. As you can see from the chart below, the current average SPAC net asset value premium is 22.6% which is 8% higher than the peak in the fall. This is SPAC mania.

Source: Accelerate

The worst SPACs are the EVs. Workhorse (WKHS) is the 7th largest stock in the IWC (0.54%). It’s one of the stocks I strongly advise avoiding because of its lack of profits and high valuation. It barely even has sales. It had sales of $565,000 last quarter, yet sports a market cap of $2.96 billion.

Conclusion

Even though I own 6 stocks in the IWC, I think it's best to pass on this index because it contains a lot of momentum stocks not backed up by their fundamentals. If you really want to own community banks, which I do, it's better to buy either individual bank stocks or the KRE ETF.