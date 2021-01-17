Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) is the largest producer of liquefied natural gas in the United States and the second largest in the world. This is a segment of the energy market that is experiencing fairly rapid growth as the world moves to supply crude oil and specially coal with natural gas. This thus positions Cheniere quite well to produce rapid growth over the coming years, which does help to explain why the company has a somewhat richer valuation than most other fossil fuel producers.

The global market for liquefied natural gas also proved rather resilient in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, which actually makes a certain amount of sense since people all around the world would still need to utilize natural gas to heat their homes while under lockdown orders. The price prices of companies like Cheniere were very much impacted by this though but they have already begun to recover as investors have begun to realize that things may not really be that bad. There may still be an opportunity here but given the stock’s already high valuation, we should investigate further just in case that price tag is not justified.

About Cheniere Energy

As mentioned in the introduction, Cheniere Energy is the largest producer of natural gas in the United States and the second largest in the world. The company currently owns and operates two facilities that produce this compound. The larger of the two is the massive Sabine Pass Liquefaction Plant in Louisiana. This sizable facility covers more than 1,000 acres along the shore of the Gulf of Mexico and is currently producing 25 million tons of liquefied natural gas per year. Cheniere Energy is currently working to expand that to thirty million tons per year, which is expected to be completed in the first half of 2022.

The smaller of Cheniere’s facilities is the Corpus Christi LNG Terminal in Corpus Christi, Texas. This facility is currently producing ten million tons of liquefied natural gas annually but the company is in the process of increasing this to fifteen million tons annually, which is expected to be completed in the first quarter of the year. Cheniere also has the long-term goal of increasing the production of this facility to 25 million tonnes per year but has not provided a day for when this is expected to be complete.

The liquefied natural gas market is an interesting one that not all investors in the energy space may be familiar with. It comes about due to the fact that natural gas in its native state is a gas. One of the characteristics of gasses is that they will expand to fill whatever container they are placed in, which makes it very difficult to transport the compound across bodies of water that are too large to cross with pipelines, such as the oceans. The solution is then to convert the natural gas into a liquid and transport that across the oceans in specially designed vessels that can keep it in a liquid state. Cheniere Energy performs this service of converting the natural gas into a liquid form.

As I have discussed in various previous articles (such as this one), the global demand for natural gas has been rising over the past several years and is expected to continue to do so. This is partly due to the growing specter of climate change, which has led governments and others to take various actions that are meant to reduce carbon emissions. This includes switching from crude oil and coal to natural gas for some purposes due to the fact that natural gas burns much cleaner. However, not all areas of the world have sufficient reserves of gas to accomplish this and so are forced to import it from those areas that do.

One of these is the United States and this is the exact work that Cheniere does in order to meet this growing international demand. This trend is expected to continue and with it the demand for liquefied natural gas. According to Wood Mackenzie, there is not currently enough capacity to meet the expected demand growth. The consulting firm expects that approximately 350 million tons per year of new capacity will need to be constructed by 2040 to satisfy this demand growth:

Source: Wood Mackenzie, Cheniere Energy

This is the reason why Cheniere is working to add capacity to its two facilities as it wants to take advantage of this imminent growth in demand. As already noted, the company is planning to add ten million tons per year of capacity to its plants and then expand the Corpus Christi plant by another ten million tons per year, but that is not all that it is doing. The company is also working to remove production bottlenecks and optimize its existing equipment to increase the amount of production that it can get out of each train. It has already made a great deal of progress in this area. As we can see, the company has managed to boost the output of each of its production trains by 12% since April 2017:

Source: Cheniere Energy

This is nice because it is a very efficient way to increase production. After all, it is generally much cheaper to improve the operations that the company already has rather than expend the capital resources to construct brand new facilities and the like. Admittedly though, there is only so much that the company can accomplish through methods like this, which is why the company is also doing things like expanding its Corpus Christi facility and adding new production trains at both sites.

One of the things that we always liked about midstream companies is that they generate most to all of their revenues and cash flows from long-term contracts with their customers. Cheniere Energy operates much the same way. In fact, about 85% of its revenue comes from long-term contracts with large energy companies like Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B). This is due to the fact that these contracts provide the company with a relatively stable source of cash flow that helps it to weather through most situations. Cheniere Energy produces and ships liquefied natural gas for these customers under three specific types of contract:

Free-On-Board: The customer provides a vessel and takes title of the liquefied natural gas once it is loaded onto the vessel.

The customer provides a vessel and takes title of the liquefied natural gas once it is loaded onto the vessel. Delivered Ex-Ship: Cheniere itself ships the liquefied natural gas to the customer’s specified destination. It will general charter a vessel from a company like GasLog (GLOG) to perform this work rather than operate the tankers itself.

Cheniere itself ships the liquefied natural gas to the customer’s specified destination. It will general charter a vessel from a company like GasLog (GLOG) to perform this work rather than operate the tankers itself. Integrated Production Management: Producer sells gas at a global indexed price and retains title to it throughout the entire liquefaction process. Cheniere charges the customer a fixed fee to convert the gas into a liquid.

The fact that Cheniere generates a large percentage of its revenues and cash flow off of these contracts should allow the company to weather through most economic situations, such as the recent pandemic, without too much impact on its financial performance. With that said though, the company did deliver much worse performance in the third quarter of this year than it did in the third quarter of last year:

Source: Cheniere Energy

The earnings disappointment was partially due to the twin hurricanes (Laura and Delta) that swept through the Gulf of Mexico during the quarter. The company was forced to shut down production at the Sabine Pass facility as a direct result and this had a very negative impact during the quarter on the company’s ability to make liquefied natural gas for its customers. In addition to this is the fact that the global market for liquefied natural gas was very troubled early in the quarter with several cargo cancellations (partly an effect of the pandemic) and low facility utilization as a result.

This problem was corrected by the end of the quarter as a boost in demand allowed Cheniere Energy to ramp up production to satisfy the surging demand. Overall though, given these things we can clearly see that things could have been much worse if the company did not have these contracts in place.

Liquefied Natural Gas Market Fundamentals

As briefly mentioned earlier, the long-term fundamentals for liquefied natural gas are quite strong, even if there were a few struggles during this year. This is partly due to climate change fears, which have driven governments and private organizations to take a variety of steps that are meant to reduce the carbon emissions of their respective nations. One of these is to convert from other fossil fuels to natural gas due to the fact that it burns much cleaner than other sources of energy. The International Energy Agency expects that this will continue going forward and push up the demand for natural gas by 36% globally over the next twenty years:

Source: International Energy Agency, Kinder Morgan

As already explained, the liquefied natural gas industry is going to be vital to this story playing out because it is the only feasible way to ship natural gas across the ocean from those areas that have it in large supply to those areas that do not. This is one of the reasons why the volume of liquefied natural gas shipments is expected to surge over the next twenty years as many of the areas in which natural gas consumption will surge do not have sufficient internal supplies to meet their demands (such as Europe and China).

The demand for the substance was surprisingly resilient in the face of the pandemic as well. This does make a certain amount of sense given that people globally were generally stuck at home during the worst of the lockdowns and would still need to heat their homes and businesses. As we can see here, the demand for liquefied natural gas was actually higher in the third quarter of 2020 in every region of the world except the Americas than it was in the prior year quarter:

Source: Kpler, Cheniere Energy

I did mention earlier that there were some issues with cargo cancellations and low utilization at liquefaction facilities in the early part of the third quarter of this year. While things were a bit worse than usual this year due partly to the pandemic, the liquefied natural gas industry is historically a highly seasonal one. This is mostly due to the fact that most importing countries are located in the northern hemisphere and natural gas is in much higher demand when it is cold.

Thus, the demand for liquefied natural gas is generally highest around the end of the third and into the fourth quarters as importers are building their stockpiles in preparation for the winter and lowest during the second quarter as warmer weather reduces heating demand but there is still a ways to go until the stockpiles need to be refilled before the next winter.

Overall though, we can see that the pandemic has not had a significant nor lasting impact on this market and the fundamentals remain very much intact.

Financial Considerations

One of my long-time concerns with Cheniere Energy has been a relatively high level of debt. This leverage does make sense as the construction of liquefaction plants is an extremely expensive undertaking and financing it entirely with equity would not have been the best use of shareholder funds, especially in today’s ultra-low interest rate world. A high debt load is still a risk though, especially in an industry like this. This is because of the need to make regular payments on debt in order to remain solvent. If some event happens that causes the company’s cash flow to decline then these payments could strain it if they are too high. Although Cheniere Energy’s contracted revenue does provide a certain margin of safety, its cash flow can still decline like what we saw in the third quarter.

Let us begin by looking at the way Cheniere Energy finances itself. This is most easily done by looking at the net debt-to-equity ratio, which could indicate if the company has too much debt relative to its shareholders’ equity. As of September 30, 2020, Cheniere Energy had $29.963 billion in net debt compared to only $2.347 billion in shareholders’ equity. This gives the company a net debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. This is substantially higher than the number that I usually like to see for a company like this.

As a general rule, I prefer to see this ratio no higher than 1.0 for a company in a cyclical industry due partly to the fact that an industry downturn could very easily wipe out a company that is so aggressively financed. This is due to the fact that an industry downturn could cause losses that wipe out the equity completely. While Cheniere’s specific segment of the energy industry may be a bit more stable than an upstream oil producer, it is still subject to both economic and commodity cycles so a more conservative financial structure would be advisable.

Valuation

As discussed earlier, Cheniere Energy is well positioned to deliver a sizable amount of growth going forward due to the substantial and growing demand for liquefied natural gas around the world. It is still critical to ensure that we do not overpay for the stock however since overpaying for any asset is a surefire way to ensure that we generate suboptimal returns. In the case of a company like Cheniere Energy, one method that we can use to value the company is the price-to-earnings growth ratio, which is a way of adjusting the better-known price-to-earnings ratio to take a company’s growth into account. A price-to-earnings growth ratio of less than 1.0 is ideal since that could be a sign that the company is undervalued relative to its forward growth potential.

According to Zacks Investment Research, Cheniere Energy will grow its earnings at a 27.42% rate over the next three to five years. This is a reasonably impressive growth rate for an energy company and is a clear indication of the strong forward growth prospects of liquefied natural gas. The valuation given this growth rate is even more impressive, however. At the current stock price, the company has a price-to-earnings growth ratio of 0.69. This is a clear sign that the company could be undervalued at the current price.

We can also use this ratio to determine what a fair price for the stock would be. This is fairly easy to do since it is the price that gives the company a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42. Analysts currently expect Cheniere Energy to report an earnings per share of $3.47 in the current year and then deliver the 27.42% earnings per share growth over the next three to five years. That gives the stock a fair market value of $95.15 per share. Thus the company could have an impressive 43.58% upside in order to reach an appropriate valuation.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cheniere Energy is a leader in one of the hottest growth sectors in the energy industry today. This positions it reasonably well to deliver solid growth over the coming years and indeed the company is already moving to take advantage of this potential. The market has not fully woken up to this potential however and as such the stock currently looks to be dramatically undervalued relative to its prospects. The biggest risk here is without a doubt that very high debt load, which could very easily push the company into financial trouble in the event of an industry downturn. The upside potential is very real and very appealing though so an aggressive investor may want to take the risk.