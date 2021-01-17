AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) (OTCPK:AZNCF) has a COVID-19 vaccine in market with hundreds of millions on order. I expect a one- to two-year revenue benefit and a smaller profit bump. But it’s not transformative for the investment company in the name, for reasons I explain below.

Shares are down 12% since my November piece AstraZeneca: Not Just A COVID-19 Play, But It's Pricey. I don’t think the COVID-19 vaccine helps the investment thesis markedly, and it will be a short-term boost, so I do not see it as a sustainable positive driver for the AstraZeneca share price.

I Estimate a One-Off 23-75% Revenue Increase

Worldwide, vaccination amongst children against diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis has reached around 85% coverage. That is on the basis of a sustained global vaccination campaign (which I also expect for the COVID-19 vaccine), but amongst children, who lack personal agency in decision-making for such jabs in most cases. By contrast, I expect the coverage for COVID-19 vaccine to be lower, as amongst the adult population, there are more patients likely to decline or refuse vaccination, in my opinion. According to the Wellcome Global Monitor 2018, globally, 79% of people agree that vaccines are safe and 84% agree that they are effective.

(Interestingly the strongest confidence is in Bangladesh and Rwanda, while countries where over 20% say vaccines are not safe include sophisticated and educated populations such as Austria, Switzerland, Russia, Iceland and France – clearly the pharma industry has a long-term challenge on its hands in that regard). So, with a world population of 7.8 bn, the maximum number of people who will be vaccinated likely stands at 80-90% in my opinion. It could well be lower, as in some countries, once vaccination reaches critical mass, low-risk population sectors may decide they do not need to get the vaccine. I expect that to happen, so don’t think the 80-90% number will be achieved, but will use it here as the likely maximum coverage of the vaccine.

That amounts to roughly 6.25 – 7 billion courses of vaccination. Bear in mind that that is the total number of courses, doses may be higher as some vaccines are multi dose.

Within that, AstraZeneca’s price and relative ease of handling (for example, it doesn’t need cold storage in the way Pfizer’s does) should allow it to capture a sizeable share of the market. In practice, price is only one consideration for customer selection of this vaccine. Many governments have been ordering what they can of the various vaccines. The U.K. government, has committed to 357m doses of seven separate vaccines, including 100m of the AstraZeneca one, meaning that to date the company has a 28% market share for COVID-19 vaccines in its home market. Elsewhere it looks set to have a higher market share. Australia’s federal Chief Medical Officer, for example, has said that most Australians will be offered the AstraZeneca vaccine. It is being locally produced in Australia, as in many countries, which may also help it capture market share.

So it could be that AstraZeneca’s global share is much higher than the 28% figure in the U.K. to date. Either way, what is clear is that there are a number of efficacious vaccines available and many governments will buy more than one. So I expect AstraZeneca to end up with a market share of 20-60% in the COVID-19 vaccine market. It is a two-dose vaccine, so that would equate to a total of 2.5–8.4 billion doses.

Using the quoted EU price (which we do not know is correct), that would suggest revenue of $5.5-$18.3 billion. That amounts to a 23%-75% increase in total revenue for the company for one year only. So if, for example, the increase is spread over 2021 and 2022, it would be an average revenue increase in both years of 11.5%-37.5%. That is strong but I don’t see it as transformational for the company, especially as to a large extent the current expectation is that this will be a one-off bump which will fade away once mass vaccination programmes have been completed.

AZ’s Vaccine is Relatively Cheap and Profits Will be Limited

The revenue increase is unlikely to be matched by an earnings boost, in my assessment.

Pricing for the various vaccines is not in the public domain. However, likely there will be an array of different pricing schemes based on timing, volumes and customer type. What we do know is that in some figures which have been circulating publicly, AstraZeneca’s vaccine comes off at the cheap end of the range.

According to a social media post by a Belgian politician, the EU is paying $2.18 per dose for the AstraZeneca vaccine vs. around ten times that for the Moderna vaccine. The EU is a large customer – it has ordered 300 million doses and may double that – and it is also a key political stakeholder for AstraZeneca. So a smaller country with less political significance to the European company might not get pricing as low. The price commonly quoted in the media is $3-4. However, there aren’t that many countries like that.

The U.S., for example, is planning to take 300m doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, at $4 or less per dose. Set against that, however, countries where the cost will be lower. The company said it would not profit from the vaccine during the pandemic phase (which is ongoing, I suggest) and plans to sell at a non-profit price to low- and middle-income countries in perpetuity. So, for example, the Indian manufacturing under license, for India and export to low-income countries, will be non-profitmaking for AstraZeneca.

If that comes to pass – the FT casts doubt on what “cost price” actually means in this context - then the profits will mostly be from markets like the U.K., E.U., U.S. and Japan. So only part – say 40% - of the revenue range above would be profitable. Margins are a tightly guarded secret for now. In the past five years, the company’s operating margin across its whole business has been between 12%-21%. A new vaccine in high demand without all the corporate overhead costs etc. could be higher. So, let’s say the margin could be in the region of 15-30%.

Applied to 40% of $5.5-$18.3 billion, that would equate to $330m - $880 million in operating profit. That is 11-30% of last year’s operating profit. At the lower end of the range, it only represents the shortfall in 2019 operating profit vs. the prior year. Meanwhile, the development effort involved may slow down work on other company projects, which could damage profitability longer-term in other parts of the business. Meanwhile, AstraZeneca’s long-term profits slide remains a concern. The COVID-19 vaccine may be many things, but it is not a shot in the arm for the investment thesis for AstraZeneca.