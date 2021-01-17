We have covered Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) twice in the past, with the latest article in August reminding investors that its decade-high valuation should limit future shareholder returns. Despite our concerns, which other S.A. authors have also expressed in Pool's latest articles, the stock keeps flying higher, having more than doubled since March's lows.

In this article, we want to take a look at Pool's latest financials and reconsider its investment case at its current price levels.

Financials: Rock solid and growing

Pool Corp. has always delivered exceptional financials by penetrating a highly fragmenting industry. The company has been growing rapidly, both organically by tapping into the growing market for swimming pools and through various acquisitions, capturing the local markets across the U.S.

Today, Pool Corp is the largest distributor of pool parts across the U.S., boasting decades of exceptional shareholder value creation. When COVID-19 initially broke out, it made sense to think that Pool Corp's sales would suffer, as consumer spending would decline, especially towards luxury goods. However, it turned out that the staying-at-home economy increased interest in home improvement, redirecting what would be previously being spent towards travel and leisure in home-related investments. As a result, in Q2 and Q3, the company posted 14.3% and 26.9% revenue growth, respectively, despite the initial concerns.

Simultaneously, because the company faces consistent cycles of pool repairings and increased demand, causing it to operate with a backlog, Pool Corp's revenues are substantially recurring in nature. This is a great attribute as management can better handle adverse conditions and ensure that sales remain smooth over time. This is visible in the company's revenues, as displayed in the graph above. Even during the Great Financial Crisis, Pool Corp's temporary revenue decline was smooth, showcasing the company's relatively predictable business model.

The company's balance sheet is quite strong as well. Pool's cash position has always been seemingly low, currently at just under $75M, due to its constant acquisitions and repurchase of stock. However, its recurring cash flows allow for its more aggressive usage of cash, as money is flowing in at a predictable rate, hardly resulting in any liquidity shortage.

From a financial perspective alone, Pool Corp is an exciting company, dominating its industry with plenty of room for growth and recurring maintenance-related cash flows. The problem, however, comes down to its valuation, which should deter investors from diving into the stock too easily.

The valuation problem

In an article on Monster (MNST) that we published a few days ago, we explained why a valuation expansion might indeed be justified by a company's intangible qualities, such as a great management team. The case is similar to Pool Corp. in that the company also enjoys several qualities, as we mentioned, with proven and competent management. However, its valuation has currently expanded beyond its historical average.

As you can see, the stock's P/E ratio would historically hover in the low 20s. At the moment, Pool Corp is trading at more than 40 times its forward earnings, attracting a massive premium compared to its past.

The valuation expansion is not necessarily dangerous alone. The stock may retain its premium for various reasons for a prolonged period of time. However, investors should be aware of the risks attached to such a high valuation.

Firstly, the company's primary method of capital returns has been through stock buybacks over the past two decades. The company has retired nearly 1/3 of its shares since 2000, which, as we showed, would occur at a P/E in the low 20s.

At its current valuation, however, the company is unable to utilize buybacks. Not only does it need to pay double the rate it used to, in order to deliver the same value, but if it were indeed to buy back stock at its current valuation, the company would also actually damage shareholder value. This is evident due to Pool Corp buying back only $6M worth of stock during Q3, slowing its capital return dramatically.

From a dividend standpoint, at its current price levels, the stock doesn't have much to offer as well. As you can see, shares are currently trading at an all-time low yield of 0.65%. Even if the company maintains its current 10-year DPS CAGR of 15.98%, investors will hardly notice and tangible capital returns from dividends in the medium term. Additionally, the latest dividend increase of just 5.5% may indicate a slowdown, and it certainly makes Pool's dividend growth case even weaker, combined with the current yield.

The question comes down to whether POOL can retain its current valuation multiple or not. In our view, the current P/E ratio indicates that the stock is quite overvalued, but the market may remain "irrational" despite it. However, the point remains that if the stock resumes to its historical valuation levels, current investors have a very limited margin of safety. Let's illustrate this.

By plugging in POOL's FY2020(E) EPS of $8.33, EPS and DPS of 11% and 10% annually in the medium term similar to analyst expectations, and a reasonable range of valuation multiples get the following results:

If Mr. Market continues valuing Pool at its current multiples, then investors would indeed achieve double-digit returns in this scenario.

If, on the other hand, the stock was to return its historical valuation, and the one we view as a fairer one, investors would be subject to blank or even negative returns if they were to buy today.

In any case, investors should not expect extraordinary returns.

Conclusion

Pool Corp. is a wonderful company with growing financials and an amazing record of long-term shareholder value creation. Over the past couple of years, however, its stock has not grown in line with its financials. Instead, its valuation has extended.

If the market remains "irrational" in the medium term, investors are likely to keep enjoying a smooth rally. At the same time, the company lacks sufficient capital returns to compensate investors against a reasonable valuation compression, reducing investors' current safety. For this reason, we will avoid the stock without excluding the possibility it will keep performing well. It's due to the current risk/reward ratio, which fails to excite us.