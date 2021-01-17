2020 was a very busy year for M&A in the mining sector (GDX), but Agnico Eagle (NYSE:AEM) was one of the few million-ounce producers that hadn't participated in the sector-wide buying spree. However, the company has wasted no time in 2021, pouncing on TMAC Resources (OTC:TMMFF) and acquiring its Hope Bay Mine in Nunavut. Not only does this deal potentially add up to 150,000 ounces of annual production in a Tier-1 jurisdiction, but it's also a major boost to Agnico's reserves, which are relatively low compared to peers. I believe this was a brilliant acquisition for Agnico Eagle, and I would expect pullbacks to $65.00 on the stock will provide low-risk buying opportunities.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Earlier this month, Agnico Eagle announced it would be acquiring TMAC Resources at a price of US$1.74 per share, which is a steal relative to TMAC's all-time high of US$15.16 set in 2016. This works out to a valuation of roughly $225~ million for TMAC Resources, and the deal adds 3.55~ million ounces of gold reserves to Agnico's 21.6~ million-ounce reserve base. The bargain-priced deal was made possible due to TMAC's horrid operating performance since going into production in 2017 and costs that consistently came in well above the industry average. However, at the price that Agnico Eagle paid for TMAC, the risk that operating performance doesn't come in as expected is priced, given that Agnico paid $63.38 per reserve ounce and less than $1,500 per ounce of annual gold production. Let's take a closer look below:

(Source: TC2000.com)

Beginning with reserves, we can see that TMAC's Hope Bay Mine is very high-grade with 3.55~ million ounces at an average grade of 6.50~ grams per tonne gold. While production has been disappointing, with the best result being 139,500~ ounces of gold produced in FY2019 (13% below the 2015 Pre-Feasibility Study projections), this is a very solid resource in a safe jurisdiction. Given the grade and size of Hope Bay, it is a big deal for Agnico Eagle, which has a relatively small reserve base relative to its production profile (21.6 million ounces of gold) as of December 2019. This compares unfavorably to peers like Gold Fields (GFI) with a similar production profile, but twice the reserves (53~ million ounces).

(Source: Company Presentation)

Fortunately, this recent acquisition of TMAC has boosted Agnico Eagle's reserves to 25.1 million ounces when adding them to the most recent reserve statement, which decreases Agnico's enterprise value per reserve ounce. If we look at the chart below, we can see that this figure was sitting at over $710~/oz before the acquisition, but this figure has dropped to $613~/oz with less than 2% of Agnico's market cap of $16.5~ billion used to boost reserves by over 16%. In summary, this was a very accretive deal on a reserve basis standpoint, and it has significantly decreased Agnico's enterprise value per ounce to a level closer in line with other senior producers like Barrick Gold (GOLD).

(Source: Author's Chart)

While this represented a massive boost in reserves for Agnico Eagle, it was even impressive from a grade standpoint, given the high-grade nature of Hope Bay reserves. As shown below, Agnico Eagle did not sacrifice quality when boosting its reserve base by acquiring TMAC, given that the reserve grade of Hope Bay ounces is more than double Agnico's reserve grade of 2.8 grams per tonne gold. If we look at the chart, we can see that Agnico's reserve base has gone from 21.5 million ounces of gold at 2.80~ grams per tonne gold to 25.1 million ounces of gold at 3.32~ grams per tonne gold. This gives the company a larger resource at a significantly higher grade and further extends its massive lead vs. its peers from a grade standpoint. Gold Fields previously held the highest grade reserves among the million-ounce producers I follow, but Agnico Eagle has now inched ahead.

(Source: Author's Chart)

Finally, and most importantly, Agnico Eagle did not enter into a war-torn jurisdiction or a jurisdiction with less favorable policies/royalties to pick up these ounces. Instead, it bought local and acquired these ounces in Nunavut, a province in Canada where it already operates two mines and has strong relationships with the government and communities. If we look at the map below, we can see that Hope Bay lies just 500 kilometers from Agnico's massive Amaruq satellite deposit (part of the Meadowbank Operations) and roughly 600 kilometers from the Meadowbank Mine. While there are no clear operational synergies given the distance between the assets, it certainly helps that Agnico is already established in Nunavut and has the relationships in place.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Some investors might be lukewarm on the deal due to TMAC's abysmal operating performance discussed earlier. Still, if anyone is going to turn this mine around, Agnico Eagle is the company to do it. Currently, Agnico Eagle already operates multiple underground mines like LaRonde, Goldex, Kittila, and Melamine, and has significant relationships in place in Nunavut already, so it has the right teams on the ground to optimize operations. As shown below, all-in sustaining costs at Hope Bay have consistently come in above $1,000/oz, and production has been more than 25% below annual expectations on average since the mine began producing. However, the recently updated Pre-Feasibility Study by TMAC in Q1 2020 showed costs of $986/oz and production of more than 230,000~ ounces per year over a 15-year mine life. While I think this looks a little ambitious, I would not be surprised by a 200,000-ounce production profile by FY2024.

(Source: Author's Chart)

As I pointed out in a recent article, Agnico Eagle already has an enviable organic growth pipeline among its peers, with quarterly production expected to increase from 490,000~ ounces to 530,000~ ounces by Q3 2022. This is based on Meliadine Phase II and the expansion at the Kittila Mine in Finland. Assuming Agnico can successfully integrate Hope Bay and optimize operations, we could see this production profile increase to over 570,000~ ounces by Q3 2022, with an additional 40,000 ounces per quarter from the TMAC acquisition. This would help propel Agnico Eagle closer to 2.3~ million-ounce producer status in 2022 and closer to 2.4~ million-ounce producer status in 2024 if Hope Bay expands closer to 230,000~ ounces per year. Impressively, Agnico Eagle has added this boost to its production profile for less than 2% of its market cap ($225~ million into a $16~ billion market cap).

(Source: Author's Chart)

Agnico Eagle has always traded at a massive premium to its peers due to its higher-grade reserve base and Tier-1 jurisdictions (ex-Mexico), and I don't think there was a deal that could have been more perfect in terms of adding reserves, production, and not sacrificing on jurisdiction. If this same deal had been done in a less favorable jurisdiction like South America or Africa, this could have compressed Agnico's multiple. However, Agnico Eagle stayed true to its focus on Tier-1 assets. However, the fact that Agnico got a grade boost and reserve boost all at a fire-sale price is a huge bonus, and I believe it mostly makes up for how quiet Agnico has been in terms of M&A since this bull market began in 2016.

(Source: Company Presentation)

While I believe there is better value out there in the sector with Agnico Eagle trading at nearly 17x FY2021 annual EPS estimates of $4.08, this deal has certainly helped justify this premium relative to peers. Currently, I remain focused elsewhere in the sector in much more hated names like Kirkland Lake Gold (KL), where I see significantly more upside. However, I would get very interested in Agnico Eagle if we saw the stock pull back to the $65.00 level, where it would trade closer to 16x FY2021 earnings estimates. Obviously, there's no guarantee that the stock pulls back this sharply, but I prefer to buy well below fair value, and this is where I see the lowest-risk buy point currently.