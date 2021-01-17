Income Lab Ideas: 'Cautiously Optimistic' Heading Into 2021

Written by Nick Ackerman, co-produced by Stanford Chemist

As I did last year, I will highlight some funds that I believe might be some good choices as we head into the new year! They will consist of looking at the worst-performing sectors of 2020 and picking some names from each that might have some appeal. I wanted to temper my expectations for 2020 as a whole, well we certainly had a better outcome than I would have expected. It just took a significantly different route than I would have imagined. Par for the course when a black swan event like COVID-19 hits the world. Heading into 2021 we are hitting fresh all-time highs on the broader indexes. With that being said, some cash allocation wouldn't hurt to be able to participate in the next pullback or correction.

If we are talking about the "broader market," we are typically reflecting on the S&P 500. Though the other indexes referred to frequently would be the Nasdaq Composite and the Dow Jones Industrial Average. All three indexes took a wild ride and this was more than likely reflected in the majority of investors' portfolios. Those who stayed the course would have this positive outcome of returning back to pre-COVID balances or more. If one invested a bit more in tech, then the final outcome was a much more pleasant one, too!

2020 Recap

The major headline for this year was COVID-19. That was the single greatest thing to move the indexes. It snuffed out the market's longest bull market, though it was the market's shortest and fastest bear market to it up.

The pandemic is essentially what drove the market up as well. Not only did many tech names benefit from the unfortunate event and events that are still taking place, but it drove the support from the Fed and stimulus. The Fed acted swiftly and Congress got a deal done to help support the economy during times of hardship. This is ultimately what drove us higher. Additionally, this wasn't a 2008/09 style black swan event where there were structural flaws in the financial system. Essentially, it was viewed that it wouldn't take years to correct the flaws.

This can be compared to the S&P 500's 8% average annual returns. Before the index started representing 500 stocks, the average annual returns clock in at nearly 10%.

Helping to drive up the performance of the Nasdaq index was the heavier tech allocations the index carries.

Over the last one-year period tech far surpassed all the other sectors. The Consumer Discretionary sector measured by Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY) also did incredibly well though.

However, there is a huge caveat to measuring these indexes through these ETFs. For the Technology Select Sector SPDR (XLK) it might surprise you to know that the top two stocks now make up over 43.5% of the indexes. That is quite concentrated and the two names are Apple (AAPL) and Microsoft (MSFT). Fantastic companies in every regard; especially tremendous for a pandemic economy. The third-largest position in the ETF is Visa (V) at what would seem like a paltry 4.24% if we measured against the other names.

That being said, that is a lot of risk in just two names having that great of exposure, in my opinion. Those names are now at astronomical levels. I won't go around saying it is 1999 style tech bubble 2.0 type stuff because frankly, these companies are making huge profits hand over fist.

Then we have XLY. Thanks to Tesla's (TSLA) inclusion into the S&P 500, it now makes an entrance to the XLY ETF. Again, this list is dominated by the top names though. We have Amazon (AMZN) at 23.15% allocation, TSLA at 15.40% and the third-largest position as Home Depot (HD) at 8.35%. Again, amazing companies leading the way into the future. AMZN and HD being particularly strong plays for the pandemic as well.

TSLA was only recently added due to the S&P 500 inclusion. Therefore, the top-performing stock's performance wasn't benefited by XLY for 2020. Had it been, we could look at XLY being the outperformer. To me, I would view AMZN and TSLA more as tech plays. I don't call the shots though for these ETFs, just my opinion.

2020's strong performance was after a banner year in 2019 as well.

2021 Ideas

Looking a bit further into 2020, we can discuss potential positioning for specific sectors that lagged for the year. It's important to consider that I'm a strong advocate for a broadly diversified portfolio. This allows exposure to investments that can potentially offset one another's performance. Bearing that in mind, we can take a look at the bottom-performing sectors for the year. This could prove to provide an attractive entry point in a market that is quite stretched in valuations overall.

From my piece last year, I did highlight healthcare and energy as being attractive areas to invest in due to being the "worst" performers in 2019. Healthcare was a "lagging" 22.10% positive return.

Of course, this was completely wrong with regard to energy. Energy got hit with not only the demand hit due to economies shutting down, but also a supply hit when OPEC couldn't decide on cuts to production. This drove the price of oil to negatives. Ultimately, a deal on supply cuts was made and the price of oil has recovered significantly. Though most energy-related stocks remain depressed.

We now have the third year in a row of energy bringing up the bottom.

So once again I would say that energy might have appeal here for more aggressive investors. Though I do want to highlight that this is a very cyclical sector. As I mentioned last year; "certainly, energy is not without risks that need to be considered if you are looking to overweight in a cyclical sector."

Some ideas from our Tactical Income-100 portfolio at the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory. This is a more aggressive portfolio that will take additional risks and tactical moves to capitalize on special situations.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (FPL) is an MLP focused holding. We currently have a "Buy" rating, with its discount coming in at 18.46%.

is an MLP focused holding. We currently have a "Buy" rating, with its discount coming in at 18.46%. We also have the First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (FIF). This is also currently at a "Buy" rating and carries a discount of 15.05%. FIF also has exposure to utilities.

These names might seem familiar because they were mentioned last year. They continue to remain attractive. Outside of the Lab portfolio, I believe that there are a couple of interesting options as well.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp (TYG) is an interesting play at a 22.69% discount. This is a fund transitioning to holding more renewables and utilities. It could benefit from the continued momentum in ESG investing.

is an interesting play at a 22.69% discount. This is a fund transitioning to holding more renewables and utilities. It could benefit from the continued momentum in ESG investing. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Inc (KMF) is in the same transition. It also trades at a similar deep discount of 22.94%.

All four of these funds highlighted definitely don't have an impressive track record. Mainly for the fact that the last five of the seven years saw energy as the weakest performing sector. They took significant hits this year as well.

That being said, this is about looking forward. To reiterate, this is a risky and volatile sector that relies on a strong economy. As renewable production grows, the demand for "old" energy continues to be pressured. That is why I believe that TYG and KMF can benefit from a hybrid allocation. Continue to benefit from the old energy demands, and capitalize on the transition to renewable energy.

Financials are another area of the market that was under immense pressure. A poor economy with a business shutdown means more pressure on banks as they can't lend as much if we are putting it in the simplest terms possible. What they are able to lend is being lent at a reduced rate as the Fed slashed rates to 0% to spur economic growth. Again, in the simplest terms possible.

Consider though that banks have been transitioning to other ways to generate revenue. They aren't necessarily as tied to this basic core principle as they had been in the past. Essentially, they are looking for ways to generate more non-interest income.

With that being said, we have one name in the Income Generator portfolio that is overweight financials. That is BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (BDJ). This was another name I had mentioned last year because it is a more diversified fund with an options strategy. It makes it more of a middle of the road type investment that one can set and forget.

BDJ trades at an attractive discount of 9.78% and is rated as a "Buy" currently. I highlighted this fund for healthcare exposure last year due to its second-largest sector being healthcare. This is still the case at 18.18% allocation. However, the largest holding is the financial sector at 28.07%.

Two more considerations for financial exposure could include:

John Hancock Financial Opportunities (BTO) - this is the only pure-play financial name in the CEF space. Currently trading at a premium of 7.31% might be too rich to add, but worth tracking. Perhaps buying the Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF) until the valuation cools down could make sense.

- this is the only pure-play financial name in the CEF space. Currently trading at a premium of 7.31% might be too rich to add, but worth tracking. Perhaps buying the Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF) until the valuation cools down could make sense. Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (GDV) - this fund is also more diversified but overweight financials. It is a leveraged fund, so that can add more volatility. Currently, 14.9% allocated to the financial sector as its top sector exposure. The fund currently trades at a discount of 13.62%.

The chart below is included to see how these funds had performed over the last one-year period. This isn't to compare these funds as they are quite different and will perform differently.

Another area of investments I wanted to highlight some REIT funds. REITs were hit particularly hard as well. This was as businesses shut down and rent payments were deferred. The risks are still there as well as we aren't out of the woods yet in terms of COVID-19. Though the vaccine rollout is definitely good news. Some funds to highlight here include names from our Income Generator portfolio.

Cohen & Steers REIT & Preferred & Income Fund (RNP) is a portfolio of around 50% REITs and 50% preferred. With that being said, the fund is currently rated as a "Hold" at the moment due to its historically shallow discount of 3.29%.

is a portfolio of around 50% REITs and 50% preferred. With that being said, the fund is currently rated as a "Hold" at the moment due to its historically shallow discount of 3.29%. Cohen & Steers Quality Realty Income (RQI) is another fine choice for REIT exposure. This fund holds most exposure to equity REITs though and little preferred. The discount is a bit more appealing at 6.23%. This fund is also rated as a "Hold" at the moment.

Finally, I wanted to highlight the Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (JRS). This is held in our Tactical Income-100 portfolio. It is a more aggressive investment in REITs as they hold names in more cyclical sectors. RNP and RQI, for example, had significant exposure to tower and datacenter REITs that weren't impacted as severely through 2020. JRS is currently rated as a "Buy" with a discount of 12.75%.

Conclusion

2020 turned out to be one rocky year, though the final result was mostly positive as tech helped carry us higher. Some areas that were left behind were the financial and REIT spaces. The energy sector was severely left behind, for yet another year, due to getting hit with a double-whammy of demand pressure and supply pressure. For those more aggressive investors, energy might seem like the prime time to be loading up. Within the energy space, more hybrid funds can have varying exposure to utilities or renewables. This can dampen some of the volatility.

For more balanced investors, the financial sector can be an area worth exploring. Keeping in mind that this is another cyclical type of sector. REITs are also looking quite attractive as they were also hit particularly hard in 2020. The financial sector and REIT space should benefit from a continuing mending global economy.

Staying invested and staying the course is critically important to long-term success. I'm not one to aggressively trade the market or try to time the market by any means.

That being said, as we approach all-time highs; 2020 just finished off at an all-time high, holding some cash might be prudent. The amount of cash one holds will be different for every investor as each investor will have what they perceive as being appropriate. I hate to end this topic this way as this is because I mentioned the exact same last year too.

The biggest negative I can find, besides headline risks that could crop up, is the valuation levels of the S&P 500. We are currently sitting at a PE ratio of 24.27! The historical average PE comes in at 15.77. This would indicate that we are quite stretched in value. This makes me confident that sitting in a good portion of cash in my portfolio is wise at this time. When we get the inevitable pullback or correction in the broader market, having some "dry powder" will prove exceptionally useful.

As earnings were hit hard this year, P/Es have only expanded from here. Which really isn't a surprise. This should come down though as vaccines roll out and we can get back to some resemblance of "normal" business activity.

I also included the quote below in the previous conclusion as well and it seems just as fitting. Replace 2019 with 2020; and 2020 with 2021, and it is exactly what my sentiment is. I guess my portfolio grew, but my personality lacked development and remained stale throughout 2020.

If you were sitting on the sidelines for 2019's returns, then I would expect you are even more fearful of current valuations. I don't think it is ever too late to invest. However, keeping a diversified portfolio invested for the long-term can benefit an investor significantly. At current levels, keeping some cash handy isn't a bad idea. We can't say for sure what 2020 will hold or when the next recession will be. Thus, keeping too high an allocation to cash or not investing at all can leave your money collecting dust and losing value. The loss of value comes in the form of inflation eating away at your purchasing power.

A bit ironic, but I'm about at the same amount of cash now as I was then. Hopefully not an omen that will rear its ugly head! Happy New Year and good luck to all investors in 2021!