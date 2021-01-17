China Index Holdings (NASDAQ: NASDAQ:CIH, hereinafter "CIH"), a leading real estate information and analytics service platform in China, received a non-binding proposal from General Atlantic (hereinafter "GA"), a private equity firm, to take the company private for $2.32 per ADS in cash. Whether the parties enter a transaction is anything, but certain, considering GA's lowball offer. Moreover, CIH is ultimately controlled by one person and it could be difficult persuading him to relinquish control of the company. With that said, this event-driven opportunity presents the possibility to make a double-digit return in the near-term for those speculating a deal will be reached.

GA's offer comes as part of a packaged proposal where GA is offering to purchase, independently although simultaneously, both CIH and CIH's non-controlling shareholder Fang Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: SFUN, hereinafter "Fang"). GA is a minority owner of both since 2016, and it acquired CIH via a spin-off from Fang in 2019. GA's current ownership stake in CIH sits at approximately 3.3 percent of the company's voting power. See CIH's 2020 20-F.

CIH ADSs have taken a beating since the spin-off, despite exceptional operating performance and a strong balance sheet. Since June 11, 2019, when the company began trading publicly, CIH's ADSs price has declined from $3.30 to $1.69 per ADS a week before GA's offer was announced - a 49 percent decrease in value.

Data by YCharts

But over the last several years, CIH has reported double-digit revenue growth as well as expanding margins down the entire P&L. The pandemic has impacted operations by slowing revenue growth to only 7.3 percent over the last 12 months, but margins have continued to show improvements despite the slowdown in revenue.

Source: CIH financial statements, Author's analysis

CIH's balance sheet is also impressive. The company has no debt and exceptional returns on both assets and equity, 65 percent and 330 percent, respectively.

Source: CIH financial statements, Author's analysis

CIH's strong operating performance and balance sheet suggest the buyout offer is too low. For example, the $2.32 buyout price values CIH at a mere 2.7x TTM EBITDA. Assuming sales growth hits 20 percent over the next twelve months (that is a conservative estimate considering CIH's pre-pandemic growth rate) and margins remain flat, GA is only paying 2.2x EBITDA based on the proposed ADS price. Not to mention, CIH has no debt and approximately 83 percent of its total $101 million in assets are in cash. GA highlighted in its proposal that the $2.32 price represents a 25 and 33 percent premium over the one-day and 30-day VWAP leading up to the announcement. However, the unaffected share price is largely irrelevant considering that the poor performance of CIH's share price is more attributable to mismanagement and not indicative of the operational value of the company. Therefore, the buyout price is too low and will likely need to come up substantially for Mr. Vincent Tianquan Mo, CIH controlling shareholder and executive chairman, to seriously consider the offer.

Aside from raising its offer for CIH, GA will also need to persuade Chairman Mo to sell his stake or, at least, reduce his controlling interest in CIH and potentially Fang in order to consummate a transaction. Chairman Mo controls approximately 69 percent of the CIH's voting power and approximately 72 percent of Fang's voting power. Moreover, Fang is CIH's second largest shareholder by voting power. Currently, Fang is dealing with a lawsuit from one of its largest non-controlling shareholders demanding that it liquidate its operations because of, in part, mismanagement by Chairman Mo. See this Seeking Alpha article discussing the event-driven situation at Fang in more detail. As a result of the situation at Fang, it makes sense to buy out both CIH and Fang at the same time. Hence, GA offered to acquire both companies.

Overall, this event-driven situation presents an opportunity to purchase an undervalued company with the prospects for a near-term double-digit return.