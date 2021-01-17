Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) is one of the most out-of-the-world companies… literally. The company’s entire business model centers around its satellite constellation, which gives it the ability to send and receive messages from anywhere in the world at most any time. Since launching this new constellation to replace its old one, the company has seen a steady improvement in its fundamentals. Now, as a cash cow with no end to growth in sight, the company represents an interesting prospect for long-term investors who want a bite of the space economy. At current prices, Iridium is most definitely trading at a lofty multiple, and investors should be cognizant of the volatility this could offer. But over the long run the company looks to be a solid prospect for consideration.

A look at recent developments

Thanks to its robust constellation of satellites, Iridium is capable of sending and receiving messages across the globe. This new constellation, which replaced the old one, is aimed with significant capacity so that the firm can explore a variety of other services as well. Perhaps the biggest was its launch of Aireon, which is a real-time aircraft tracking system that Iridium owns a sizable minority piece of. The firm sold off a majority stake in the enterprise in order to help fund the launch of its satellite constellation. Another, newer, service launched by the firm is what management calls Iridium Solar Edge. This is a solar-powered remote asset tracking and management device used for a variety of purposes. Examples include vessel monitoring, freight shipper tracking, fisheries management, and more. The company considers this a nice step forward for its IoT (Internet of Things) aspirations.

Iridium Solar Edge is just one of a plethora of devices and services that the company has launched that are compatible with its satellite connectivity. The end goal, of course, is to draw more users onto its platform. So far, this strategy has been working quite nicely for the company. In 2017, the firm had 969,000 subscribers on its platform. This included 100,000 government clients. By 2018, its subscriber base had grown to 1.12 million, and by 2019 it was a cool 1.30 million. Even during the COVID-19 pandemic, the business has succeeded in expanding its footprint. In the first three quarters of 2020, Iridium’s subscriber count increased to 1.43 million. This represents an increase of 12.6% over the 1.27 million seen the same period of 2019.

Not only has Iridium fared well when looking into the past, the future for the company will probably be attractive as well. Management does not provide a multi-year outlook for the firm, but they did provide, late last year, an updated outlook for their 2020 fiscal year. For the year, they now expect service revenue to increase by 3% compared to what was seen in 2019. Though this may not sound like much, it’s better than the 1% to 2% increase previously anticipated. This also ignores equipment revenue, which can be touch and go from year to year. On the service side, this implies revenue rising from $447.2 million to $460.62 million. This is better than the mid-point of $453.91 million previously anticipated by the firm.

More important for shareholders than revenue, though, is EBITDA (or OEBITDA with the O representing operational). Management pegs this number at $355 million for the firm’s 2020 fiscal year. This is a nice improvement over the $340 million the company previously anticipated, and it’s 7% higher than the $331.7 million the company generated in 2019. This will help to push the firm’s net leverage ratio down to 4 compared to the 4.3 previously forecasted and the 4.8 seen in 2019.

EBITDA is an okay metric to look at, but it’s not the best. Cash flow is more appropriate. To arrive at a good proxy for operating cash flow, we need only remove taxes and interest expense. According to management, the firm should have negligible cash taxes, not only for 2020, but through 2023. As for interest expense, based on my estimates, the figure should be about $94.21 million for 2020. This brings us proxy operating cash flow of $260.79 million. This compares to $198.14 million in 2019 and $263.71 million in 2018. Having said that, what the GAAP calculations for operating cash flow take into consideration that my model does not are changes to working capital. Adjusting for this, operating cash flow in 2019 would have been $228.51 million, while in 2018 it would have been $228.59 million. This means that 2020 is a true win for the company and its shareholders compared to prior years.

When valuing Iridium, I decided to approach the firm in two different ways. The first is through the lens of its market cap / operating cash flow, and the second is through the lens of its EV (enterprise value) / EBITDA. In my last analysis of the firm, where I said that Iridium represents an attractive prospect but that it comes at a hefty premium, these multiples were 19.5 and 16.2, respectively. Using my revised numbers and the company’s latest figures, the multiples have increased to 22.5 and 20.6 as shares have risen by 56.4% compared to the S&P 500’s 15.9% increase.

Takeaway

These days, I do believe still that Iridium is a quality firm. More likely than not, it will continue post stronger results year-after-year, and because of this I think it’s a solid prospect for the long haul. That said, it truly is a pricey firm at this point in time and it wouldn’t be surprising to see shares take a step back at some point in time or to stall for a while before moving higher again.