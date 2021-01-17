A Big Return From Holding S&P 500 Small-Caps Against Large Ones

Market imperfections and arbitrage

Arbitrage is, by definition, the exploitation of price differences across markets. All truly efficient markets, ones where all knowledge was already incorporated in prices, would be free of arbitrage opportunities. We don't live in a world with perfectly efficient markets therefore opportunities do exist. Well, they exist until they're pointed out, people start trading upon them and then they disappear. For the weight of trading upon the arbitrage opportunity is the very thing that moves prices so that the opportunity itself disappears.

The game is thus to find the opportunities and trade them before everyone else. The first kid on the block does very well, each successive player gains progressively less until there's no profit to be made from the activity.

Just to give an example, it used to be possible to make money through the possession of a transatlantic telephone line. Certain stocks were traded in both New York and London and the financial markets were nowhere near as integrated as they are today. Prices could thus - and sometimes did - diverge. Buy the stock in the one, sell in the other at those diverged prices and there really used to be a profit to be had. A long time ago, of course, not just decades but about the length of my lifetime ago. More recently a slim margin could be had by creating and or unbundling American Depositary Receipts on the same basis. The ADR might be made up of some collection (for a London listed stock, perhaps 10) foreign shares in a company. At times those prices, of the ADR of 10 x the London stock, might diverge from the LSE price. Again, buy and sell appropriately and book an arbitrage profit.

Neither of these are useful places for the individual investor to go looking for an opportunity these days. Too many people spotted them, too many people traded upon them, the price disparities just aren't there anymore. But that doesn't mean there are no such opportunities. Instead, our task is to be up to date in spotting them. This is about just one such newly spotted pricing anomaly.

Tracking Biased Weights: Asset Pricing Implications of Value-Weighted Indexing

This is a new paper describing just one such newly spotted pricing anomaly. The net result of which is that it's possible to lock in a superior return. The full paper is here, a working version is here. The advantage of the working version is that we can read it for free. Hey, $8 is $8, right?

(S&P 500 from Google)The companies under discussion here are those in the S&P 500. So we're not talking about microcaps or anything. When we say "small-cap" here we mean the smaller companies within the S&P 500. I'm also going to use Tesla (TSLA) as an example simply because it's a recent addition to the index and to explain the story it's useful to have a named company to use as such an example. We might even think that some things about Tesla prove the contentions in the paper but that's not the point of the use of the company as the example. It's just easier to have a named example.

The basic contention of the paper is that noise traders - that's the not greatly informed investors - end up pushing the values of companies they've heard of "too high". This means that when a large company enters the S&P index - large being a useful synonym for something lots of people have heard of - it does so at too high a value and is thus overweight in the index. Noise traders tend not to have heard of the smaller companies in the index. Therefore this doesn't happen to them.

Larger companies, therefore, have overperformed before their entry into the index, smaller ones not so much. Thus, after the entry, we see a reversal of this effect. The smaller components of the index outperform the larger.

This effect is magnified by flows into index funds (the definition used here being not just funds themselves, but also index ETFs and so on). If the larger stocks are overweight according to some objective metric then the more money tracking the index then the more extreme the effect is.

In more detail

As I say, the paper is here.

The concept is really pretty simple. What makes this different is that it's not just an idea, it's one that actually works. There are, after all, many ideas we can have about matters economic. Many of them are true too. The big question is always, well, how true are they? This one is sufficiently true that it's possible to see the results in the real world numbers.

Flows raise disproportionately the prices of large capitalization stocks in the S&P500 index relative to the prices of the index’s small stocks.

So, when more people invest in index funds, as has been happening in recent decades, it's the larger stocks within the index that gain more investment. OK, that seems obvious enough. The large stocks are, by definition, more of the index.

Intuitively, stocks in high demand by noise traders are overvalued and enter with high weights into indices that weigh stocks proportionately to their market capitalization. Conversely, stocks in low demand are undervalued and enter with low weights.

Noise traders are the people less than entirely and fully informed about the market. No, obviously, not us here, not at all. But, say, the Robin Hood guys. Buying because they've heard of a company, or a story, or chasing momentum perhaps. Their chasing of a stock is based on a less than fully dispassionate weighing of the numbers and prospects.

The contention is thus that when stocks that noise traders are fond of, something that's highly likely to be correlated with their being large and thus well known companies, enter the index they do so at overvaluations above some dispassionate estimate of true worth. The flip side of the same statement is that this doesn't happen with the smaller companies that just creep up on getting into the S&P 500. All of which seems fair, so far as it goes.

Hence, funds that track value-weighted indices overweight stocks in high noise-trader demand and underweight stocks in low demand, compared to the weights they would choose under portfolio optimization. When these funds experience inflows, they undertake investments that exacerbate the price distortions.

Given that an index tracking fund (or ETF, they do mean to include these) is tracking the index, this means that further inflows into index funds continue this overweight cash flow into the stocks of the large companies.

The final part of the thesis is that this effect should unwind over time. Much of the math in the paper is proof that it does. The end result is:

During our sample period 2000-2019, a small-minus-large portfolio of S&P500 stocks earns ten percent per year

Which is a pretty juicy arbitrage opportunity.

How to trade this

One lesson to take would be simply to hold the smaller members of the S&P. But that's unhedged and is thus not in fact arbitrage at all. To lock in that gain - assuming that it continues into the future of course - we would need to be long the smaller S&P components and short the S&P as a whole. That way we gain exposure to the relative performance and the relative performance only.

I don't know of a fund nor ETF that concentrates upon the 50 smallest S&P components, but what exists out there in the corners of that world wouldn't surprise. As this paper becomes better known I'd expect to see such being created. It's possible for us to simply go long that bottom 10% of the index by buying the varied stocks in the right proportions. Do note that the bottom 10% is the "small" in the paper.

The other side would simply to be short the S&P 500 as a whole. The best way would be to hold an ETF which is bear on that index. That reduces at least the costs of trying to roll over futures or options, or the excessive costs of trying to short the entire index as stocks.

What this isn't about

The paper isn't about the way in which a stock price tends to rise once it's clear that it will join the index. Sure, we all know about that. Those running index funds need to match the index. So, stocks that come out fall simply because positions are liquidated by the index funds. Stocks that are going in rise because they have to be in the funds for said funds to match and mimic the index.

This is not about this effect. Instead, it's about the effect of noise traders on larger S&P entrants and members as against companies with smaller market capitalisations.

Tesla as an example.

Please, again, note that this is not about TSLA as a stock. It's just a recent entrant, that we all know the name of, that can be used as an example.

The contention of the paper is that some people, those who might not be the most entirely perfectly informed investors, buy Tesla because it's a name they know, there are stories about it and so on. This boosts the TSLA price above what it might be in a more perfectly dispassionate financial market.

The effect of this is that when Tesla does join the S&P the weighting given to it in that index is too high. The overvaluation from noise traders leads, inevitably, to this.

The smaller companies that do join the S&P tend not to be affected by such noise traders. So, this effect does not happen.

So, what happens over time? Valuations revert - eventually perhaps - to what a dispassionate financial market would say they should be. So, those overvalued by fashion on index entry fall relative to those in the index that wasn't so overvalued.

My view

I tend to the view that financial markets are efficient. That's technical jargon to mean that all the information we've got is already in stock prices. However, I do not then argue that financial markets are perfectly efficient. If they were then there would never be arbitrage opportunities.

We can look around and see that there certainly used to be arbitrage opportunities and it wouldn't be a shock to find out that there still are some. The way the pricing anomalies close is that people trade upon them and that very buying and selling is what realigns prices so that the opportunity closes.

Arbitrage, that is, is why financial markets are efficient even if not as yet perfectly.

This looks like a good paper to me. I think they've found something real and people who know better than I tend to agree.

The investor view

Until there are ETFs and the like which address this specific niche - the bottom 10%, or 50 stocks of the S&P 500 - it's going to be easy enough but boringly detailed to trade this. It would or will require taking positions in 50 separate stocks, going long on that bottom 10%. The other side, the going short on the S&P 500 is easy enough, there are plenty of ETFs that will do that. I have no view on any specific one so don't recommend any particular one.

The entire opportunity is the difference in relative performance of the big cap against the small-cap members of the S&P 500. This can be mostly gained by trading the small-cap members against the index as a whole. Thus that's what the opportunity is.

The claim is that over the past decade this made 10% a year. I'd expect that to narrow significantly off into the future for that's one of the things about arbitrage opportunities. Once they're identified people trading on them make them disappear.