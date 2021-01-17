Wall Street Breakfast: The Week Ahead

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW), Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS), J.B Hunt Transport (NASDAQ:JBHT) and Netflix (NFLX) on January 19; UnitedHealth, Procter & Gamble (PG), Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) and Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) on January 20; Travelers (NYSE:TRV), Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR), IBM (NYSE:IBM) and Intel (INTC) on January 21 as well as Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) and Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) on January 22.



Netflix is expected to report Q4 revenue $6.62B, operating income of $898M, EPS of $1.35 and total streaming additions of 6.47M. Bank of America says beyond the near-term uncertainty around 2021 subscriber estimates (pull-forward effect, pricing, competition), it continues to believe Netflix will see significant leverage on its global content investment over the long term and faces less regulatory scrutiny vs. mega-cap tech peers.

New IPO pricings in the week ahead are expected to include MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (MYTE), Dream Finders Homes (DFH), Patria Investments (PAX) and Qualtrics (XM). IPO share lockup periods expire on Jamf Holding (NASDAQ:JAMF) and Ebang International (NASDAQ:EBON), on January 18; Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD), Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) and Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) on January 19, as well as iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS), Montrose Environment Group (NYSE:MEG) and Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) on January 20. The IPO quiet period on Inhibikase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IKT) also expires during the week.

Projected dividend increases (quarterly): Rollins (NYSE:ROL) to $0.060 from $0.053, Yum Brands (NYSE:YUM) to $0.52 from $0.47, JB Hunt Transport Services (JBHT) to $0.29 from $0.27, CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) to $0.4325 from $0.4075, Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) to $0.22 from $0.21, Intel (INTC) to $0.345 from $0.33, GATX (NYSE:GATX) to $0.50 from $0.48, Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) to $0.91 from $0.88, Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) to $0.79 from $0.765 and Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) to $0.2063 from $0.25.

The new ARK Space Exploration ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKX) is creating a lot of buzz even before it launches. ARK's new fund will primarily track companies engaged in space exploration and innovation, defined as "leading, enabling, or benefiting from technologically enabled products and/or services that occur beyond the surface of the Earth." That includes companies involved in orbital aerospace, suborbital aerospace, enabling technologies (AI, drones, robotics) and general aerospace beneficiaries (Internet access, construction, imaging). Companies expected to benefit from the increase in space exposure include Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE), Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR), ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC), Iridium (NASDAQ:IRDM), Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT), Loral Space & Communications (NASDAQ:LORL), Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB), Raytheon (NYSE:RTX) and Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC).

Shareholders vote on the West Fraser Timber (OTCPK:WFTBF)-Norbord (NYSE:OSB) deal on January 19 and Acorn International (NYSE:ATV)-First Ostia deal on January 21. The tender offer on the takeover of Seacor (NYSE:CKH) by American Industrial Partners hits on January 21 with major stakeholder T. Rowe Price indicating that it won't tender its shares under the current terms. In SPAC world, Fertitta's restaurant-gaming arm is said to be interested in listing casino and dining assets via Fast Acquisition (NYSE:FST) in what could be a high-profile deal.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is expected to include language next week as part of his state budget proposal directing the New York State Gaming Commission to solicit bids from mobile sports wagering operators. The direction implied by Cuomo could have big implications for DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG), Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) and GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN).



The conference calendar includes the Jefferies Winter Restaurant, Foodservice, Gaming, Lodging & Leisure Summit, the Noble Capital Markets Small & Microcap Investor Conference, the B. Riley Oncology Investor Conference, the B. Riley Oncology Investor Conference and the CIBC Western Institutional Investor Conference.



Updates on appliance shipments, boating sales and containerboard pricing are expected to be posted during the week.