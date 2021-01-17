Since January 2017, I’ve been bullish on emerging and frontier markets. The catalyst being highly favorable demographics, and a burgeoning emerging consumer in SE Asia, China and India.

In my June 18, 2020, article “The Decade in Emerging Markets Starts Now”, I doubled down on my bullish views adding that COVID-19 induced reorganizations of global supply chains would help trigger, and be highly supportive of investment in SE Asian markets.

Currently, the Covid pandemic has brought forward an era of massive reflation with governments having to support economic growth with fiscal policy. In the U.S. that means exploding deficits, excessive levels of debt, and further dollar debasement - all conducive for investment in emerging markets.

Source: dreamstime.com

"The ingredients for higher inflation are in place... You have very powerful fiscal policy in place and perhaps more to come."

- St. Louis FED President James Bullard

DoubleLine Funds highlights the inverse correlation between the U.S. twin deficits, budget and trade, and the dollar, suggesting swelling deficits will push the dollar down to levels last seen in 2011. An 18% decline from current prices.

Forecasts for the budget deficit alone have swelled by 28%, just since September. The Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget updated their estimate from $1.8 trillion to a revised $2.3 trillion.

Exhibit 1 charts the twin deficits versus the dollar. As the deficit increases, the dollar tends to decline with a lag.

Exhibit 1:

Source: Oxford Economics Macrobond

Dollar trends have historically been multi-year cycles

Exhibit 2 shows that bull-bear moves in the dollar tend to run in multi-year cycles. Given pent-up demand and a theme of global reflation, the current bear trend in the dollar may be less than 6 months old.

Exhibit 2:

Source: Bloomberg, JPMorgan, Capital Group

A backdrop of exploding deficits, a weaker dollar, and a Fed hell-bent on higher inflation all act as a tailwind for broad emerging market expansion. So, let’s design an emerging markets approach with China at the core, while adding satellite exposure based on relevant global themes including commodity expansion, supply chain reorganization, digitalization, and favorable demographics fueling the emerging consumer.

"The Chinese economy is predicted to “overtake the U.S. economy in 2028, a whole five years earlier” … India becomes “the world’s third largest economy by 2030”, overtaking the UK in ’25, Germany in ’27 and Japan ’30.”

- CEBR World Economic League Table 2021

Exhibit 3 highlights the Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) against the U.S. dollar. Vanguard’s VWO exposure to Chinese stocks weighs in at 44%, but is relatively high in relation to its current 33% share of GDP within the EM universe. So, rather than a one-size-fits all approach that crowds out growth trends within broader EM, we’ll position VWO as our core, and build out satellite positions using other country and factor-based funds.

Exhibit 3:

Source: stockcharts.com

China dominates the Index, at the expense of capturing growth within broader EM

Over the past decade, China’s exposure in the MSCI EM Index has rapidly expanded at the expense of other countries. Exhibit 4 highlights the ever increasing influence of China within nearly all of the largest EM funds.

Exhibit 4:

Source: MSCI, Reuters

Favorable demographics and a swelling consumer class are key drivers of growth outside of China

Exhibit 5 shows the six largest EM countries (based on GDP) along with two developing nations forecast to show robust growth according to the CEBR’s World Economic League Table 2021. The list includes current 2021 rankings, and projected rankings in 2025, 2030, and 2035, along with corresponding % growth in GDP. Keep in mind, these recent estimates take into account the economic setbacks from the Covid pandemic.

Exhibit 5: Country Rankings based on GDP / % Growth in GDP

Country / Rank 2021 Rank 2025 / Growth in GDP Rank 2030 / Growth in GDP Rank 2035 / Growth in GDP China / 2 #2 / 27.9% #1 / 53.4% #1 / 130.3% India / 6 #5 / 32.1% #3 / 82.6% #3 / 144.8% South Korea / 10 #9 / 12.6% #11 / 27.4% #11 / 44.5% Russia / 11 #12 / 10.5% #10 / 35.7% #10 / 66.6%% Brazil / 13 #11 / 23.7% #8 / 57.4% #9 / 100.3% Indonesia / 15 #14 / 22% #12 / 79.4% #8 / 165.1% Vietnam / 38 #29 / 33.3% #24 / 106.4% #19 / 219.9% Philippines / 33 #28 / 31.4% #25 / 79.1% #22 / 144.4%

Source: CEBR World Economic League Table 2021 / Data: USD Bn., (constant prices) / Growth in GDP from 2021

CEBR’s forecast clearly highlights the growing dominance of China, but what strikes me is the accelerating pace of growth in India, Vietnam and Indonesia, especially as we approach 2030. Also of significance is Indonesia breaking into the Top 10, and Vietnam into the Top 20 by 2035.

Growth trends suggest re-thinking a passive one-fund approach to EM

Exhibit 6 shows each country's estimated share of GDP within the emerging-developing markets universe in both 2021 and 2025, and compares them to its current weighting within Vanguard’s VWO.

Exhibit 6: Country GDP % within EM Universe / Weight within VWO

Country 2021 GDP, share of EM-Developing Economies 2025 GDP, share of EM-Developing Economies Country Weight in Fund - VWO China 32.90% 34.00% 43.9% India 11.90% 13.20% 10.3% South Korea 2.98% 2.74% not included Russia 5.20% 4.67% 2.6% Brazil 3.98% 3.60% 5.6% Indonesia 4.45% 4.52% 1.6% Vietnam 1.41% 1.54% not included Philippines 1.25% 1.34% 1.0%

Source: Vanguard (as of 11.30.20), IMF / Data: GDP based on PPP, share of Emerging Market & Developing Economies, October 2020

Looking at 2025 metrics, China appears overweight within VWO, while India and Indonesia are underweight, and Vietnam and Korea are simply not part of the index methodology Vanguard uses. So, having a generic approach to emerging-developing markets doesn’t really capture secular growth trends within greater parts of the emerging world.

More than a burger, Big Macs reveal value

In 1986, The Economist magazine invented a "Big Mac Index" as a way to measure the "correct" value of a currency. The currencies highlighted in Exhibit 7 are GDP-adjusted to account for the idea (or criticism) that the price of a burger should be less in emerging (poor) countries versus developed (rich) ones. I find the index a good gauge of whether a currency is cheap or expensive vis-à-vis the U.S. dollar.

In the U.S. for example, the average price of a Big Mac is $5.66, while in Indonesia the cost is $2.41 (based on market exchange rates at the time). So, adjusting for GDP per person, or 45%, a Big Mac should cost $3.11 versus an actual $2.41, suggesting the Rupiah is 22.9% undervalued versus the dollar.

Moreover, based on the concept that long run exchange rates should converge to equalize the price of an identical good, such as a Big Mac, infers an added tailwind for Rupiah based assets.

Exhibit 7: BIG MAC Index, Under/Over Valuation vs U.S. dollar - Global Prices for a Big Mac

Currency Under/Over Valuation vs. US$ China 2.5% USA Base Currency India -14.7% South Korea -4% Russia -47.3% Brazil 20.1% Indonesia -22.9% Vietnam -7.4% Philippines -4.6%

Source: Economist.com / Data: GDP-Adjusted as of December 2020

"Today 67% of developing countries are dependent on commodities, a situation that has changed little in the last two decades."

- UNCTAD Deputy Secretary-General Isabelle Durant

Top Four Emerging Market Themes:

Commodity Exposure

Recent indicators point to higher commodity inflation. ISM's prices paid index for example, a measure of raw materials prices, jumped to a two and a half year high in December. In a recent New York Times post, Morgan Stanley’s Chief Global Strategist Ruchir Sharma forecasts a “revival for commodity prices in the 2020’s.” That in turn should lift the fortunes of emerging markets like Brazil, Russia, Chile, South Africa and Saudi Arabia. These countries are already well represented in VWO.

Exhibit 8 shows VWO's correlation to an index of broad commodities and industrial metals.

Exhibit 8:

Fund Correlation to VWO Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) 1.0 Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking ETF (DBC) 0.863 Invesco DB Base Metals ETF (DBB) 0.778

Source: Sector SPDR correlation tracker, as of 1.14.2021 / Data: 1-year

Supply Chain Reorganization

In my June ’20 article, I highlighted countries within emerging Asia, most notably Vietnam, India, and Indonesia, as clear beneficiaries as corporations seek to invest in, and diversify global supply chains. In Vietnam for example, GLP, Asia’s largest warehouse operator, plans to invest $1.5 billion in a joint venture, a clear bet logistics services will rise in the country.

I continue to recommend a satellite position in the country funds of India (INDA, SMIN), Vietnam (VNM, LON: VOF), Indonesia (EIDO), and South Korea (EWY). The latter having no exposure in VWO, yet according to the World Bank, generates about 25% of GDP from value-added manufacturing.

Digitalization

Exhibit 9 highlights the outsized opportunity in e-commerce in greater parts of SE Asia and India.

Exhibit 9:

Source: Boston Consulting Group (BCG), Sept. 2020

China’s core holding within VWO along with added satellite positions in India, Vietnam and Indonesia help capture the digital tsunami. However, a more targeted approach, such as Capital Group’s American Funds New World Fund (NEWFX) identifies digital leaders that don’t always show up in the big passive index funds.

Brazil’s PagSeguro (PAGS), and Argentina’s MercadoLibre (MELI) for example, both highly successful e-commerce companies are relevant examples where a more direct approach may capture a larger slice of powerful trends in EM. I suggest a satellite position in this fund.

Emerging Consumer

"China makes up the largest middle-class consumption market segment in the world. By 2027, we estimate that 1.2 billion Chinese will be in the middle class, making up one quarter of the world total."

- Brookings Institute, October 2020

VWO's exposure to China’s domestic “A” share market is about 6% of the 44% allocation within China. Given China’s growing and influential middle class, I suggest an added satellite position to capture a greater share of the domestic market, iShares MSCI China A ETF (CNYA).

Consumer spending accounts for over 60% of India’s economy, and lies third behind China and the U.S. global institutions recognize the Indian consumer as a key driver of future growth. Recent examples of investment in India include Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund investing $1.29 billion in Reliance Retail, and iPhone assembler Pegatron’s (OTC:PGTRF) intention to invest $150 million in a new facility. As noted in the Supply Chain section, I suggest an all-cap satellite exposure to Indian shares.

Asset Managers and Advisors grossly underweight EM

BlackRock, for example, in their 3Q 2020, 60/40 Target Allocation ETF Strategy, has 7% allocated to one EM fund. Given China’s 37% weighting in the fund results in a meager 2.6% weighting in China. In relation to China’s current 33% of global GDP, the investor reliant on BlackRock’s guidance is grossly underexposed.

The Simplicity on the Far Side of Complexity/In Closing

In closing, many advisors and individuals alike tend to take a one-fund, passive approach to emerging markets. Yet, because these markets typically have younger demographic profiles and are developing relatively quickly, they are more susceptible to changing behaviors and trends. Case in point is the green energy revolution at the expense of fossil fuels. So, countries such as Russia and Saudi Arabia, that are well represented in the index, may not capture dominating themes in the emerging world.

In my view, it makes sense to position a core EM fund and build out satellite positions based on prevailing and sustainable trends as opposed to a one-size-fits-all approach. And, perhaps my approach achieves a higher level of utility while maintaining its underlying simplicity…

Robert Okada, CFA