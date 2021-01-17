Yesterday is a canceled check. Today is cash on the line. Tomorrow is a promissory note. − Hank Stram

Take a look at the 5-year chart of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT) – it is the kind of chart that can be used by a psychologist to soothe a Bitcoin (BTC) trader’s frayed nerves:

Image Source: Seeking Alpha

Five years back MINT was priced at $100.80, and since then until today, January 14, 2021, the ETF has moved narrowly between $96.28 and $102.11. It is just like holding cash and getting rewarded for it (by receiving dividends).

MINT’s objectives are to preserve capital and provide liquidity and attractive returns to its holders by investing in domestic and international fixed-income, investment grade securities with extremely short-term maturities.

I would for sure park my spare cash reserves in a quality ETF like MINT either for the short- or the long-term, depending on my investment and trading goals. Here is my rationale:

Portfolio Composition

Image Source: MINT’s Website

As of December 31, 2020, about 52% of MINT’s total assets were invested in investment-grade securities, 23.5% in a securitized pool made up of agency and non-Agency MBS, CMBS, etc., 13% in government securities, and 7.5% in investment-grade short-duration instruments with a maturity period of less than one year. That is, about 97% of its total assets were invested in high-quality securities and investments that were about to mature shortly.

Risk Profile

MINT’s portfolio is hugely de-risked. As of December 31, 2020, the ETF had parked 4.22% of its total assets in USD (forward), and approximately 96% of its assets were invested in 797 holdings with an effective maturity of 0.38 years (about 3 months maturity). It had parked just 1.39% of its total assets in its number 2 holding, a Treasury bill maturing in April 2021.

Image Source: MINT’s Website

I believe that spreading 96% of the total assets in 797 high-quality, short-term securities is like holding cash and getting rewarded for it. As of December 31, 2020, MINT was sitting on a 0.66% yield to maturity.

Dividend Distribution

Image Source: Seeking Alpha

MINT distributed $0.80 between January 2020 and June 2020, but the distributions tapered off after that because interest rates were slashed to near-zero levels. In December 2020, MINT distributed $0.046 as a dividend, and I estimate that it will distribute about $0.50 in 2021, which translates to a forward dividend yield of 0.49%.

It may be mentioned that MINT distributed $2.69 as a dividend in 2019 when the economy was chugging around nicely and interest rates were low, but not near zero percent.

Summing Up

MINT is a high-quality and safe ETF that works as a substitute for cash. Its forward dividend yield of 0.49% (my estimate) may be low but is likely to rise when the Fed raises interest rates. As the Fed had pledged to hold interest rates until the economy recovers, I reckon that MINT will continue to deliver a poor yield of 0.49% (or lower) until the economy normalizes.

The de-risked MINT is intended for investors who have surplus cash, or those who prefer to hold a part of their investment portfolio in cash. Such folks can invest in MINT and preserve their capital while earning a dividend income on the side. Also, when interest rates rise, MINT’s dividends can help investors beat inflation to some extent.

