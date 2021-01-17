Image source

The pandemic has created a bunch of economic losers due to unprecedented conditions, but some winners have emerged as well. One winner is RVs – those that make them and sell them – and Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) certainly fits that description. The company is a small-cap RV retailer, and its revenue and earnings have soared as a direct result of social-distancing-friendly vacations where consumers travel the country in what amounts to mobile hotel rooms.

Shares traded for less than a Lincoln before the pandemic hit, the result of a short but unimpressive history as a public company in terms of revenue and earnings. However, since hitting $1.55 in April, shares are up more than 1,000% and trade under $18 following a pullback from the recent all-time high.

The stock is part of a very bullish group, and it has been leading the way since April for that bullish group, which is exactly the kind of stock I want to own. While I acknowledge Lazydays is nowhere near as cheap as it was a few months ago, I still like it, and I’m leaning bullish.

Lazydays, interestingly enough, is one of Seeking Alpha’s top-rated stocks in its Quant rating system, which has proven pretty accurate over time with Lazydays in terms of signaling impending bullishness. Lazydays’ Quant score is nearly perfect, so that’s +1 for the bulls.

The vacation from vacation

The typical pre-pandemic vacation was, of course, to fly or drive to some pleasant location, rent a room, and enjoy yourself for a predetermined period of time amongst your fellow humans. With hotels, airlines, and just about everything else travel-related either operating at limited capacity, or with heavy restrictions on usage, that model hasn’t been all that good for the past year or so.

RVs, however, have none of those restrictions, and indeed, they’ve been flying off of dealer lots since the pandemic hit, including Lazydays.

The company is relatively small with just 12 dealerships and service centers spread across various portions of the US. One of the things I like about Lazydays is that its footprint is small and leaves a lot of potential for future growth. The company is crushing it thanks to pandemic-driven demand, and while that’s entirely unreasonable to expect over the long term, Lazydays is generating customer growth at a rapid rate, which means those customers will likely be around in the coming years for service and maintenance, accessories, and to upgrade when the time comes. In other words, it isn’t just about the initial sale; Lazydays is creating long-term customers.

The company gets almost all of its revenue from RV sales, but more than 40% of its gross profit comes from other revenue. This is the customer-for-life value I just mentioned; selling the RV generates the top line, but all the other things an RV customer needs like accessories and service bring in steady profits for Lazydays. The more RVs it sells, the more of this high-margin revenue it will see over time. The pandemic has accelerated that customer growth, bringing demand forward – in effect – for Lazydays.

How do we value this thing?

Valuing Lazydays isn’t as straightforward as a lot of other stocks. The reason is because the trusty price-to-earnings ratio doesn’t really apply here given Lazydays only very recently began creating any sort of profits, and because its results were so massively impacted by a one-time event.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Revenue exploded higher in 2020, but the tradeoff is that this year is slated to be about the same. While you want to see the stocks you own producing strong growth every year, that’s simply unreasonable in this case.

To illustrate this, have a look at revenue revisions for the past couple of years.

Source: Seeking Alpha

This is the impact of the pandemic; a one-third increase in revenue for a company that was middling at best before that. I don’t want to sound like Lazydays is suddenly the next coming of Tesla, because it isn’t. However, I do think its growth has been brought forward by the pandemic, and shares should be valued appropriately for that.

The interesting thing is that EPS is currently expected to decline precipitously in 2021 despite slightly higher revenue.

Source: Seeking Alpha

I’ll confess I don’t really see cause for this, as mix has improved to favor higher margins, and should that continue, or even simply not reverse course, we should see profits at least equal to 2020. We don’t have the final tally for 2020 yet but it should be around two bucks per share, and I don’t see why Lazydays cannot replicate that, or at least get close, in 2021.

At any rate, given the very short and volatile earnings history the company has, I thought taking a shot at the valuation with revenue would potentially be a better move.

Source: TIKR.com

Shares trade for 0.4X revenue today on an enterprise value basis, which is pretty much exactly in line with its pre-pandemic tendencies. Thus, I don’t think Lazydays is close to expensive despite its 1,000% rally, which is really saying something. And, if I'm right that its situation has improved because of the pandemic, it could see a higher multiple.

One final thought I’ll leave you with is that Lazydays has a burgeoning cash pile thanks to its outstanding results in 2020, which has done wonders for its leverage situation.

Source: TIKR.com

Above we have net debt and cash, both in millions of dollars, for the past three years on a quarterly basis. We can see net debt was in excess of $200 million at times, but is down to just half that today. Long-term debt has been fairly steady, and gains have instead come from the growing cash pile, predominantly. I expect further improvement in Q4 when results are reported, and this is hugely bullish.

The company can use that cash to pay down long-term debt, buy back shares, or my preferred option of making acquisitions. Lazydays is still quite small, so acquisitions funded with cash the company had no idea it would generate in 2020 at the start of the year certainly seems like the best path forward. We’ll see what the company comes up with, but either way, the stock is more attractive thanks to this massive deleveraging that has occurred.

The bottom line on Lazydays is that I like the company’s demand being brought forward and creating customers more quickly than they otherwise would have been. Its mix has improved and profits as well, and when you throw in a ~$100 million reduction in leverage since March, things are looking up. I expect Lazydays to fund some additional growth, and for the share price to move higher over time.