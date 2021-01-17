Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS), founded by Terry Rosen who we discussed briefly in a previous article, has a $2.4bn market cap based on a sophisticated pipeline of mid-stage cancer molecules, collaboration deals with Gilead (GILD) for 10 years, and AstraZeneca (AZN), and nearly $785mn in cash reserves that could be the envy of any biopharma, let alone one that began 5 years ago and does not even have a phase 3 trial. So what makes RCUS so highly valued by biopharma investors? Let’s find out.

Pipeline

Arcus has a wide and deep pipeline, meaning multiple novel molecules in multiple indications each. Here’s how it looks:

Source

The molecules are quite interesting. Listed randomly, these are:

Etrumadenant (Etruma) - Dual A2a/A2b Adenosine Receptor Antagonist Small Molecule

AB680 - CD73 Inhibitor Small Molecule - First small-molecule CD73 inhibitor to enter clinical development; both IV and oral formulations.

Domvanalimab (DOM) - Anti-tigit Antibody - A readout for a randomized interim-analysis for ARC-7 planned in 2Q21 in 1st line NSCLC with PD-L1 ≥ 50%. The company is also advancing ARC-10 into a registrational trial to support both Dom + Zim and Zim approvals.

Zim­ber­eli­mab (ZIM) - Anti-PD-1 Antibody inlicensed from WuXi Biologics

The Adenosine axis

Arcus is a leader in developing drugs targeting the adenosine axis. The adenosine axis plays a critical role in immunosuppression in the tumor microenvironment or TME. When a tumor cell dies especially through immunogenic chemotherapy, it releases extracellular ATP or adenosine triphosphate. CD39 and CD73 are two cell surface proteins that act as enzymes to catalyze ATP to AMP to adenosine. These are non-redundant proteins, meaning without CD73 the process is not complete. Now, this adenosine is a major immunosuppresor in the TME. It works by binding to A2a/A2b receptors expressed on many immune cells.

Arcus presently has two molecules that work in the adenosine axis. One is AB680, which blocks CD73 and stops it from converting ATP to adenosine. The other, Ertuma, works downstream of AB680. It blocks adenosine from binding to A2a/A2b, the two receptors that assist in immunosuppression by impairing of tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (mainly T cells and NK cells) and myeloid cells (dendritic cells, macrophages), mediated by the A2a and A2b receptors, respectively. A2b is also upregulated in certain tumors, such as in KRAS-mutated cancers.

AB680 is a small molecule inhibitor of CD73 which offers several advantages over antibodies targeting CD73. The most advanced of these in terms of clinical development is AZN’s oleclumab and BMS-986179 from Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY). Adenosine is formed through the mediation of CD73 deep in the cells, and antibodies have a permeability issue when it comes to tumor tissue. However, a small molecule like AB680 is much more mobile. Antibodies are, therefore, not as effective against CD73, and especially against soluble CD73. One explanation, according to the company 10-K, for this difference in potency is that “small-molecule CD73 inhibitors bind in the active site of the CD73 enzyme with an affinity about ten million times greater than the affinity of its substrate, AMP, for CD73. In contrast, many anti-CD73 antibodies were not designed to inhibit the enzymatic activity of CD73 but to instead induce internalization of CD73 from the cell surface and therefore will be less effective at inhibiting soluble forms of CD73,” because large volumes of CD73 is shed from the cell surface and presents in soluble forms.

AB680 has already established its safety profile as a single agent in healthy volunteers and in combination with chemo/anti-PD-1 in pancreatic cancer patients. The latest update from this latter indication came out just yesterday. Data was posted at ASCO. The data was as follows:

The ongoing, open-label, multi-centre trial is a Phase 1/1b study evaluating the safety profile and clinical activity of AB680 in combination with nab-paclitaxel plus gemcitabine (NP/Gem) and zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody, as a first-line treatment in patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC).

Across all four dose-escalation cohorts, no significant additive toxicity from AB680 combo was observed beyond that expected from NP/Gem plus anti-PD-1 combined, the company said.

41% objective response rate (7/17) was observed for the AB680 combination across all dose-escalation cohorts, including one patient who converted to a complete response for both target and non-target lesions.

This is preliminary data, but such ORR in this patient population is very competitive. PDAC is a devastating disease with a 5-year survival rate of just 9%. The last treatment approved for this disease was way back in 2013, which was Abraxane + gemcitabine, or Np/gem, on the basis of just 23% ORR. Here we already have 41% in an early trial, which is bound to improve. There are very few therapies in development, and PD-1 doesn’t work too well. In such a setting, AB680 could be a gamechanger - which is what makes big pharma interested in this company.

Source

AB680 has a half life of 4 days so it could be used once every 2 weeks according to the company. IV formulation has been tested, development of oral formulation is ongoing. The phase 1 preliminary data shows minimal toxicity added to chemo.

Other assets in the list are interesting, novel, but in early stages without data. They are interesting because, for example, the anti PD-1 antibody Zim­ber­eli­mab has properties similar to pembrolizumab, or Keytruda, and Arcus’ effort is to combine molecules in its own pipeline to adequately address multiple pathways in a single indication.

Source

This keeps the company flexible while retaining its independence.

The collaborations

Arcus has a 10-year all-in collaboration with Gilead. The partnership provides for a 50/50 profit share in the US, but also lets Arcus retain strategic flexibility and maintain commercial rights over its entire pipeline. Key highlights of the deal are as follows:

- Immediate rights to co-develop and co-commercialize zim; option to exclusively license investigational products from each of Arcus’ other current and future programs over the 10-year collaboration term

- For each program, Arcus’ achievement of a designated development milestone will trigger an option window, and Gilead may exercise its option at any time up until the end of the option window

- Partnership provides additional opportunities to maximize value and bring potential benefits to broadest patient population possible (e.g., AstraZeneca PACIFIC-8 study)

Under the terms of the deal, RCUS will receive $175M upfront plus a $200M equity investment (at $33.54/share) from GILD, up to $1.225B in opt-in and milestone payments and tiered high-teens-to-low-twenties royalties on GILD-licensed products ex-U.S.

Other major collaborations include a Roche/Genentech 50/50 co-development program in third-line metastatic colorectal cancer (CRC) and first-line metastatic pancreatic cancer.

Arcus also has a deal to collaborate with AstraZeneca on a potential registrational trial for domvanalimab, Arcus’ novel anti-tigit antibody, plus Imfinzi in stage 3 NSCLC. The trial will begin in 2021. Under the terms of the agreement, each company will retain existing rights to their respective molecules and any future commercialisation plans. AstraZeneca will conduct the trial, and each company will supply its respective anti-cancer agent to support the trial. The parties will share costs for the trial.

Financials

RCUS has a market cap of $2.4bn and a cash reserve of $785mn, more than enough to see multiple programs through approval. The stock is trading near its 52-week and all-time highs. The stock is largely institution owned. There is a healthy open market purchase of the stock from insiders:

Source

About their IP, the 10-K says:

As of February 1, 2020, we have issued U.S. patents directed to compositions of matter with respect to our adenosine receptor antagonist, CD73 inhibitor and anti- TIGIT antibody programs. As of February 1, 2020, our company-owned and licensed patent portfolio consists of 17 pending or issued U.S. patent applications, 8 pending Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) patent applications, and 133 pending or issued foreign patent applications directed to compositions of matter, methods of synthesis and methods of use. The term of any patents that issue will vary in accordance with the laws of each jurisdiction, but is typically 20 years from the earliest effective filing date. Our issued patents and any patents that may issue in the future from our company-owned or licensed pending applications are projected to expire between 2035 and 2040, absent any patent term adjustments or extensions.

Bottomline

Arcus is a very interesting company, just a little too overpriced right now. 2020 was an excellent year for the stock. The stock gained immensely following the Gilead deal. Its programs are early stage but have unique Mechanism of actions and promising early data from one program. The dilutions from last year and the collaboration payments have given them a cash moat of surprising proportions. Given all that, I will continue to watch the stock and look for an opportune price point to enter a position.