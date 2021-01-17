Earnings of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) will likely increase in 2021 on a year-over-year basis due to an expected fall in provision expense. The credit risk of the company’s portfolio has substantially declined; therefore, provisioning will likely drop this year. Subdued loan growth will likely further support the bottom line. On the other hand, the net interest margin will likely continue to decline in 2021, which will pressurize earnings. The maturity of some of the fixed-rate loans will likely drag the average portfolio yield. Overall, I’m expecting CBSH to report earnings of $3.38 per share in 2021, up 18% from my expected earnings of $2.86 per share for 2020. CBSH is offering a low potential price upside and an unattractive dividend yield; hence, I’m adopting a neutral rating on the stock.

Negligible Loan Deferrals Show that Credit Risk has Declined

The credit risk of CBSH’s portfolio declined substantially in the third quarter as loans requiring deferrals decreased. Only 0.6% of total loans required deferrals at the end of September, down from 6.2% of total loans as of July 16, as mentioned in the latest investor presentation. Further, CBSH’s net charge-offs remained subdued at only 0.18% of total loans in the third quarter. In comparison, CBSH’s net-charge-offs were 0.32% of total loans in the third quarter of 2019, as mentioned in the presentation.

However, the portfolio’s credit risk is not back to normal yet because of the high exposure to COVID-19-sensitive industries. As mentioned in the presentation, high-impact industries made up 18.2% of total loans. Within these industries, hotels are the riskiest because leisure travel is unlikely to return to normal before life returns to normal, most probably by the last quarter of this year. The following table from the presentation shows CBSH’s exposure to vulnerable industries.

Compared with the net charge-offs, CBSH’s allowances for loan losses are quite high. The company’s allowances totaled 1.4% of total loans at the end of the third quarter. Considering the riskiness and the level of allowance, I’m expecting the provision expense to decline in 2021 on a year-over-year basis, but remain higher than the pre-pandemic level. I’m expecting CBSH to report a provision expense of $80 million, or 0.49% of total loans, in 2021. This estimate is lower than my provision expectation of 1.02% of total loans for 2020. However, the estimate for 2021 is higher than the actual provision expense of 0.35% of total loans in 2019.

Fixed-Rate Loan Portfolio to Restrain Net Interest Income Growth

CBSH’s loan growth will likely be below the historical average in 2021 due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Further, the upcoming forgiveness of Paycheck Protection Program loans (“PPP”) will constrain loan growth. CBSH had $1.5 billion of PPP loans outstanding at the end of September, representing 9% of total loans. The management mentioned that it had started the forgiveness process at the time of the presentation.

The upcoming round of PPP will partly offset the impact of forgiveness. However, the new round will likely be smaller because only $284 billion are allocated for PPP under the new Economic Aid Act; whereas, $659 billion were allocated for PPP under the old CARES Act. Overall, I’m expecting the loan balance to increase by 2.0% by the end of 2021 from the end of 2020. The following table shows my estimates for loans and other balance sheet items.

CBSH’s net interest margin (“NIM”) will likely trend downwards this year because of the origination of new loans at lower rates. Further, the maturity of some fixed-rate loans and reinvestment of cash flows at lower rates will likely pressurize the average portfolio yield. According to details given in the presentation, fixed-rate loans made up 42% of total loans.

Variable-rate loans made up around 58% of total loans at the end of September 2020. Therefore, most of the loan portfolio has already taken the hit from the fall in interest rates in late 2019 and early 2020. CBSH does have three interest rate floors, but their combined notional value is just $1.5 billion, as mentioned in the presentation. The notional value makes up 19% of variable-rate loans at the end of September. Further, two of the three floors will not expire till the year 2026; therefore, repricing risk is low for the floors this year.

CBSH had a big securities portfolio worth $11.5 billion, or 38% of total earnings assets, at the end of September. I’m not expecting the securities portfolio to add to the pressure on average yields because the portfolio has a long duration. Maturities of most investments within the portfolio are greater than three years, according to details given in the presentation.

Considering the factors mentioned above, I’m expecting slight pressure on yields through 2021, mostly due to the fixed-rate loan portfolio. Due to the yield pressure, I’m expecting the average NIM in 2021 to be 14 basis points below the average NIM for 2020. CBSH had an average NIM of 3.1% in the first nine months of 2020.

Based on the subdued loan growth and NIM compression, I’m expecting the net interest income to increase by only 1.6% year-over-year in 2021.

Expecting Earnings of $3.38 per Share

The expected drop in provision expense and low loan growth will likely drive earnings this year. On the other hand, yield pressure will likely limit earnings growth. Overall, I’m expecting CBSH to report earnings of $3.38 per share for 2021. For the fourth quarter of 2020, I’m expecting the company to report earnings of $0.97 per share, which will take full-year earnings to $2.86 per share. Please note that some dilution will affect the earnings per share figure for 2021 as the company issued a 5% stock dividend in December 2020. The following table shows my income statement estimates.

Actual earnings may differ materially from estimates because of the risks and uncertainties related to the timing and efficacy of mass COVID-19 vaccination. CBSH’s exposure to hotels and restaurants adds to the risks.

Stock Price Already Close to the Year-End Target Price

I’m using the historical price-to-tangible book multiple (“P/TB”) to value CBSH. The stock has traded at an average P/TB ratio of 2.35 in the past, as shown below.

Multiplying the average P/TB multiple with the forecast tangible book value per share of $30.1 gives a target price of $70.8 for the end of 2021. This price target implies a 0.5% upside from the January 15 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/TB ratio.

CBSH is also offering a low dividend yield of 1.5%, assuming the company maintains its quarterly dividend at the current level of $0.27 per share. The dividend yield and potential price upside combine to give a total expected return of 2.0% for one year. Due to the low and unattractive expected return, I’m adopting a neutral rating on CBSH. The company’s earnings are on a path to recovery, but the positive outlook appears to be already priced in.