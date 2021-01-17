T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) is a minor diagnostics company, quickly reinventing its balance sheet and growth prospects on the back of the COVID-19 pandemic. Its revolutionary testing system has been around for many years without significant success, because of a high upfront machine cost for hospitals and clinics, and industry acceptance of slower testing protocols. Including the equipment purchase and initial diagnostic panels sold, the typical spend per tabletop system was a steep $50,000+ in 2019. Yet, the equipment’s ability to diagnose literally hundreds of ailments a couple of years from now, quickly and in-house, including variations of bacterial and viral sickness, is a truly remarkable selling point. Sales have exploded in 2020, and net operating losses are estimated to move closer to breakeven in 2021 on another monster rise in hospital demand. The hot selling, almost real-time testing with high accuracy, T2Dx system to test patients for suspected COVID-19 is moving the company’s fortunes forward dramatically.

I am not a venture capitalist, and I usually stick to blue-chip names for my investing. However, the nutty late 2020 rise in U.S. stocks has forced me to expand my horizons into the mid and small cap areas. I have been busy developing a computer sort formula I run on all U.S. stocks, focused only on finding a lack of overhead stock supply. The purpose of such an invention is to each day narrow 3,000 stocks down to a list of 20-100 stocks that could rise sharply on any good news. Well, T2 was a screaming buy several weeks ago, using this sort criteria. I relented and bought a tiny position for starters. So far, I have not been disappointed.

Company Background

T2 is an incredibly speculative investment. My ownership interest is based on the rapid, in-house advantages of T2 equipment becoming a uniquely useful tool for hospitals during the pandemic, where the proper diagnosis can save lives and money. Such has been the marketing angle for years. Earlier, the company’s development was focused on the early detection and diagnosis of sepsis, in a hospital setting.

T2’s diagnostic panel discoveries and future offerings (the source of repeatable sales volume) continue to expand at a fast clip. Currently, it provides T2 Magnetic Resonance technology that can detect pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine. The T2Dx Instrument is a smaller tabletop machine initially created for the detection of pathogens associated with sepsis and Lyme disease. The T2Candida panel identifies the species of candida, a fungal pathogen known to cause sepsis directly from whole blood. The T2Bacteria panel is a multiplex diagnostic panel that detects various bacterial pathogens associated with sepsis.

On June 30th, T2 Biosystems announced a COVID-19 test was developed to run on its existing equipment, and the federal government issued emergency approval several weeks later. On January 11th the company announced its equipment can even determine the specific variant (mutation) of the dangerous COVID-19 virus.

The T2Dx product serves nearly 200 hospitals worldwide today. The FDA-cleared T2Dx is a fully automated, walk away, clinical multiplex benchtop diagnostic system capable of running tests directly from whole blood. It gives species-specific results in 3 to 5 hours with no up-front sample preparation. It is easy to operate with a fully-automated system, requiring a sample tube and a reagent tray snap onto a cartridge, which is then inserted into the instrument. It only needs a limited amount of blood, as no blood culture is required to receive T2 identification results for targeted pathogens. 7 individual, random access drawers can be loaded at any time. No batching is required; its user-friendly touchscreen display provides step-by-step text and illustrative prompts that guide the operator to load a sample, all in 10 minutes or less. And, the T2Dx Instrument can run multiple tests including the FDA-cleared T2Bacteria and T2Candida panels as well as the T2SARS-CoV-2 panel, which was awarded Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) by the FDA. Below are highlights of the speed advantage of diagnosis provided by its technology.

The T2 November Investor Presentation does perhaps the best job of describing how the company is moving deep into the healthcare community acceptance stage, with far better operating results approaching in 2021.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Wall Street is estimating an EPS operating loss of $0.23, and sales per share of $0.29 this year. While far from outstanding as a going and profitable concern, the leap in results is quite impressive from 2019’s GAAP $1.30 EPS loss on $0.18 in sales.

Share dilution to stay in business has been the biggest knock on the worth and price of shares since inception. Below is a 6-year table of the difficult road T2 has found getting its machines into hospital laboratories. On a regular basis the company has issued shares for capital, averaging 35% in yearly dilution for existing shareholders since 2014.

On the positive side of the investment equation, at the end of September, the company held $41 million in cash ($60 million in liquid assets), with a $17 million net tangible book value. The company had been operating at a loss of around $40 million annually during 2018-2020, marketing and developing its new-age testing systems. Operating losses of $25-30 million are the outlook for 2021, with the potential for breakeven sometime in 2022.

The bullish argument is based on a far better cash burn situation. Versus the 2018-19 average spend beyond operating cash flow of $11 million per quarter, the September quarter (first with COVID-19 testing panels) fell to $6 million. The good news is I am projecting 2021’s cash burn to fall closer to $2-4 million per quarter! In other words, the company may no longer need to go to market with the same level of share issuance and dilution moving forward. And, given the need for capital to expand production capacity, future dilutions should be less draconian with a rising stock price. If Wall Street projections of $40+ million in revenues for 2021 prove to be on the low side, the company could even be cash flow positive by 2022.

Growth Prospects

Analysts that follow T2 more closely than I do are projecting a double in revenues for 2020 to $19 million from $9 in 2019, and another double to $42 million this year. The sizable jump in demand for its products is pictured below. Last year, the company set a revenue target of $60 million annually to reach sustainable operating profitability.

Technical Momentum

As I mentioned at the beginning of the article, the wickedly-strong early January chart pattern and momentum swing higher in buying first led me to research T2 Biosystems. I have drawn a 24-month chart of daily price and volume action below.

Last week, the stock popped above a down sloping trendline, drawn through previous price highs the last 18 months in green. Investors seem to be siding with the concept that cash burn is in decline, and product acceptance by the healthcare community (with substantial growth rates) will be the future of the business. To a degree, the price may be breaking out of a head-and-shoulders bottoming pattern also.

Two technical indicators have stood out to me. The low Average Directional Index readings over many months allowed the sharp gains of mid-2020, supported by the initial COVID-19 panel invention, to be consolidated. The depressed volatility, low ADX score is circled in blue. Little real selling volume occurred during the second half of last year. Then the super-strong advance in On Balance Volume resumed several weeks ago, marked with the red arrow.

Final Thoughts

Management goals for 2021 include an existing hospital customer, goal spend between $100,000 and $200,000 on test panels, when using T2 equipment on a regular basis, similar to the second half pandemic rate. The long-range goal is $100,000 in annual revenues for the average customer. (The company estimates a maximum annual revenue potential of $600,000 per unit, factoring in peak COVID-19 runtime sampling.) Against the initial purchase and minimal usage number closer to $50,000 for its popular T2Dx table-top machine before the pandemic, substantially better revenues may be the new normal. The good news is management expected to set up 60 new T2Dx systems in the second half of 2020, a volume increase of 150% vs. last year. In terms of test panel sales, taken from the Q3 November earnings press release:

"… during the third quarter of 2020, we manufactured approximately 70,000 test, also greater than a seven fold increase over the prior year period. We plan to further increase our test manufacturing capacity to approximately 300,000 tests per quarter by early 2021. To support these expansion plans, we are hiring, manufacturing, quality control and quality assurance personnel and taking all necessary measures to secure our supply chain. As a reminder, each T2Dx Instruments has the capacity to consume up to 60 T2SARS-CoV-2 panels per day, depending on workflow."

The company is hopeful that after the coronavirus pandemic ends, its existing hospital customers will continue to use machines and test panels for the sepsis diagnostic headache and other sicknesses, with new health panels under development. The two variables of (1) how many health organizations will add T2 testing equipment in 2021-22, and (2) at what level will test panels be ordered on a regular basis, should determine the stock price in coming years. If you are optimistic about T2 Biosystems' technology and patents, the COVID-19 situation may be the “catalyst” for quicker hospital adoption and a truly bright future. Conversely, if you think the COVID-19 problem is a one-off contributor to sales and cash flow, then I would avoid the stock. That’s the big-picture debate between equity buyers and sellers right now.

Like I said, I am new to the investment angle of searching for small capitalization, high growth potential companies. My minimal starter position could increase dramatically as I get my feet wet in the coming weeks. At this stage of extreme U.S. stock market overvaluation, staying diversified in your portfolio, with plenty of names and investment themes owned, alongside some hedges and short sales is suggested to take the sting out of an inevitable bear market in equity prices generally. I would not be surprised by a 20-30% down year in 2021 for the typical stock. And, for T2 Biosystems in particular, the risk of a 50% or greater price decline is very real, if sales and cash flow do not ramp up as currently expected.

A final note is an investor in this $260 million market cap company can defray some risk by selling covered calls, which I am contemplating on a larger position. Not all businesses this small have options trading, but the premiums available to capture will lower your cost and help offset any future price decline. Below I have posted a table of the May 2021 calls, as an example for pricing.

If the company has truly turned the corner from a research and development firm to a company growing revenues by 50-100% yearly, with cash burn turning to cash flow, the stock quote could easily double and triple in price the next 12-18 months. The estimated $42 million in 2021 sales is a drop in the bucket vs. $2 billion annually in addressable market potential (company estimate), if hospitals around the world adopted T2 testing machines and supplies. Given $60 million in 2022 revenues, and little share dilution to get there, the company could be breakeven for income with positive cash flow. A high-growth multiple of 10x sales, divided by 160 million in shares outstanding is equal to a stock price closer to $4.

