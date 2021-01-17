In various past articles, I have discussed the investment appeal of farmland-focused real estate investment trust Gladstone Land (LAND). This is partly due to the fact that farmland is essential for human life but it is in limited supply and that supply diminishes every given year as real estate development takes over more farmland with every passing year. Unfortunately, one of the biggest problems with Gladstone Land is that the very low interest rate environment has driven down the yield of many such trusts, reducing the income that we can collect off of our investment in the trust. Fortunately, there is another way to gain exposure to farmland through this trust and generate a much higher yield at the same time. That way is by buying the preferred shares. In this article, we will take a look at the Gladstone Land Corporation Redeemable Preferred Series A shares (NASDAQ:LANDP), which despite having many attractive characteristics are not a particularly good investment today.

About Gladstone Land

Gladstone Land is a company that I have discussed fairly extensively in past articles as it is one of only two farmland-focused real estate investment trusts in the market and it is to my mind the better of the two. This is due to the fact that Gladstone Land invests exclusively in specialty farms. A specialty farm differs somewhat from what most people picture when they think of a farm. These farms are not covered with rows of corn, wheat, barley, or other grains. Instead, a specialty farm usually grows a product such as berries, fruits, and nuts:

There is a very marked reason why Gladstone Land prefers to invest in these farms instead of ones growing traditional row crops or grains. This is mostly because the economics of these crops are much better. First of all, the prices of these crops on the market are much more stable. As you are likely aware, products such as corn are widely traded on the futures markets and so the price that farmers of these crops can get for their harvest could be somewhat unpredictable. This is not the case with specialty crops and farmers of these products enjoy much more stable income. This is an attractive thing from a landlord’s perspective as it makes it much more likely that the farmer will be able to sustainably pay the rent. Another attractive thing about specialty crops is that they are less susceptible to politics. Those farmers that grow corn, wheat, and other commodity crops receive a great deal of support from the Federal Government in the form of subsidies and mandates (such as the use of ethanol in gasoline). The problem with this dependency is that politicians may change their minds about these programs at any given time, which would obviously have an adverse effect on the farmers of these crops. The farmers of specialty crops are not nearly as dependent on government programs so they do not have this problem. Thus, overall farmers of specialty crops are much more reliable tenants.

The long-term investment fundamentals for farmland are also quite good. This comes from the fact that farmland is necessary for human life. After all, everybody needs to eat in order to survive. Moreover, the population of the world is growing, which means that greater amounts of food will need to be produced in order to feed all of these new people. According to the United Nations, the world population will grow to nearly ten billion by 2050, up from about 7.8 billion people today:

The fact that these extra people need to eat will naturally mean that more food will need to be produced globally. Ordinarily, we would expect that more farmland will be needed to accomplish this. The exact opposite trend has actually been occurring though. In fact, every year large amounts of farmland are converted into uses such as housing developments, office buildings, factories, and other things that we would expect to find in the suburbs. This has been ongoing for quite a while. Back in 1960, approximately one acre of farmland was available to feed each person on the planet but today the figure is about half that and is expected to decline further:

The law of supply and demand would imply that these trends should push the price of farmland upward. This has actually been happening and in fact, farmland has been one of the best performing asset classes in recent years. The NCREIF Farmland Index has returned an average of 13.6% annually since 2005. This is better than what either the MSCI U.S. REIT Index or the S&P 500 (SPY) returned over the same period. Moreover, the farmland index never once had a down year:

Gladstone Land should quite obviously benefit from these trends going forward due to the fact that it invests solely in farmland. This is not the trust’s only avenue for growth, however. As I discussed in a recent article, the trust has historically acquired a few new farms every quarter. We saw it continue this earlier this month via a $4.2 million acquisition of a citrus orchard in California. It should be fairly obvious why this would be accretive to growth as acquiring new properties means that the firm has more tenants paying it rent. This growth has helped to support the company’s long history of consistently increasing its payout to investors, as we will discuss later in this article.

Gladstone Land boasts a significant amount of geographic diversity in its operations, which is also something that is very appealing. As we can see here, the trust owns farms located all throughout the Sun Belt and the West Coast:

The reason why this is good thing is that it provides Gladstone Land with a great deal of protection against isolated events such as weather. In recent years, we have seen events such as mass flooding in the Midwest, hurricanes in the Gulf of Mexico, and many other things. These events can have a very negative impact on the income of farms by disrupting their ability to grow crops. This could ultimately have an impact on the farmer’s ability to pay rent to Gladstone Land. The fact that the trust has farms located all throughout the country means that only a relatively small percentage of its portfolio could be impacted by any given event. This provides a certain degree of safety and security to investors.

One thing that we do notice though is that a sizable portion of the trust’s portfolio is located in California, Florida, and other states that have a generally mild climate. This also makes a great deal of sense considering the types of crops that are grown on Gladstone Land’s farms. As a general rule, fruits and berries prosper much better in warm climates than they do in ones that have a comparatively harsh winter. This is especially true as some of these crops are perennials that do not have to be replanted every year. It does still manage to achieve a substantial amount of geographic diversification despite this though, which is nice to see as was already explained.

Despite the fact that many farmers actually do live on their farms, the leases the Gladstone Land has with its tenants are commercial leases. This is something that is quite advantageous for the trust. This is largely due to their length. Unlike residential leases that generally only last a year or two, a commercial lease can last for many years. This means that Gladstone Land will continue to generate revenue from its tenants year after year and it does not have to deal with the risk of potentially needing to keep finding new tenants. As we can see here, Gladstone Land only has a relatively small percentage of its leases expiring in each of the next few years:

This is something that is very nice for us as income-seeking investors because it provides the company with a steady source of cash flow that should prove stable through any short-term economic disruption. This provides a great deal of support to the distributions that Gladstone Land pays out to its various investors and should help ensure that everybody keeps getting paid.

About The Gladstone Land Corporation Redeemable Preferred Series A Shares

Most investors are familiar with traditional common stocks and bonds but somewhat fewer are familiar with preferred shares. This is a type of security that all income-focused investors should generally be familiar with though since they can do wonders at improving the overall yield of a portfolio. In short, preferred shares are something of a hybrid between common equity and bonds. As is the case with bonds, preferred shares have a fixed payout that generally does not vary depending on the performance of the underlying company. In addition, the owner of a company’s preferred shares must be paid back in the case of a bankruptcy or liquidation before the common equity receives anything, although the debt holders must be paid before the preferred shareholders are eligible to receive anything. In addition, the company has to pay the dividend to the preferred stockholders before it can make any payment to the common equity investors. This is important for a company like Gladstone Land that prides itself on the distribution that it pays to its common investors since it means that the company will do everything in its power to ensure that the preferred owners get paid. All of these factors mean that preferred equity is generally a safer investment than common equity is, which may be appealing to retirees and others concerned with the preservation of principal.

All preferred shares have what is known as a par value, which is similar to the face value of a bond. The par value is the price that the shares were initially issued at and it is important for things such as determining the dividend that the shares will pay out since the distribution will be set at a level that provides a specified yield to investors buying the shares at the par value, which means that an investor that pays more than the par value will receive a lower than advertised yield and vice versa. In the case of the Gladstone Land Series A preferreds, the par value is $25 per share, which is a typical par value for a preferred offering. The par value of the preferreds is also important in the case of redeemable preferreds, which the Gladstone Land Series A shares are. This is because the par value is the price at which the issuing company can buy back the preferred shares once the option becomes valid.

Distribution Analysis

As mentioned earlier, Gladstone Land has a history of delivering steady growth through the acquisition of new properties, which has accompanied steady growth in the trust’s dividend payout. As we can see here, Gladstone Land has generally increased its distribution per share in every quarter over the past five years, with only a few exceptions:

Source: Seeking Alpha

The company’s preferred A shares did not benefit from this though. As stated earlier, this is because preferred shares typically pay a fixed dividend that does not vary based on the performance of the underlying company. In the case of these shares, that is $0.1328 per share on a monthly basis ($1.5936 per share annually). This gives the stock a 6.34% yield at the current price. This is substantially better than the 3.48% yield boasted by the company’s common stock.

As is always the case, we want to make sure that the trust can actually afford the distribution that it pays out. This is because preferred stock is not like debt in that the company is not obligated to make the payment to the preferred shareholders, although it does have to if it wishes to pay a distribution to the owners of the common. As such, it can actually skip making the payment to the preferreds if it cannot afford it and we want to make sure that will not happen. The usual way that we do this is by looking at the company’s funds from operations, which is akin to operating cash flow. In the third quarter of 2020, Gladstone Land had $3.285 million in funds from operations after it paid all of its preferred shareholders. Thus, the company is clearly generating plenty of cash to ensure that the preferred shareholders will continue to get paid.

Exercise of Redeemable Option

Despite the fact that everything appears to be good, the Gladstone Land Series A preferreds are not a good investment right now. This comes from the fact that the company has the option to redeem the shares and buy them back from the shareholders. Gladstone Land has declared that it will exercise this option of February 12, 2021. On that date, the company will buy back all of the outstanding preferred A shares at a price of $25.0486979 per share, which represents the $25 per share par value plus the accrued distributions that will not have been paid as of that date. As of the time of writing, the preferred shares are trading for $25.15 per share. An investor buying the shares on January 19, 2021, would still receive the $0.1328 distribution for January (the ex-dividend date is January 20) as well as the $25.0486979 upon redemption for a total of $25.1814979. This is a 1.50% annualized return, which is incredibly low for preferred stock. There are better opportunities out there, including in Gladstone Land’s other preferred offerings. It does not make any sense to purchase these preferreds at this point.