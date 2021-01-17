An Introductory Investment Thesis For Gold And Silver - Part II

While the pandemic has thrown the financial markets into disarray, governments of the United States and other developed economies fight tooth-and-nail to stem the fallout that the lockdowns they have imposed have caused. Central Banks have literally thrown the kitchen sink trying to contain this fallout by directly involving themselves in market operations indirectly sabotaging the recovery of the organic economy through their Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs). It is noted that as stocks have rallied immensely since their March lows with the Nasdaq surpassing all-time highs (ATHs) set in February 2020, unemployment rates and claims continue to accumulate on a large scale. In addition, the performance of stocks has been seen to directly correlate with the size of the Federal Reserve’s Balance Sheet (BS) most recently since the September 2019 repo market crisis and since the bottom achieved for the year in March 2020. Going further into the past, we can see various fundamentals in conjunction with the BS expansion have facilitated the rise in the major stock market benchmark indexes since the Great Financial Crisis (GFC), but they have significantly underperformed with respect to gold. As explained in the first Introductory Investment Thesis for Gold and Silver (IIT I), the coming bull market in gold and silver is primarily concerned with the money supply and behavior. As we will see, the rise in gold and silver prices does not account for other social and political factors that have caused widespread instability and chaos throughout the United States. While two particular monetary characteristics – TIPS interest rates and M2 money supply in the United States – are seen to be the primary drivers of the US Dollar price of gold in consecutive importance, international currency market behavior and the structure of the global financial system paint additional pictures of the potential rush to gold as a safe haven asset. This analysis will focus more on the behavior of gold and currency since silver follows gold in performance and movements subsequent to significant or notable moves in price. The behavior of interest rates coupled with currency market actions in foreign exchange in addition to trends in various valuation ratios, political environments, and retail markets provide ample evidence to suggest positivity in gold and silver investment.

Figure 1: Gold price performance since 1970 in USD, GBP, AUD, and CAD

International Price, Exchange, and Chart Mechanics

The price of gold in many currencies has surpassed ATHs and is heading for higher values on the back of bullish sentiment and the behavior of real yields. For example, as we can see in Figure 1, the price of gold in USD has surpassed its ATH in August 2020, yet prices have surpassed their ATHs and are heading for higher values in AUD, GBP, and CAD, suggesting from analogizing insights into the behavior of gold in the United States that interest rates are heavily suppressed, and money supply is growing potentially faster in Australia, Great Britain, and Canada respectively than in the United States. Despite surpassing its ATHs in August 2020, the USD price of gold has remained in consolidation for the better part of four months in accordance with gold’s general seasonality trends. Technically analyzing the USD gold price chart, a very slight falling wedge formation has developed over these four months of consolidation, which was also the case from August to December 2019, suggesting that the price of gold in USD has potential for an immense breakout in late-2020 or early-2021. Some possible explanations for the price of gold in USD (and in many other currencies pegged to the USD) barely surpassing its ATH are Brent Johnson’s Dollar Milkshake Theory, Jeffrey P. Snider’s Eurodollar Mechanics analysis, and the Triffin Paradox.

Figure 2: Exter's Pyramid showing the current valuation of different asset classes and the order of their importance in the financial system as of 2018

The crux of all three theories revolves around the United States’ Dollar’s status as the world reserve currency in that the world will attempt to seek out more dollars to pay off debts. The Triffin paradox is centered around the notion that as the country that issues the world reserve currency, the United States under a fiat monetary system is teetering on a knife’s edge between two options – either provide enough dollars to facilitate cogent currency exchange and risk domestic, and potentially international dollar inflation, or restrict the supply of USDs, causing the increased strength of the USD and consequently mass macro-economic global debt and value deflation that results in higher interest rates, lower USD liquidity, and debasement of international fiat currencies from countries with dollar-denominated debt. Either option triggers an inevitable currency crisis in a fiat environment. The Dollar Milkshake Theory was postulated by Brent Johnson of Santiago Capital Management in San Francisco. Brent Johnson agrees that the fiat monetary system is running out of control, but that the strength of the USD itself would be the crux of the collapse of the fiat monetary system gone haywire. Brent also states that the USD is still the major funding source of debt in the world despite the trend of de-dollarization, and that there is no other system, even in the event of total de-dollarization, that could currently fully replace the dollar as the world reserve currency. As a result of hiking interest rates in late-2018 and initiating Quantitative Tightening (QT), the Federal Reserve created conditions for currency liquidity to be drained from financial markets as interest rates are indicative of borrowing costs for foreign exchange. This can also be observed in Jeffrey Snider’s Eurodollar thesis, a pillar of which is the foreign requirement of dollars to pay off dollar-denominated debts, and that many deflationary events tend to happen as a result of central bank-led liquidity squeezes in the global market. Based on the principles of these theories, the liquidity mechanics of dollar-denominated debt and assets parallel that of the mechanism of Exter’s pyramid in Figure 2, which graphically illustrates the current structure of the global financial and banking system and the path of market demand in case of a financial crisis that requires more liquid and stable assets to pay off existing debts or resolve the payouts provided by paper-based financial assets such as derivatives and other securities.

Figure 3: Gold Feb 21 (GC=F) Futures USD COMEX Delayed Price on Dec. 13, 2020

Figure 3 illustrates a chart of the daily USD price of gold quoted by COMEX as of Dec 13, 2020. In addition to the slight falling wedge (a bullish technical indicator) seen from the August 2020 high, we can see a similar pattern had developed last year from the September highs until the December bottom. There have been a few attempts at a breakout of this pattern in November 2020, which included a short but false breakout at the beginning of the month, but the price quickly fell back into the pattern and has been sandwiched inside the wedge since, revisiting the resistance and slightly breaking out again at the beginning of December 2020. In addition, the falling wedge pattern, markedly steeper than the 2019 falling wedge pattern, compliments the price returning to the 50-EMA and the 200-EMA from the extreme overbought conditions seen in August 2020 according to the Relative Strength Indicator (RSI). The last time the price was at the 200-EMA was in March 2020 when the lows for the year were visited, and the price had remained above its 200-EMA until August. It was a similar case with the 50-EMA, but the price had dropped below it twice during the run-up to the August ATHs. It currently continues to remain below the 50-EMA and close to the 200-EMA as it completes the falling wedge pattern and consolidates on account of seasonality, suggesting that the best strategy to implement at this time would be “buy-and-hold”. Lending further credence to the strategy is the behavior of the Moving-Averages’ Convergence-Divergence (MACD), which suggests upward price momentum in the near future owing to its inversion. Simultaneously, at present, the RSI is at a reasonable level when compared with its level in August, leaving room for some upward momentum. While the steeper rising wedge is a clear bullish indicator of possible future price movement, the confluence of the RSI and MACD levels in addition to the proximity of the price to the 200-EMA and the location below the 50-EMA suggests one of two possibilities – either the price continues to move lower within the wedge generating more potential energy for breaking out of the wedge for higher subsequent price levels, or the price breaks out of the wedge corresponding with seasonality trends and begins the next leg higher to several potential well-established price targets. Parallels can be drawn between different bull markets to analyze performance on a technical basis, but currently, the steeper but more subtle falling wedge indicates movement to a higher level at potentially a higher rate than the last run-up.

Figure 4: Gold Fixing Price at 3:00 P.M. (London Time) in London Bullion Market with Treasury Inflation-Indexed Long-Term Average Yield and 10-Year Treasury Inflation-Indexed Constant Maturity Security

As explained in IIT I and shown in Figure 4, gold is inversely correlated with real yields, particularly the Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) yield. Real yields are obtained when the projected or published inflation rate, most commonly the CPI value, is subtracted from current nominal interest rates for any benchmark bond or interest rate. It is an effective measure of the return on investment (ROI) obtained when holding these bonds, and the formula can be applied to any instrument or vehicle used to hold USDs through government-backed financial instruments, including cash. While it can be speculated that, during times of financial panic, the reason for gold price underperformance is due to liquidation of positions held by major financial institutions for both physical delivery and futures trading, a case can be made for the attribution of the underperformance to the rise in real yields. The rise in real yields signifies additional cost of dollar debt acquisition, and in times of financial panic, the dollar is rushed to as a safe haven asset before gold is considered as exhibited by the structure of the financial system in Exter’s pyramid. This is exemplified in the behavior of the TIPS yields along with the price of gold during the GFC – rising yields from the end of 2007 and a subsequent sharp spike higher sent gold lower until yields began dropping again. In addition, we can also see that as the 10-year inflation-indexed yield turned negative during the GFC, the price of gold hit an ATH at just over $1900/oz., which has since been surpassed in August 2020 when the price of gold hit another ATH at just over $2000/oz. This new ATH coincides with the 10-year inflation-indexed yield setting a record low of an estimated -1.0% and the inflation-indexed long-term average yield setting a record low of -0.5%. As yields continue to be suppressed owing to Central Bank-fueled stimulation of the economy through continued treasury and security purchases, gold will continue to make new ATHs and real yields will continue to fall, destroying the purchasing power of the dollar slowly and steadily in the process.

Figure 5: The Dollar Index (DXY) with MACD and RSI Metrics (1986-present)

When the Dollar Milkshake Theory, the Eurodollar Hypothesis, and the Triffin paradox completely manifest and culminate into a debt crisis, we will see the dollar index (DXY), a basket of fiat currencies, rise to new ATHs. While it does not bear any direct consistent correlation to gold price performance over long periods of time, it is an indicator of the demand for USDs in the global economy since it is a basket of the USD and several other benchmark fiat currencies. Since the end of 2014 until the present, DXY has rallied to higher highs and has been relatively range-bound for quite some time, suggesting a stabilization of demand for USDs. However, during the same timeframe, gold has broken records and is on pace to attain higher ATHs in the future owing to evidence shown in the technical price analysis. Real yields across the globe are increasingly becoming negative, with total negative interest rate debt recently hitting another ATH valuation of over $18 trillion. The trigger for a deflationary event will most likely be raised interest rates, resulting in liquidation of financial instruments and a rush to the dollar as a safe haven asset, pushing the value of the USD higher relative to other currencies. It can therefore be inferred that lower interest rates and negative real yields are most likely the reason for the range-bound stabilization in DXY. Nonetheless, chart technicals and currency fundamentals continually provide evidence to suggest the high possibility of a looming sovereign debt crisis which will trigger the move towards safe haven assets and take financiers and investors through Exter’s pyramid to arrive at gold, the ultimate monetary safe haven asset.

Figure 6: Dow Jones Industrial Average (left), Gold Fixing Price 10:30 a.m. London Time in London Bullion Market (right), and one-hundred-times Dow-to-Gold Ratio (right)

Gold Value of Market Assets

For thousands of years, gold and silver have been used as currency to varying degrees of proportions either under a bimetallic standard or under a single metal standard, such as the gold standard or the silver standard. The United States was under a gold standard until 1971 with silver circulating within the economy in the form of coinage when President Richard M. Nixon declared the gold window closed and “temporarily” suspended the direct convertibility of the dollar into gold. From the end of the Second World War, countries began storing their gold reserves in the United States and accruing dollars as foreign reserve assets, effectively pegging their currencies to the dollar and establishing the United States dollar as the world reserve currency. The U.S. dollar enjoys this reserve status to this day, yet at no point in history has a fiat currency system dominated the global economic landscape on this scale. Therefore, until 1971, financial and economic assets were measured as an indirect function of the gold price and by proxy the price of silver; but today, their value is merely determined by an instrument of debt not tied to gold and silver at all. Investigating the role gold plays in establishing these valuations is important for both the true discovery of both price and value to make wise investment decisions and the extrapolated role of silver in the real and financial economy.

Figure 7: Dow Jones Industrial Average (left), one-hundred-times the Dow-to-Gold Ratio (right), and one-thousand-times the Dow-to-M2 Ratio (right).

Until 1971, the United States dollar was tied to the quantity of gold stored in reserves and silver circulated in coinage. Before 1971, by proxy, every single asset, commodity, or consumable priced in dollars was, by some measure, priced in gold while accounting for many other market factors such as inflation, demand, and supply. However, at present, it is impossible to know the true monetary value of an asset, commodity, or consumable through analyzing its relative dollar value, since by principle the dollar was a claim check on gold and gold has been money for over 5000 years as a portable, durable, divisible, and fungible store of value and unit of account. The dislocation between prices in gold and in dollars most especially exhibits itself in the stock market, where while the Dow and S&P 500 have broken to ATHs numerous times since at least 2008 in dollar terms, they have been in a downtrend since the Dotcom bubble in gold terms, currently exhibiting a dead-cat-bounce-like price movement as shown in Figure 8. Figure 6 presents a detailed depiction of the current performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average going back to 2011. Here we are able to observe a clearer picture of the true performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, and we will use this as a proxy for broader market performance in the United States. While the Dow has rallied and continues to rally to new ATHs, gold has also hit another series of ATHs before it began its consolidation that has continued to the present day. The Dow-to-Gold ratio removes the USD out of the equation in performance evaluation and presents the Dow relative to a tangible, scarce, and physical asset, albeit through a currency base. We can see, hence, that the ratio had hit a plateau between 2014 and 2017, and since the end of 2018, when Taper Tantrum was a poignant force in the market after the Federal Reserve started to hike rates and cut down the size of their BS, the ratio had returned to a higher plateau for a short time before dropping lower to the initial plateau levels achieved between 2014-2017. In addition to the Dow-to-Gold ratio, the Dow-to-M2 Ratio also presents a clearer view of the true value of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. Figure 7 shows one-hundred-times the Dow-to-M2 ratio overlaid with one-thousand-times the Dow-to-Gold Ratio for reference – very strong correlation can be observed from the February drop to the present between the two ratios. The Dow-to-Gold and the Dow-to-M2 ratios can serve as valuable metrics for measuring the organic state of the real economy, albeit with a currency base to account for supply that is projected or calculated through the currency base through total capitalization of the asset’s market. Using metrics such as these ratios in correlation with economic data such as unemployment figures, Core Price Inflation (CPI), Producer Price Inflation (PPI), and others can prove to be valuable in constructing a sound investment strategy and provides further insight into ongoing currency debasement.

Figure 8: Real GDP figures (left), M2 money supply multiplied by velocity (right), and ten-thousand-times-M2 money velocity (right)

In addition to investigating the true value of an asset, a consumable, or a commodity, we may also investigate the value of the United States dollar in terms of gold to further understand the effect of the gold-dollar pricing dislocation on price discovery and establishment. From Figure 9, we observe the devaluation of the United States dollar with respect to gold has had a significant effect on its purchasing power in turn affecting asset, consumable, and commodity prices across the board. In principle, as the currency is devalued or declines in purchasing power, it results in price inflation, which is reflected in asset prices and current valuations. Shown in Figure 10 is the amount of gold required to purchase $1.00, and this chart presents data going back to 1787, a few years after the founding of the United States of America. This chart, in effect, is an inversion of the gold price chart, and it is clear why ratios involving gold are important metrics for economic evaluation of currency-based data. The dollar has been devalued by at least 80% simply by observing this chart going back to 1971, and the confluence of collapsing money velocity along with rapid and massive injections of money supply has only served to “paper over” the problems that persist in the economy. While money supply serves to exhibit qualitatively the scale to which inflation may occur, it is in fact money velocity that serves as a real measure of inflation in the economy as explained in IIT I. Shown in Figure 8 are the real GDP numbers for the United States, M2 money supply multiplied by the velocity of M2 money supply, and the velocity of M2 money supply. We can see that there is a direct correlation between real GDP figures and the product of M2 money supply and velocity. We can also see the gap between the lines depicting the GDP figures and the product of supply and velocity narrow as we get closer to the present day, qualitatively suggesting, in conjunction with the observable decrease in money velocity since approximately 1998, that excess liquidity has been forced into the market to compensate for the growing lack of M2 money velocity. There is a real danger, therefore, of a sudden spike in inflation if velocity was to turn sharply higher within a very short timeframe. Therefore, accounting for the increased supply of M2 money is important to shield one’s cash holdings, which may include currency-based securities and derivatives, in the event that velocity begins to pick up again. As optimism grows with more positive news on the development of a vaccine for CoViD-19 to stem the pandemic, it is expected that velocity will begin to pick up again, which will be confirmed when lockdowns are permanently lifted, and the flow of capital resumes its normal course in due time. This will be the most likely trigger for the spike in inflation. Accounting for these metrics provides ample evidence for the current debasement trend of the USD and consequent market performance observed at present. It is also evident that it will be a matter of time, if not the ability of the Federal Reserve to eliminate currency in circulation en-masse, that gold and silver see significant moves to higher price levels on account of raging inflation on the back of excess money supply and an extreme velocity shock.

Figure 9: Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) in grams of Gold

When the gold prices of the United States Dollar and the Dow Jones Industrial Average are directly corresponded with each other, we can see why the stock market has continued to roar higher over an extended timeline despite periods of economic instability and uncertainty. In addition to the dislocation between true value and currency value of items and assets, it is noted that over time, as stated in IIT I, M2 has continuously increased since the late 1970s as indicated by the Federal Reserve. In addition, periodic increases in money supply since the Great Depression, as indicated by Mike Maloney’s charts in Episode 3 of Hidden Secrets of Money, have always been taken into account when the dollar value of gold corrected. This is why much of the 1970s is known for being a period of stagflation – asset prices remained stable and moved sideways while the economy was reeling from the market accounting for excess dollars in circulation. The currency supply has distorted valuations to where periods of deflation and economic uncertainty are often missed owing to market participants focusing on the dollar value of the asset and not the gold value of the asset, and a glaring example of this is oil – since the price deflations of 2008 and 2014-15, oil has recovered in dollar terms, but it continues to fall in gold terms as indicated by the chart below. The market always accounts for circulating excess money supply within the economy and therefore will adjust currency prices to reflect this supply; gold reserves, however, can only be created through mining and refining and therefore serves as a stable monetary foundation for assessing real prices across the board. While the market can account for the addition of gold supply in the market, the value certain resources that will be consumed to mine and refine gold for circulation will be accounted for analogically. Therefore, in addition to gold’s portability, divisibility, durability, fungibility, characteristic store of value, and fundamental monetary unit of account, the inherent difficulty in adding to the supply by virtue of both resources needed to add to above-ground supplies and recoverable mining reserves makes gold and silver the perfect candidates for valuing a financial or another physical asset such as food, a house, or a car.

Figure 10: USD in mg of Gold

Conclusions

All of the data presented in this analysis are presented in terms of the price of gold and the performance of gold. Silver often referred to as the “poor man’s gold”, typically lags gold in performance timing, but the magnitude of the momentum and price movements are much higher. It is therefore safe to assume that, given the correlations that exist between gold and silver, silver will move in tandem with gold albeit with a little lag in timing if it does not outperform gold over a certain timeframe. Given the currency and liquidity issues prevalent in the market within the current structure of the financial system, gold is set to experience unprecedented levels of demand both from large financial institutions and smaller retail investors with a rush into physical gold and silver when deliveries are demanded from major exchanges and liquidity issues become increasingly difficult to deal with. The confluence of liquidity injections and the decreasing rate of money velocity present the problem of timed inflation – if and when the economy completely reopens, we will see an increase in money velocity, and the sharpness of the increase will be determined by the speed of reopening the economy. Subsequently, distorted valuations from conventional modeling will be a side effect of much larger crises that will arise with the depreciation of the dollar and the rush to gold as pictorially depicted by Exter’s pyramid. The 40-year-long bond bull market is at a peak at this stage in time – interest rates are the lowest they have been in 5000 years and currency is being debased implicitly at a faster rate than expected. As explained in IIT I, “The coronavirus crisis has revealed cracks in the financial system that have been masked over by excessive money printing via zero-interest rate policy (ZIRP) […] negative-interest rate policy (NIRP) […] and other monetary and fiscal policy efforts that have widened the socio-economic divide and created conditions of instability across many markets, providing ripe conditions for retail investment into gold and silver.”

Figure 11: NYMEX Crude Oil Futures in Grams of Gold