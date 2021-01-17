French luxury goods player Hermès (OTCPK:HESAY) (OTCPK:HESAF) is a top quality company. It has developed a wide-moat business at the very top end of the market, and growth has been exceptional. So too have shareholder returns. The stock price is up by a factor of almost 6 over the past decade, with total returns running at an annual rate of around 20% over the same period.

As impressive as that figure is, it is worth noting that a significant portion of it has come via an expanding valuation multiple. And with the shares now trading at around 60x pre-COVID earnings, forward returns run the major risk of not matching profit and dividend growth.

The Scarcity Conundrum

Hermès is perhaps best known for its bags. The Kelly bag (named after Grace Kelly) and the Birkin bag (named after Jane Birkin) sell for anywhere between circa $8K and into the $400K area for rare pieces on the secondary market. They are, as you can probably see, pretty exclusive products.

The Leather Goods & Saddlery division represents around half of the company revenue here. The rest comes from a mix of apparel, scarves, watches, perfumes, and so on. A brief overview of the business by division and geographic area is presented below:

Date Source: Hermès FY19 Annual Report

Like most luxury goods companies, Hermès has to employ certain tactics in order to satisfy its scarcity conundrum. That is to say, how to grow sales without harming the perception that its products are exclusive and rare.

These tactics include making it quite difficult to actually buy its big ticket items. Even if you have the money for one of its bags, you will likely need to wait a while (years even) in order to get one. Stores also have a degree of individual control over what items they sell, the result being that certain products may only be available in a small number of its outlets worldwide.

Perhaps most importantly, Hermès exercises a strict degree of control over its brand. Virtually everything is distributed by the company itself so that it can tightly regulate supply, save for the less important products such as perfume. Those sell via wholesale channels (e.g. travel retail outlets) as well. Production is carried out in-house, mainly in France, for the same reason, as well as for quality control purposes.

High Quality Profits

Its reputation and associated pricing power give the firm great profitability metrics. Returns on invested capital ("ROIC") have averaged north of 35% here over the past five full fiscal years.

Data Source: Hermès Annual Reports, Author Calculations

High ROIC companies allow for a relatively high profit share to go directly to shareholders (e.g. via cash dividends or buybacks) without sacrificing growth. Including the special dividends of €5 per share associated with FY14 and FY17, Hermès paid out around half of its net income in the five years to FY19. It also accumulated nearly €3B worth of net cash on its balance sheet in that time. That collectively accounts for nearly all of the €6.2B it made in net income during that period, and yet profit still grew at a circa 11% annual clip.

Data Source: Hermès FY19 Annual Report

Further, profit margins have increased here in recent years, and that is due in part to fixed cost leverage. Despite its growth, the total number of Hermès stores has remained fairly steady at around the 310 level (plus or minus a few). The workforce has also expanded at a much lower rate than sales. With increasing revenue spread over them, operating profit ("EBIT") growth ran ahead of sales growth by an average of around 2 percentage points per annum in the five years to FY19.

Growth, COVID Impact

Growth in recent years has been driven by Asia, its most profitable region, and more specifically China. Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) annual revenue increased from €1.4B to €2.6B between FY14 and FY19, equal to a CAGR of around 13%. Moreover, wealthy tourists from the region also boost growth in developed markets too.

That, in turn, helped to power 5-year average company-wide EBIT growth at a circa 12.5% per annum clip. The rising rich there continues to represent a great long-term growth opportunity for Hermès, so long as it can balance this growth with brand exclusivity.

Data Source: Hermès Annual Reports

More recent results have obviously been marred by the COVID pandemic. At €4.3B, sales fell 14% over the first three quarters of 2020 in constant currency terms. Asia-Pacific (ex-Japan) remained a bright spot, with 3Q20 sales up an eye-opening 29% on the same basis. It was the only region to register positive sales growth over the first nine months of FY20.

That fact was no doubt aided by wealthy tourists remaining at home. As for the flip side to this, sales in Europe fell 15% in Q3. In any case, company-wide growth returned to positive territory in the quarter, with total sales up 6.9% in constant currency terms.

Data Source: Hermès 1H20 Results Presentation

The company only reports profit figures twice a year. Results for the first half of 2020 were unsurprisingly poor. Sales slumped 25% to €2.5B, with EBIT falling a steeper 35% to €535m due to a reversal of the fixed cost leverage trend outline above (e.g. expenses like salaries for its 15,000 employees still had to be paid despite plunging sales). Net cash fell from €4.4B to €3.75B, mainly due to working capital movements and the circa €480m annual dividend payment.

COVID is likely a transient headwind to Hermès and most of its stockholders tend to be long-term minded anyway. Analysts forecast a return to modest growth in FY21 (versus pre-COVID levels), with double-digit growth resuming thereafter.

Valuation

Hermès stock trades at €878.60 on the Euronext Paris at the time of writing. That works out to around 60x FY19 net profit of €14.55 per share. The €4.55 per share annual dividend – held steady this year due to COVID – equates to a yield of just 0.5%.

As you can see, the stock does not trade at a cheap headline price-earnings ("PE") ratio. To be clear, the accounting PE ratio here should sport a premium to the market. The company's consistently high ROIC, not to mention above average profit growth, afford it that.

I usually work on the basis that growth will eventually fall to the mid-single digit area, roughly in line with historical nominal GDP growth. This is almost certainly too conservative here in the post-COVID medium term – management historically targeted a circa 8% sales growth rate and operating leverage can lead to even great profit growth – but long-run it helps to build in a margin of safety. Bear in mind also that, unlike with other firms, growth has to be managed very carefully here for reasons set out earlier on. Too much too quickly can actually damage the brand and business.

On that basis, the stock could still easily command a PE ratio of around 30. That is based on distributing most of that 3.3% implied earnings yield via dividends/buybacks, plus 6% average growth, leading to high single-digit total returns overall.

As per above, the current PE ratio is around 60. Granted, that is a function of higher growth and low interest rates, but it is still prudent to expect a contraction over the long run. Even spread over two decades, a move from a PE of 60 to 30 chops 3.5% per annum from total returns. It would require years of double-digit growth to make that work while still generating decent shareholder returns. As such, there is a serious risk that prospective investors will materially underperform earnings and dividend growth here.