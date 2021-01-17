The energy stock, formerly known as the ‘Danish Oil and Natural Gas’ company, or back then Dong for short, is now the world’s leading offshore wind developer and a pure play bet on the world’s race to “net zero” emissions. With more nations setting net zero emissions targets, Ørsted A/S (OTCPK:DNNGY) is in pole position to capitalise on the soaring demand for renewable energy.

While many European energy companies are putting a greater focus on renewable energy, Ørsted was a pioneer in this area and has completely transformed itself from a fossil-fuel focused firm to a renewable energy favourite of European investors. In a perhaps visionary move, the group sold its upstream oil and gas business to Ineos in 2017. More recently it has offloaded its liquefied natural gas operations to Glencore. Its final move greening move will be phasing out coal from its Danish power stations – planned for 2023.

Instead of simply liquidating and returning cash to investors Ørsted made a big push into offshore wind. The company was already famed for building the world’s first offshore wind farm off the coast of Denmark in 1991, but since its transformational 2017 deal, Ørsted has become the global leader with a 24% share of the offshore wind market ex-China. Its installed offshore wind capacity currently sits at 6.8 gigawatts and a further 8GW is in development.

Despite some permitting delays in the US, likely pushing back the start of construction on four projects to 2024 the stock has doubled in the last year as Ørsted has reiterated its target of giving 15GW of installed capacity by 2025. Investors have seen the US hold-ups as one-off events rather than anything to worry about. With the new Biden administration highly supportive of renewable energy, it is fair to say that green is the new black.

Riding the momentum of the climate megatrend

Along with its expansion into onshore wind and solar, Ørsted is targeting a total of over 30GW of renewables capacity by 2030. There are a few opportunities up for grabs already this year to made headway into that target. Up to 27GW of offshore capacity is set to be awarded across countries including Germany, Japan, the US and the United Kingdom. Utilization of offshore wind is being supported by falling costs as technology improves and greater scale economies are achieved. The regulatory environment is also highly supportive with more countries setting decarbonisation targets and using aggressive green initiatives to provide stimulus for a post-pandemic economic recovery.

In the United Kingdom, to take just one typical example, has declared its intention to quadruple its offshore wind capacity to 40GW by 2030 to support its net zero ambitions. With some Wall Street analysts predicting global offshore wind installed capacity (excluding China) could grow from 22GW in 2019 to 159GW by 2030, Ørsted’s revenue growth visibility is very clear.

Currently, Ørsted mainly focuses on the European market and the United Kingdom makes up more than 50% of installed capacity. However, the nascent US market provides a great opportunity for this Danish company. With its acquisition of Deepwater Wind in 2018, Ørsted controls the entire 30 megawatts of American installed offshore capacity.

While this US market share percentage won’t hold of course, the group has another 2.9GW-worth of projects under development. So with respect to the US opportunity Ørsted has a strong advantage to monetize the opportunities that should come its way from the climate-friendly Biden administration. While there is a chance Republicans might get in the way somewhat at the federal level, at the state level many green projects have the go-ahead or are planned. The Global Investor believes that US offshore capacity could well reach 24GW by the end of the decade.

A closer look at the business model

Offshore wind is a capital-intensive proposition. However, Ørsted’s interest-bearing net debt had fallen to DKr8.2bn at the end of September from DKr22.3bn at the half-year stage. This was driven by receiving DKr20.5bn from the divestitures of its residential power and distribution assets. This also had the effect of increasing free cash flow to DKr13.2bn. Cash flow from operations is at 36% of adjusted net debt currently, comfortably above the company’s 30% target.

Like fellow European wind player SSE which The Global Investor is also bullish on, Ørsted manages its balance sheet by selling down stakes, a process known as farming down, in projects nearing the end of their development stages. It then recycles the proceeds into new projects. With renewable energy production producing stable and predictable cash flows there is always a large pool of willing investors. Ørsted has a track record in this model with 15 farm-down transactions completed since 2010. Ørsted takes development risk during construction and the farm-down process enables it to get most or all of its original investment back while still holding a stake in a power producing asset. The Borssele 1 and 2 projects in the Netherlands are the latest assets slated for farm down with a transaction close targeted for H1 of this year.

Ultimately, Ørsted’s business model is to sell electricity to customers including central government authorities and large corporates via long-term power purchase agreements providing clear visibility on future revenues and cash flows. In fact, 90% of Ørsted’s EBITDA comes from PPAs or regulated activities, while a hedging strategy reduces the risk to volatile electricity prices.

The long-term trend is your friend

Ørsted’s shares dropped last month after the Danish government claimed DKr6.6bn in taxes coming from the Walney Extension and Hornsea 1 wind projects in the United Kingdom. Danish tax authorities argued that the value of these projects was created in 2015 and 2016 at the projects’ design stage in Denmark. Ørsted disputes this saying the projects were constructed, owned, and operated by United Kingdom subsidiaries already subject to UK tax. With Ørsted appealing the decision payment of the tax bill is set to be finalized once the case is decided.

If Ørsted was unsuccessful in its appeal, management has stated the net present value of the tax bill could be up to DKr4bn and the case could set a precedent for its other Danish designed but not located wind farms. Now, this risk has materialized, management will take actions to avoid a repeat of this potential liability on future projects. While a resolution will probably come through litigation or arbitration Ørsted is not changing its financial guidance or capex program.

This financial hiccup seems to have been priced in already as the shares rallied late last month and early this month. The more recent dip has come about through pandemic risk-off and profit-taking in renewables and a short-term rotation into Oil & Gas stocks as crude oil rallies. The Global Investor is bullish on both crude oil and the renewable sector, as spot-market fundamentals drive the crude price, and growth opportunities drive the renewable sector.

Valuation

After doubling in the last 12 months, Ørsted’s shares are not cheap, but then when are growth stocks ever cheap? The stock trades on a forward P/E of nearly 50x. However, there is a lot of variation in sell-side expectations and ratings meaning the stock is not yet a crowded trade.

The seemingly high P/E multiple can be explained by the strong appetite for green stocks in Europe. With only a small number of pure play peers in the region, such as Vestas Wind Systems, stocks meeting the climate megatrend have all been highly bid up in recent months. An example of this can be seen in Vestas’s free float market cap now being valued above that of Italian oil major Eni. Vestas trades on a forward P/E of around 35x, while Oil & Gas majors now trade with forward P/Es in the teens. That is because the oil majors have lagged badly in the energy transition compared to the renewable players and some commentators speculate that Ørsted could be a takeover target from one of the Oil & Gas supermajor companies to turbocharge their transition credentials. Others are calling Ørsted the first green energy supermajor.

Therefore, The Global Investor still sees value in Ørsted given the massive growth opportunities lying ahead. While there is always the risk of increased competition in the renewables space, eating into Ørsted’s leading market share, the size of the pie is growing fast, and could even grow yet further if “green hydrogen” becomes a major feature in energy markets in the coming years.

Conclusion

The Global Investor recommends buying the current dip. Waiting for an even further pullback is risky given we are still in the very early stages of the “race to net zero”. With Ørsted being the world’s largest renewables pure play, it has the visibility in the equity markets and the liquidity in its stock for its price action momentum to continue for a much longer time given the clear runway for earnings growth for many years to come.